Emperor Nero

When a devastating fire destroyed much of Rome, Nero’s response became legendary. While ancient sources vary on whether he started the fire himself, historical accounts agree his reaction was inadequate.

Instead of organizing relief efforts, Nero hosted an extravagant garden party for the elite, sang songs about the destruction of Troy, and posed as the sun god Apollo while the city slowly smoldered into ruination.

The popular story that Nero "fiddled" (played a stringed instrument) while the city burned is a myth. He was likely at his villa in Antium when it started and helped coordinate relief efforts upon his return.

Nero used the cleared land for his massive personal estate, the Domus Aurea (Golden House). It covered over 120 acres in the heart of Rome, complete with a 120-foot bronze statue of himself as Apollo. To his credit, he also implemented new building codes, requiring fire-resistant materials and wider streets.

After the fire, Nero focused on consolidating his power. He blamed Christians as scapegoats, subjecting them to brutal executions. However, his decision to build his new palace on the cleared land fueled rumors that he had started the fire himself.

Historians like Tacitus record that Nero needed to deflect rumors that he had started the fire to make room for his Golden House. Christians were an ideal target for several reasons.

Christians were a small, secretive sect that refused to participate in Roman civic festivals or worship Roman gods. Many Roman citizens viewed them as anti-social or guilty of hating the human race.

Christians were summarily executed in public spectacles. They were smeared with pitch, a sticky, flammable, black resinous substance, fastened to poles, and then set on fire at night to serve as living lamps for Nero's garden parties.

Others were sewn into the skins of wild beasts and thrown to dogs or other animals to be ripped apart.

The sheer cruelty Nero leveled on Christians actually backfired to some degree. Tacitus noted that even though the public generally disapproved of Christians, they began to feel pity for them, seeing them as victims of one man's ferocity rather than actual criminals.

Nero was notorious for appearing on stage as a singer, actor, dancer, and charioteer, behaviors considered scandalous for a Roman emperor. Historian Suetonius describes a ruler obsessed with public admiration, treating his imperial role as just another performance to be admired.

During the first five years of Nero's reign, experienced advisers guided his policies. But as he grew into power, he purged these truth-tellers through execution, forced suicide, and exile. He replaced them with sycophants, who encouraged Nero's delusions of divinity.

Nero's reign ended in 68 CE when military revolts in Gaul and Spain led the Senate to declare him a public enemy. Facing execution, he committed suicide, ending the Julio-Claudian dynasty and plunging Rome into a year of civil war known as the Year of the Four Emperors.

According to Suetonius, Nero's last words were "What an artist dies in me!" He thus maintained his self-image as a misunderstood genius to the end.

While Nero was not responsible for the ultimate fall of Rome, his chaotic reign and death revealed the flaws in the imperial system and weakened the stability established by his predecessors, making him a critical character in Rome's long decline.

The empire survived for centuries, with the irreversible decline often attributed to the 3rd-century crisis. Historians generally point to a combination of destabilizing circumstances that affected the empire simultaneously.

The Crisis (AD 235–284) was a 50-year period of political instability compounded by hyperinflation caused by currency debasement, the devastating Plague of Cyprian, a pandemic either of measles or smallpox, and simultaneous invasions from Germanic tribes and Persians.

The crisis was finally ended by radical administrative reforms, which formally divided the empire and transitioned Rome from a pseudo-constitutional monarchy into a rigid bureaucratic autocracy.

The leader abandoned the earlier illusion of being a mere “first citizen” (princeps) and consolidated all key political, military, and legal powers into a centralized, ceremonial court that maintained the illusion of a functioning Senate. In reality, it was more of a high-society club or local city council for Rome proper.

The relevance of Nero is not merely historical. It lies in the recurring pattern of imperial systems that lose strategic coherence while retaining the outward appearance of power.

Sunset of the American Imperium

In 1982, the late Army Colonel Harry Summers published a fascinating book about the Vietnam War titled, On Strategy: A Critical Analysis of the Vietnam War.

His thesis argued that the U.S. lost in Vietnam not because its soldiers were ineffective, but because its leaders never correctly defined the kind of war they were fighting. He uses Carl von Clausewitz’s On War to establish that strategy must start with a clear political objective and a correct diagnosis of the enemy and the conflict’s nature. In Vietnam, Summers believes that never happened.

In 1968–69, I was stationed in Vietnam, where I covered the war for the American Forces Network in Saigon. A few months before my arrival, the Viet Cong had been largely neutralized as an effective fighting force during the Tet Offensive.

Nevertheless, the U.S. continued prosecuting a guerrilla war aimed at winning the “hearts and minds” of the Vietnamese people. This misjudgment provided Summers’ core thesis.

By focusing on attrition, search‑and‑destroy operations, and counterinsurgency in the South, U.S. strategy stayed tactically aggressive but strategically reactive and defensive, leaving the initiative to Hanoi.

For Summers, “knowing what kind of war you are in” means identifying the real enemy “center of gravity” and matching means and operations to a limited, politically coherent objective. He argues the U.S. did this in Korea but failed to follow suit in Vietnam.

General Douglas MacArthur operated with a clear strategic conception. In Vietnam, Westmoreland sadly functioned more as an administrator of process than a commander of decisive objectives.

I preface this essay with these facts because a similar situation is now apparent in our prosecution of war against Iran, where the U.S. doesn’t appear to have a coherent plan. This absurdity is primarily due to two factors: First, U.S. foreign policy is being heavily influenced, if not outright dictated, by Israel.

Consequently, our objective is to serve Israel’s interests obsequiously. If Israel is truly a vassal of the American Empire, then either the tail is wagging the dog, or the facts of the relationship are being mischaracterized entirely.

While neither Summers nor Clausewitz talks about “spiritual warfare” in the contemporary religious or explicitly theological sense, both addressed “moral factors.”

Clausewitz repeatedly stresses “moral forces” such as will, courage, cohesion, leadership, public opinion, passion, and the ideological convictions that move people to fight. He calls war an act of force to compel the enemy to do our will and insists that strategy deals with “living and moral forces,” not just physical ones.

Summers, working within those Clausewitzian principles, talks about “moral” factors mostly as morale, political will, public support, and legitimacy, such as national will, unity of purpose, and the army’s fidelity to its own principles.

Regarding Vietnam, he criticizes U.S. leaders for ignoring the “moral factor” of national will and for failing to integrate political purpose and public support with military action.

Spiritual and Metaphysical Warfare

Spiritual warfare begins where conventional analysis runs out of explanations.

When a conflict appears strategically irrational, diplomatically self-defeating, and economically ruinous, yet continues with grim inevitability, conventional explanations begin to lose their explanatory power.

At that point, the historian or strategist who is also a metaphysician has to ask whether something deeper is at work. Perhaps patterns of sacrifice and scapegoating, archaic hatreds, or even trans‑personal intelligences that seem to “thrive” on chaos and despair.

To speak of spiritual warfare, in this sense, is not to abandon reason and intellect, but to widen the frame so that the visible battlefield becomes only the outer skin of a much larger drama.

From a Setian Cosmological perspective, this means looking deliberately below the surface of daily events to discern what kind of cosmic current a given war is riding. A campaign that makes no political sense at first glance may still make perfect sense as an instrument of entropy (disorder).

View it as a ritual of un-creation, dissolving borders, identities, and moral restraints in order to enthrone disorder itself, if only temporarily.

The cui bono question then shifts from “Which state benefits?” to “Which principle is being enthroned?” Is this a war that strengthens form, order, and sovereignty, or is it one that systematically tears them down?

Interpreting spiritual warfare entails reading troop movements, massacres, and propaganda not just as policy tools, but as outward signatures of an underlying Setian impulse that seeks to turn human history into a theater for cosmic disintegration.

Consider an illustrative example.

It’s been some time (2002) since Tom Clancy’s novel The Sum of All Fears found its way to the silver screen. On a whim, or perhaps it was synchronicity, I watched the movie yesterday and found this dialogue particularly revealing.

The speaker is Richard Dressler, an Austrian neo-Nazi in Clancy’s narrative. The first paragraph is a direct quote from the movie; the second is an alternative conclusion modified (by me).

Dressler is speaking to his neo-Nazi sympathizers.

Most people believe that the 20th century was a death struggle between Communism and Capitalism, and that Fascism was but a hiccup. But today we know better. Communism was a fool's errand. The followers of Marx gone from this earth, but the followers of Hitler abound and thrive. Hitler, however, had one great disadvantage. He lived in a time when Fascism, like a virus... like the AIDS virus... needed a strong host in order to spread. Germany was that host. But Germany did not prevail. The world was too big. Fortunately, the world has changed. Global communications, cable TV, the internet. Today the world is smaller and a virus does not need a strong host in order to spread. The virus... is airborne. One more thing. Let no man call us crazy. They called Hitler crazy. But Hitler was not crazy. He was stupid.

Dressler’s discourse continued, but I took the liberty of imagining a few contemporizing adjustments:

“One more thing. Let no man call us crazy. They called our founders ‘dreamers’ when they spoke of reclaiming all the land our God promised. They were not crazy. They were cautious. You do not confront superpowers like America head‑on.

“Instead, you infiltrate, foster domestic division and chaos; you nourish religious perversions such as Zionism, including the oxymoronic ‘Christian Zionism’ until they compromise and co‑opt America itself; and you turn their own taboos into weapons.

“So let them call us Nazis if they wish. Who cares? We have taught them to hear that word, and the word ‘antisemitism’ beside it, as an evil-eye spell that ends every argument.

”While they flinch from their own accusations, we secure at last what is ours. We become the regional hegemon and the chosen instrument to bend Western civilization to our grand design. Turnabout, after all, is fair play.”

This is only one plausible interpretation of today’s chaos when examined from a spiritual perspective. There are others such as a multipolar world with shared hegemony.

Conclusion

If Nero’s Rome foreshadowed imperial decay, our present turbulence may also mark the early stages of systemic reordering rather than simple collapse.

In geopolitical terms, multipolarity describes a system in which several centers of power coexist, none able to dictate outcomes unilaterally. While often associated with instability, such a configuration can also distribute risk, compel negotiation, and create space for regional autonomy beyond the orbit of a single hegemon.

From this vantage point, the sunset of the American Imperium, along with the shocks of the Iran war, may be read not only as signs of decline, but as catalysts for transition. A fading unipolar order forces both allies and adversaries to develop new patterns of alignment, security cooperation, and economic interdependence that no longer rely on a singular guarantor.

What appears, in the moment, as gratuitous or irrational chaos may in retrospect reveal itself as the disorder inherent in systemic transformation. A looser concert of civilizational poles (American, Russian, Chinese, Islamic, and others) materializes not as a utopia, but as a constraint upon excess. Each power, checked by the others, is compelled toward greater caution.

In such a world, spiritual warfare does not disappear. It diffuses. The stage becomes more crowded, the actors more numerous, and the outcomes less predictable. Yet within that diffusion lies a paradoxical possibility: that no single empire, ideology, or principality can again claim total dominion over the next chapter of the human story.

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