Melchizedek with eternal offering of bread and wine (peace and unity) vs. Old Testament blood sacrifice offering (fear and violence).

Preface

A dichotomy arises within the Archontic Worldview that invites examination. Simply put, if the Old Testament god known as the Demiurge is a false god and the architect of our reality — our simulacrum, if you will — then what can we say of the Hebrew prophets?

Were they willing co-conspirators with the Demiurge’s master plan? Or were they enlightened souls whose words of wisdom poured forth from the God whom Jesus called Father?

Put another way: Did they shatter the old tribal idols (baalim) only to build a more inescapable temple for the Demiurge? Or were they the first to see through the architecture of this world toward the God Jesus called Father?

In this essay, we aim to answer these questions.

The Axial Age

Karl Jaspers, who coined the term “Axial Age,” defined the idea as a pivotal period in human history between around 800 BCE and 200 BCE when many of the world's most influential religious and philosophical traditions emerged.

These include (China) Confucianism and Daoism; (India) Buddhism, Jainism, and the Upanishads; (Persia) Zoroastrianism via the prophet Zoroaster; (Greece) western philosophy via Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle, and (Israel) Hebrew prophets like Isaiah and Jeremiah and the shift toward monotheism.

Ethical monotheism is the belief in one God as the sole creator and source of universal moral standards such as principled behavior toward others. To the Gnostic critic, however, the Demiurge’s famous declaration, “I am the one and only God and there are no others” introduces a profound ambiguity into that claim.

If we view the Axial Age through Gnostic eyes, Jaspers is essentially describing the moment humanity realized they were trapped in a flawed, material world and sought a "way out" through transcendence.

By elevating the Hebrew Prophets (and others), Jaspers validates a shift toward a God who imposes Universal Law. To a critic like myself, this "Universal Law" is just a more efficient, abstract cage — the Demiurge shifting from tribal chains to philosophical ones.

The Demiurge looks upon the world he has fashioned rather than truly created and, seeing nothing above him due to his spiritual "blindness," declares himself the ultimate authority: “I am a jealous God, and there is no other God beside me."

To a Gnostic, when the Hebrew Prophets (like Elijah) insist on the exclusivity of their God, they aren't achieving "universalism"; they are unwittingly echoing the "Boast of the Demiurge." Some, but not all, Hebrew Prophets seal shut the very prison doors that Jesus came to open.

If Sophia’s “mistake” was creating the Demiurge in the first place, then Jaspers’ mistake was positing monotheism as a blessing to humankind.

It is, in fact, a mistake that was rectified by the concept of the Christian Trinity, although this concept tiptoes around the issue in order to grapple with Demiurgic law. It also underscores the difficulty we incur in acquitting all Hebrew Prophets as co-conspirators.

Modern mythologies often restage ancient metaphysical questions in symbolic form. Few contemporary narratives have translated the Gnostic intuition of a false world and imprisoned consciousness more effectively than The Matrix.

Mapping the Matrix

In The Matrix film(s), the “Architect” admits that Neo (Keanu Reeves) is the “sum of a remainder of an unbalanced equation.” We view the Matrix films as Gnostic allegories.

Neo frequently asks about the purpose of the simulacrum. The movie is great entertainment, even if one does not immediately grasp its second and third order implications.

The purpose is to become an unbalanced equation! To experience metanoia, that exhilarating moment when the Divine Spark (human soul) bursts into flames and you see reality clearly for the first time. To become a priest forever in the order of Melchizedek! To become a system anomaly in the simulacrum!

If the Demiurge is a "blind" mathematician trying to create a perfect, closed-loop simulacrum, then the Order of Melchizedek represents the "System Anomalies" that the Architect cannot solve for.

So what does the Architect do if the simulacrum is corrupted by too many Neos, by too many unbalanced equations? He destroys it, or attempts to, and begins anew.

Welcome to our world and to eschatological time. We have the opportunity to usurp the Architect’s madness, which is playing out today on the world stage.

There’s an intriguing scene in the original Matrix film. We see Jean Baudrillard’s book Simulacra and Simulation being opened to the chapter titled Nihilism. But the chapter is misplaced. It appears as the final chapter in Baudrillard’s book but at a midway point in the film.

In that scene, the misplaced chapter on Nihilism signals that the film is about to subvert or reject the philosophical nihilism that argues truth is dead and rebellion is pointless. Baudrillard may have believed this, as do most materialists. The spiritually aware do not.

Nihilism is as much our enemy as the Demiurge, perhaps more so. Nietzsche predicted nihilism would become a major crisis, arguing that as religious and traditional authorities weaken, humanity faces a collapse of meaning — an acceptance of the Black Pill mindset of accepting defeat.

Phoenix Rising

Lux Socium

Lux Socium is yet another unusual term that came to me from the imaginal world during hypnagogia, a liminal state of threshold consciousness where the conscious mind's ‘lack of editing’ often yields unique insights and creative breakthroughs.

It is easier, I’ve found, for hyperdimensional beings in the exochronum I call Shadow Sapiens to communicate with us. The exochronum is a “fifth dimension” outside time and space. It is immune, so to speak, to infiltration from the Archons, the cosmic jailers of the simulacrum or system. In the Matrix, they are the Agents; agents Smith, Brown, and Jones.

Agents like Smith represent the immune system of the status quo. Interestingly, the "Agent Smith Effect" is a sociological concept describing how ordinary people, such as family, friends, or strangers, can suddenly become "agents" of the system by attacking or mocking anyone who challenges societal norms (e.g., questioning financial systems, political structures, or the Religious Control System).

The phrase Lux Socium can be seen as proposing a new axis or Axial Age of being where light (lux) is relational and each of us (the socium) becomes its partner or companion, signifying a bond or shared purpose. It is an acknowledgement of our co-creative responsibility to evolve human consciousness.

To be a Socium of Light is to participate in its dissemination, to think, act, and desire as modes of radiance rather than recipients of it. Thus the Aquarian Age waters of mind carry within them the seeds of co-luminosity. We become what Jesus intended us to be — co-creative bearers of light: “The kingdom of Heaven is within you.”

To invoke Lux Socium is to affirm an ethics of participation not complacency. Lux Socium is about joining in. When you pay attention, you expand the horizons of what you see. Understanding some-thing helps everyone understand that one-thing a little better. We keep the light moving; each person shares what they experience, and every new insight adds to the vitality of the whole.

If Lux Socium names the relational vocation of light, then morphic resonance describes the mechanism by which it propagates. It’s the process through which shared attention and understanding accumulate into collective patterns across eons of time.

This is accomplished by what Rupert Sheldrake calls “Morphic Resonance.” In our Setian Cosmology, the “Morphic Field” is a substratum of the Akashic Field, the depository of all human knowledge. The Akashic Field is humanity’s incorruptible vault of ones and zeros. Unlike the simulacrums' code, it is unique and immutable.

It is Earth’s very own Divine Spark; our temporal Mind of God.

Morphic Resonance

Think of morphic resonance as the “habit of nature.” It’s the idea that natural systems, including human thought and consciousness, form collective habits.

When a behavior or pattern is repeated by many, it becomes easier for others to pick up later, not through direct learning, but because the “path” has been worn in.

Here’s how Lux Socium operates through this process:

Your Attention Wears a Path — When you focus deeply on and grasp an idea, say a scientific insight or a new way of seeing, you’re not just thinking in isolation. You are actively participating in that field of thought, adding your mental and emotional energy to it. In morphic terms, you are strengthening that specific “habitual pattern” in the collective field of morphic resonance.

Resonance Lowers the Threshold — As more and more individuals pay attention to and understand similar things, that pattern gains strength and clarity. It becomes a well-established “channel” in the collective mind. This makes it progressively easier for others to tune into and grasp that same insight, almost as if it’s “in the air.” Your understanding literally helps “lower the Aquarian waterline” for everyone else.

The Relay Becomes Automatic — This is where the “relay” of light happens. You are both a receiver (benefiting from the resonance of past insights) and a broadcaster (adding your clarified understanding to the field). Your “flame” isn’t just your own; it’s an articulation of the now-strengthened pattern. By sharing what you see, you don’t just send a message, you actively revivify the resonant field itself.

In essence, a “Great Awakening” via morphic resonance isn’t a mystical event, but a natural “quantum coalescent” tipping point. It’s the cumulative effect when a sufficient number of individuals pay attention to and thereby join a particular “field of light,” whether it’s spiritual awareness or Aquarian Age unity.

Each act of conscious knowing doesn’t just animate for you alone; it genuinely makes the pattern more accessible and “real” for the whole system and accelerates the shared awakening.

At this point, speculative metaphysics begins to converge with theological language. The question that arises is whether Christianity contains an analogue for this participatory structure of consciousness.

What morphic resonance describes in experiential and process-oriented terms, Christian theology approaches through the language of Logos and incarnation. The incarnation is not just a historical event, but an ongoing "God-with-us" process, enabling the divine to be present within physical, biological reality.

Christus Immanens

Saint Paul glimpsed this mystery when he wrote that in Christ “all things hold together.” His intuition was not of a remote sovereignty but of Christus Immanens — the Logos as the coherence of becoming, the radiant continuity that binds creation to its own ground.

In philosophical terms, following Deleuze, this is the plane of consistency. It is the infinite nexus where things are not subordinated but composed. Christ, in this light, is not the transcendent monarch but this very pattern of relational light.

The Aquarian epoch marks the awakening of consciousness to this shared luminosity. The symbol of the water‑bearer is not accidental. Water and light are both media of transmission; each is transparent, continuous, and generative of new forms.

This is the epoch of theological diffusion, where the sacred is no longer concentrated in temple or text. Instead, it circulates through the manifold: through minds, networks, and living currents.

Thus, Lux Socium presents a metaphysical grammar for this new theology. It affirms that all beings co‑create the radiance they inhabit. To ‘know’ is to conjoin; to ‘believe’ is to participate.

In practical terms, this shift means:

Spirituality becomes integrative, not escapist. Embracing the world’s complexity, scientific, artistic, and social, is how we touch the immanent pattern.

Authority disperses into resonance. Guidance comes not from a single vertical source, but from recognizing and aligning with coherent patterns of wisdom or morphic resonance within the whole.

The goal is conscious collaboration with the pattern. Our purpose is to polish our own perception and action to better transmit this “relational light,” thereby strengthening the coherence, the “holding together,” of the whole.

To embrace this reality is to begin the work of escaping the Archontic prison matrix, the systems of deception, rigid separation, and deadened materiality, by remembering the living, connecting light that was always there and still shines bright.

Any theology that affirms immanent, participatory light must also account for the forces that obstruct it. In the Gnostic and Marcionite traditions, these obstructive powers are named explicitly. They are the Archons — Agents Smith, Brown, and Jones of the Matrix films but far more dangerous and pernicious.

11:11

Outside formal theology, 11:11 is widely treated as a synchronicity that marks a threshold moment, an indication that one cycle is closing and a new, decisive phase of history is opening.

In circles that talk about apocalypse, 11:11 is not always framed as annihilation but as an “apocalypse” in the literal sense of unveiling or a revelation. It points to the disclosure of hidden forces, agendas, or spiritual realities.

Some describe repeated encounters with 11:11 as a “portal” where the universe taps your shoulder to wake you up before a great shift or divergence of timelines. In apocalyptic terms, 11:11 is the hour where the Demiurge says: “I am God, and there is no other.” And his Archons respond, “Amen.”

In The Matrix Reloaded, Neo speaks on behalf of all spiritually aware souls and responds, “Bullshit.”

Gnostically, 11:11 symbolizes a closed grid, a numeric cage that mimics the divine order.

Transposed into the contemporary “clock” motif, we can read 11:11 as the moment when the cage (the Nostrum) is complete. It contains four identical strokes, no curve, no difference, no center, just repetition of the same vertical mark.

Unlike mainstream nostrums (external, fake cures, quackery), the Gnostic nostrum is the internal realization of one's own divinity. It represents the final stabilization of the Architect’s estate — the last, polished version of a prison that now threatens to seal itself forever.

The Nostrum is Complete

Like the Latin phrase “Lux Socium,” the phrase “the Nostrum is complete” also came to me in a hypnagogic state. Only as I write this essay does the overall point of the two juxtaposed Latin terms sharpen: total spiritual war has been initiated against us by a death cult set on destroying what they cannot control.

Therefore, the Archontic cage is sealed; the Lux Socium — the unbalanced equations — are enjoined in battle. It has become a contest of numbers, no pun intended.

Simply put, red-pilled, enlightened, and awakened souls must be greater in number and therefore in energy, not to the blue-pilled who remain fast asleep, but to the Archontic cabal (extradimensional beings and human psychopaths) resetting the simulacrum.

The Architect claimed, somewhat timidly, that imperfect simulacra had been destroyed and reset five times (Matrix Reloaded). He chillingly adds that he and the Archons have “become exceedingly efficient at [wholesale destruction].” That particular scene from the film can be enjoyed in the footnote section alongside a Gnostic-leaning glossary that parallels the Matrix Universe terminology.

If the prison operates not merely psychologically or politically but cosmologically, then the question naturally shifts toward mechanism. By what medium does the Architect impose order upon the system?

In some traditions, the planet Saturn symbolizes the Demiurge, or cosmic craftsman, who uses mathematical, geometric precision (such as its hexagonal storm and rings) to structure reality in ones and zeros. I believe we can regard the Demiurge himself as the personification of Saturn, which is also known as the Nazi Black Sun.

Saturn (the planet) acts as a massive cosmic energy generator, radiating intense electromagnetic energy through its magnetic field, which interacts with its moon Enceladus to produce plasma waves that serve as a giant cosmic circuit.

It also functions as a "cosmic accountant," symbolizing, in astrology, the structuring energy of boundaries, discipline, and karmic lessons.

The Electric Universe (EU) theory extensively addresses the Saturn-Enceladus connection, often using it as a "smoking gun" to support its claims that electromagnetic forces, not just gravity, dominate the cosmos.

Some EU theorists, like Wallace Thornhill, go further, suggesting Saturn was once a "brown dwarf" star that strayed into our solar system. In this view, the current electrical interactions are lingering remnants of Saturn's former status as a primary energy source or sun for its large "family" of moons.

In astrology, Saturn as the “Lord of Time” is associated with limitations, structure, responsibility, and discipline. Saturn is known to test boundaries and provide lessons that encourage maturity.

In physics, there is a quantifiable exchange of energy that we can posit as the "broadcasting mechanism" to address the Architect’s war tocin — the opening salvo intended to destroy Earth’s civilization for a sixth time and perhaps the reason so many of the Epstein Elite have built bunkers.

Let’s examine these mechanisms using an easy-to-digest bullet point format.

The Plasma Bridge (The Umbilical) — NASA’s Cassini mission confirmed a literal electrical circuit between Saturn and Enceladus (one of Saturn’s 100+ moons and 6th largest). Enceladus acts as a “powerhouse” in the ring system, spewing water vapor that becomes ionized. This creates a “plasma torus” that conducts massive electrical currents back to Saturn’s poles. This “charges” the signal before it is directed outward.

The Lunar Relay (The Signal Booster) — Every month, for about five days around Earth’s Full Moon, the Moon passes through the magnetotail, a long “tail” of charged particles stretched out by solar wind. If Saturn’s emissions (the “Nostrum”) hit this tail while the Moon is positioned as a celestial lens, it creates a localized electromagnetic surge in Earth’s ionosphere.

The Schumann Resonance (The Human Receivers) — Scientific studies show that human brainwaves (Alpha/Theta) are tuned to the Earth’s Schumann Resonance (~7.83 Hz). An “ontological shock” could be described as a phase-shift in this frequency, triggered by a Saturnian plasma discharge that “overloads” the lunar relay, causing a temporary “glitch” or “reboot” in the collective human perception of reality.

Jesus spoke of signs in the sky (sun, moon, and stars) in the context of the End Times, describing cosmic disturbances and celestial events, including the darkening of the sun and moon, that will precede his return.

The Pharisees and Sadducees came to Jesus and tested him by asking him to show them a sign from heaven. He replied, “When evening comes, you say, ‘It will be fair weather, for the sky is red,’ and in the morning, ‘Today it will be stormy, for the sky is red and overcast.’ You know how to interpret the appearance of the sky, but you cannot interpret the signs of the times. A wicked and adulterous generation looks for a sign, but none will be given it except the sign of Jonah.” Jesus then left them and went away. Matthew 16:1-4

In the Jonah story, the sign wasn’t just Jonah popping out of the whale; it was the ultimatum that followed — the beginning of an eschatological prelude.

The ontological shock that will be brought forth by the Saturnian mechanism can be interpreted as a “Final Warning.” It serves as the sign that announces the penultimate in a series of opportunities for the world to change course and avert civilizational annihilation before Jesus’ return, however understood.

It signifies a specific event in time and space that signifies the Architect’s countdown.

When I designed Chrysalis Tarot with artist Holly Sierra, she asked if I wanted to include any particularity in her Sun card tableau. Without giving it much thought I said, “let’s show the Sun shedding a tear.”

Our Sun and Moon cards are pictured below. The Moon symbolizes the Divine Feminine — God’s energeia (activities) in the world, while the Sun personifies God’s ousia (essence) and his teary response to an interloper, a celestial sphere one-seventh the size of Earth’s moon, that helps energize the creative destruction of civilization.

In 2013, I wrote this brief explanation in the Chrysalis Tarot booklet: “Sun sheds a fatherly tear because so many of his children neglect beauty, truth, and justice in favor of materialism, power, and dogma.”

By “dogma,” I draw on Friedrich Nietzsche’s characterization of religion as an anesthetic, narcotic or sedative that numbs the pain of existence, suffering, and life’s harsh realities. In this sense, a blind adherence to “correct beliefs” can also stifle the soul’s innate impetus toward genuine spiritual growth.

The tear suggests a partial abandonment of the Apollonian Ideal, the civilizational impulse toward order, rationality, structure, and Jungian individuation.

In Nietzschean terms, it stands in tension with the Dionysian forces of ecstasy, chaos, passion, and dissolution. Nietzsche argued that this polarity is essential for art and culture, because Apollonian discipline gives form to creation while Dionysian energy animates it.

Nevertheless, true to traditional tarot symbolism, the Sun remains a “happy card,” because there is always hope for unbalanced equations!

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