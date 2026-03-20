The Twelfth Inman, Muhammad al-Mahdi

Introduction

I was unaware of the Talmud’s “James Bond 007 Clause” until I read this Substack article published this morning by JD Hall. I borrowed the title of his piece for this essay on the religio-spiritual implications of the Iran War, which are considerable.

As Mr. Hall phrased it in his Substack:

There is also a theological dimension to this discussion that no one in mainstream commentary has been willing to address, and it is worth exploring because it illuminates something important about the ideological environment in which these decisions are made.

To frame our discussion, I begin with Hall’s summary of Din Rodef, because it introduces the theological logic that concerns us here.

THE RODEF

The [doctrine of] Din Rodef is drawn from the Babylonian Talmud, tractate Sanhedrin, and codified by Maimonides in his legal writings. It is the provision in Jewish law that permits extrajudicial killing.

Maimonides, also referred to by the Hebrew acronym Rambam, was a Sephardic Jewish rabbi who is widely acknowledged as one of the most prolific and influential Torah scholars of the Middle Ages. He plainly says that every Jew is obligated to stop a so-called “pursuer” (someone bent on doing something, a motivated individual) endangering the Jewish people, even if stopping him requires killing him.

A rodef, in the halachic framework, is someone whose actions or influence are leading toward the death of Jewish people. The law does not require that the rodef intend harm. It requires only that his actions endanger Jewish lives, and that stopping him is the only available remedy.

[In his essay, Hall discusses how the Talmudic concept of a rodef may bear on the circumstances surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination.]

This doctrine has been invoked several times by Israelis to carry out, or advocate carrying out, extrajudicial killings. In 1995, nationalist rabbis circulated pamphlets in Israeli synagogues debating whether Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s Oslo Accords policies made him a rodef against the Jewish people.

Yigal Amir, his assassin, stated explicitly at trial that he acted according to Din Rodef, that it was not a personal act, and that he wanted Rabin removed because his policies endangered the Jewish people. The concept has been stretched and applied by Israeli religious and political figures repeatedly in the decades since.

In 2005, a prominent Israeli rabbi declared that anyone wanting to give away Israeli land was like a rodef, triggering a special Knesset debate. In July 2025, two months before Charlie Kirk was shot, sitting National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir publicly called for the assassination of a foreign head of state because he deemed that leader a threat to Israel’s security. Ben Gvir is a cabinet minister in the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

I am not asserting that anyone declared Charlie Kirk a rodef. I am observing that the theological system that produces rodef-style reasoning, the framework that has historically provided religious justification for the killing of political leaders deemed threats to Jewish survival, is fully operational in the Israeli government right now.

A man who was publicly turning the most pro-Israel political coalition in America against the Iran war, [which] Israel considered existential, fits the profile of someone that framework could be applied to.

That observation does not imply that anyone is guilty of anything. It requires only that honest people acknowledge it as a dimension that a serious investigation [into Kirk’s murder] would have examined.

Our thanks again to JD Hall for informing us about the Din Rodef.

The larger issue, however, is not only the doctrine itself, but the civilizational and interpretive world from which such doctrines emerge.

The Babylonian Talmud

N.B. Rabbinic literature, especially in select and often disputed passages, has been cited in debates about how some classical Jewish texts conceptualize the legal status of non-Jews. Those passages, however, do not straightforwardly represent the beliefs or practice of most Jews today, many of whom do not study the Talmud intensively.

Judaism is not a single uniform civilization, and any account of Halakha (Jewish law) and the Talmud has to begin with that diversity. Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, secular, cultural, and non-observant Jews relate to the tradition in very different ways, yet the older legal and interpretive forms still exert a kind of background pressure on modern Jewish thought.

The Talmud especially trains the mind toward argument rather than mere submission, preserving dissent and minority opinion as part of the record. That has helped shape a Jewish intellectual style that prizes analysis, debate, and the belief that truth emerges through dialogue.

There is also a strong text-centered dimension. For centuries, Jewish life was organized around study, interpretation, and argument, so learning became a primary marker of status and identity. Even in secular Jewish culture, this helps explain why education, intellectual work, and interpretive skill remain so highly valued.

The result is not simply a set of doctrines, but a durable grammar of thought that continues to shape Jewish identity long after formal observance has changed.

Yet it is precisely here that one can see how a legal tradition may also be misread into a moral pathology. A doctrine such as Din Rodef, which in its classical setting concerns the urgent prevention of imminent harm, can be severed from its limits and transformed into an ideology of suspicion, urgency, and justified violence.

Once the category of the pursuer is expanded beyond its narrow juridical frame, the moral world begins to deform: disagreement can be recoded as threat, political opposition as mortal danger, and religious certainty as permission to suspend restraint. What was meant as a safeguard against immediate violence can, in the hands of the fanatical, become a grammar for preemptive cruelty.

The danger is not simply in the text itself, but in the human impulse to weaponize it, indeed to weaponize religion itself.

Consequently, Din Rodef can be turned from a doctrine of rescue into a doctrine of accusation, and from there into a habit of mind in which one begins to interpret the world through the lens of pursuit, enmity, and justified elimination writ large. That is how a juridical category becomes a spiritual and political pathology.

Once religion is weaponized in this way, the problem is no longer confined to one tradition. It becomes a wider monotheistic pathology, especially wherever apocalyptic expectation fuses with state power.

The Iran War is an evolving textbook example of such weaponization of religion. The three monotheistic faiths all believe in an eschaton (End Times), which is associated with some version of an End Times epiphany — the return of Jesus Christ, the arrival of the Jewish Messiah ben David, and the reappearance of the Twelfth Inman, Muhammad al-Mahdi.

Not to make (too much) light of it, but Christian Zionists seem to believe that Jesus not only will return, but also set up shop and rule from One Zion Square in downtown Jerusalem.

The video below is both informative and light-hearted. I present it as an instructive adjunct to our exposition on what appears to be adding up to an End Times monotheistic Holy War. May God make haste to help us!

Please keep in mind that these are Orwellian times. Nothing is as it seems.

The war has kinetic dimensions and spiritual dimensions. In many cases, the latter drives the former. Accordingly, to understand what’s going on, to end-run George Orwell, one needs to understand the spiritual dimensions.

My own interest in these spiritual dimensions is not abstract. It emerges from a lifetime of movement across Christian traditions and from direct experience in the Holy Land and Medjugorje, the site of Marian apparitions in the former Yugoslavia.

At different times in my life, I have identified as an Episcopalian, a Roman Catholic, and a Gnostic Christian. My metaphysical project develops the Gnostic Christian worldview into what we call Setian Cosmology.

Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is the holiest site in Christianity. It is near the Temple Mount, which Muslims call Al-Haram al-Sharif. The site encompasses the location of the Second Jewish Temple, destroyed by the Romans, as well as the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, which are distinct structures.

My spiritual director was the late Franciscan Friar Philip Pavich, who served in the Holy Land for 11 years before moving to Medjugorje in 1986. Those who have read me know that I lived in Medjugorje for a time during the 1990s, having made my first pilgrimage to the village in 1988.

During his time in Jerusalem, Fr. Pavich lived with the community serving pilgrims at the Holy Sepulchre Shrine. It is a shrine because it encloses the site of Jesus' tomb and is a primary destination for Christian pilgrimage.

I am writing about the Holy Sepulchre Shrine here because, in the event of a wider Iran War, it would likely become a target, as would the two Muslim holy sites on the Temple Mount.

Yes, in my opinion, those sites, and ultimately Christianity and Islam more broadly, would be marked for eradication by the logic of Greater Israel.

I hope and pray that I am wrong.

When I visited Jerusalem, I spotted someone outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre who I’d read about. He was sitting on the bench in the lower right-hand corner in the image below. I walked over to him and asked, “Are you the Muslim gentleman who keeps the keys to the doors of the church?”

My question surprised him. He smiled and said, “Yes. You are well informed.”

You see, six Christian denominations have permanent rights under the Holy Sepulchre’s Status Quo arrangement: Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic (Franciscan), Armenian Apostolic, Coptic Orthodox, Ethiopian Orthodox, and Syriac Orthodox. They don’t get along well with one another.

So a Muslim is entrusted with keeping the keys, lest one of the six sects locks the other five out. The keys are entrusted to two Muslim families. One holds the keys and the other opens and closes the doors each day. This arrangement exists to keep the peace among the Christian communities that share the church and to prevent any one sect from controlling access.

The tradition is commonly linked to Saladin’s era (12th century) and has endured ever since.

One more interesting bit of trivia. The church’s location was “determined” by Constantine’s mother, St. Helena. The story purports that Helena ordered a pagan temple to Aphrodite removed, uncovered the rock-cut tomb where Jesus was buried, and then found three crosses nearby.

Why was there a Temple to Aphrodite (Venus), a Greco-Roman goddess, located where the Church of the Holy Sepulchre stands today?

Because 60-odd years after Rome destroyed the Jewish Temple in AD 70, just as Jesus prophesied, Jerusalem was renamed Aelia Capitolina. That name was used until Christianity became the official religion of the Roman Empire under Constantine in the 4th century. I highly recommend Karen Armstrong’s book Jerusalem.

Apotheosis of the Divine Feminine

Personally, I attribute the greater part of my spiritual formation to my many pilgrimages to Medjugorje, a tiny village in the former Yugoslavia where Mary has been appearing since 1981.

Regardless of how Mary is described in various traditions, we refer to her in Rational Spirituality as the quintessence of the Divine Feminine archetype. Aphrodite/Venus is also a Divine Feminine archetype.

Mary is the “woman” of Revelation 12 who is “clothed with the sun" and wears a “crown of twelve stars.”

In the Quran, Mary the mother of Jesus, is mentioned 34 times by name. She is also the only woman specifically named in the Quran. Moreover, the Quran’s 19th chapter is named after her — “Surah Maryam.”

O Mary, indeed Allah has chosen you and purified you and chosen you above the women of the worlds. Quran 3:42

By comparison, in the New Testament, Mary is mentioned by name 19 times.

Mary’s apparitions in Medjugorje began on June 24, 1981. June 24 is the Nativity of St. John the Baptist in the Roman calendar. The symbolic date is traditionally placed three months after the Annunciation and six months before Christmas.

According to longstanding tradition, John the Baptist’s mother, Elizabeth, and Mary were close kin, often described as cousins. On that reading, John and Jesus would also have been related. By choosing June 24 to mark her initial appearance in Medjugorje, Mary sent a message she hoped would resonate well beyond Catholicism.

In essence, while the Medjugorje messages encourage unwavering hope, they serve as a serious warning about the dangers of continued spiritual indifference and the profound lack of spiritual awareness that haunts our times. Her messages call for a radical and urgent change in how secular individuals live their lives.

Father Philip requested that the Medjugorje seer Ivan Dragicevic ask Mary on his behalf if he should transfer from the Franciscan community in Jerusalem to Medjugorje.

She replied, “If he has the will, let him come to help us to spread God’s message.”

Fr. Philip interpreted the phrase as a conditional invitation. He was ‘free to come,’ but only if it was his own willing choice and not a compulsion.

That explanation conforms with the broader Medjugorje emphasis on free will reflected in related commentary about the messages, which are now being delivered on the 25th of each month.