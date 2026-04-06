Fires Over Faith — The Sacred and the Profane

Son of man [Ezekiel], are you ready to judge Jerusalem? Are you ready to judge this city of murderers? Publicly denounce her detestable sins, and give her this message from the Sovereign LORD: “O city of murderers, doomed and damned — city of idols, filthy and foul — you are guilty because of the blood you have shed. You are defiled because of the idols you have made. Your day of destruction has come! You have reached the end of your years. I will make you an object of mockery throughout the world. O infamous city, filled with confusion, you will be mocked by people far and near.” Ezekiel 22:2-5; New Living Translation

Introduction

I elected to open this essay with the above passage because a portion of it was recently broadcast in Hebrew by an Iranian spokesperson.

Our aim is not to invite the reader to believe in our Gnostic-Setian cosmology so much as to use it as a spiritual grammar for interpreting current world events. Many have noted the absence of any coherent U.S. military objective; the administration’s de facto objective seems to be unbounded chaos.

Our cosmological system distinguishes between the Old Testament God, the Demiurge identified as Yahweh, and Jesus Christ as the bearer of truth (gnosis) and son of the One True God whom he called “Father.” Our Setian schema replaces demons with Archons, the powers that feed off loosh. It functions in our exposition as a mythic x‑ray, revealing the hidden structure beneath events.

Whether one takes this framework literally, allegorically, or somewhere in between, it offers a disturbingly coherent way of seeing why our world increasingly appears to be governed by relentless chaos.

To make this interpretive approach usable rather than merely symbolic, several terms require definition.

By the Demiurge, I mean the lesser god of this world. One can say this entity is analogous to Lucifer or the Devil. In our schema, the Demiurge has agency whereas the Devil must first acquire permission to act from God the Father (Luke 22).

Either way, the mythos points to a powerful entity able to shape and administer the material order, but one that does not embody the fullness of the transcendent Source. The Demiurge is a manager-craftsman, not a creator.

Specifically, the Demiurge is legalistic, jealous, obsessed with obedience and sacrifice, and concerned above all with control, not liberation. His persona is very consistent with his behavior in the Old Testament.

By Archons, I mean the intermediate powers. These are the spiritual bureaucrats and their elitist human counterparts who administer this realm on the Demiurge’s behalf, managing institutions, narratives, and crises to keep consciousness bound to material concerns.

Archons are not necessarily “evil geniuses”; they can be understood simply as functionaries of a system that feeds on, and indeed requires, human ignorance, fear, and division. This archontic food is called loosh.

The same process can be reframed in psychological rather than metaphysical terms.

Loosh is the psychic “fuel” such a system must harvest. It is the dense emotional and spiritual energy generated by suffering, fear, hatred, humiliation, and numbed confusion.

Wars, terror scares, pandemic panics, economic and ontological shocks, and manufactured culture wars all generate loosh. Archons then harvest the human loosh-field to extract maximum negative energy while keeping souls too traumatized or distracted to awaken to true enlightenment (gnosis) and escape the matrix.

Accelerationism, in this context, names the deliberate intensification of crisis and contradiction. It is the conscious or unconscious drive to push systems toward breakdown or climax. Acceleration is the decision, by powers seen and unseen, to stop managing history gently and instead stomp on the accelerator, trusting that ever‑greater chaos will eventually serve their purposes.

Eschatology — The End Times

The thesis of this essay is stark. It does not matter, in practical terms, whether one believes we are living in “the end times” or not. What matters is that key actors on the world stage believe and behave as if we are.

Their actions, saturated in eschatological fantasy, generate exactly the kind of escalating chaos a loosh‑hungry Archontic order bent on global domination requires.

Within this interpretive schema, such events appear not merely strategic but archetypal.

When U.S. neocons prosecute a war of choice against Iran at the behest of Israel, they do so with an implicit faith that the Hebrew God, the Demiurge of our schema, will lead them to glorious victory or perhaps snatch them from the jaws of defeat because Ezekiel “said so,” or because Hal Lindsey’s pop‑prophecy paperbacks baptized their imagination.

The point is not whether Ezekiel or Hal Lindsey are correctly interpreted, but that such interpretations serve to authorize reckless policies whose effects are indistinguishable from a deliberate program of planetary destabilization and destruction.

“Darkness Unto the Nations” thus develops a Setian reading of this process: an account of how acceleration, unrelenting chaos, and loosh harvesting operate as a global wrecking ball.

From this perspective, the world is not drifting accidentally toward disorder; it is being driven there by myths, by the lure of money and power, and by ‘principalities and powers.’ As St Paul alerted the Ephesians, “against the rulers of the darkness of this world and against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

The Demiurgic goal is a state in which the human soul is maximally exploitable and minimally awake. Whether you see Demiurge and Archons as literal entities, archetypal structures, or a language for exoteric systems, the pattern of events remains the same.

The question is whether we can recognize that pattern in time to step out of its path. Pattern recognition is the sine qua non for spiritual discernment. We must read this Archontic war plan through clean spiritual eyeglasses.

Loosh Feedback Loop and Setian Tipping Point

In our schema, loosh is not a metaphor for “bad vibes;” it is the primary energetic output of a populace kept in states of manufactured suffering and confusion.

Loosh is generated whenever human beings are driven into nihilistic despair or apathy. It is what a hijacked world‑system produces when its dominant patterns are fear, humiliation, ressentiment, and chronic uncertainty.

Loosh does not appear in a vacuum; it ripens in very particular soil. It is fertilized by spiritual deprivation and watered by the slow refusal of inner remembrance, flourishing wherever the Divine Spark is neglected or denied.

In such places, people move through life forgetful of their own depth, easily buffeted by fear, resentment, and boredom, and the energy released by that forgetfulness becomes available to whatever forces feed on it.

The same process interpreted psychologically resembles the afterglow of a fractured self. Trauma, projection, and dissociation chip away at the integrity of the psyche until a person is living in pieces. One part rages, another is numbed, another terrified to look inward.

The conflicts between those fragments generate chronic anxiety and self‑sabotage; that restless surplus of unintegrated emotion is what we are calling loosh.

Within the world of religious fundamentalism, the complex interplay of deprivation and fracture is translated into the language of spirits. What a mystic names forgetfulness and a psychologist calls dissociation, the fundamentalist identifies as demonic possession or oppression.

In this scenario, it is an invasive presence riding the currents of fear and despair. In each vocabulary, the pattern is the same. We see a life that has surrendered discernment and interior freedom become a feeding ground for forces that do not have its best interests at heart.

Crucially, loosh is tied to ignorance in the Gnostic sense. Gnosis is not merely “knowing facts,” but is the recognition of one’s own divine origin and capacity for remembrance. The Eastern Church teaches this explicitly; the Western Church largely does not. In theology, it is called theosis.

Theosis is the Eastern Orthodox doctrine that salvation is a lifelong process of becoming more God-like, sharing in his divine nature through grace, rather than legal justification. It signifies a transformative union with God made possible by Christ’s incarnation and the Holy Spirit, aiming for perfection and restoration of humanity.

Theosis is humanity’s giant leap toward Christ-like consciousness. In the East, where the Religious Control System (RCA) holds little sway, this truth flourishes. The West, because the RCA discourages theosis, is spiritually impoverished.

Peaceful, recollected human beings generate little exploitable energy; traumatized, misinformed, and spiritually undernourished human beings, who pulse constantly between panic and outrage, produce bumper crops of loosh.

Moreover, the news cycle, social media feeds, and rolling ‘states of emergency’ look less like neutral information flows and more like industrial processes designed to churn, confuse, and thereby control the human psyche.

Once we see loosh production as a process, a feedback loop can be easily discerned:

Engineered or exploited crises (wars of choice, terror scares, sacrilege on holy sites, economic shocks) create acute emotional charge and destabilize meaning.

That charge amplifies ignorance. People cling to simplistic narratives, scapegoats, and apocalyptic fantasies, losing the capacity for interior stillness.

Heightened ignorance makes populations more manipulable, allowing Archontic structures, whether seen as literal entities or as allegorical systems, to push through even more radical policies, conflicts, and provocations.

Those escalations create fresh crises, generate more loosh, and drive consciousness into ever lower, more chaotic states.

The three lowest states of consciousness, which evince states of extreme suffering and low energy, are Shame, Guilt, and Apathy. Among these, Shame is deemed the most dangerous because it involves fragmentation of the self.

At a critical point, this is no longer simply a series of discrete events but a self‑propelling mechanism. Every attempt to “restore order” by doubling down on violence, surveillance, or sacrilege feeds the very turbulence it claims to suppress.

In our Setian economy, this necessitates a Setian Tipping Point. It is the Moment of Truth when the eschaton is no longer some distant theological abstraction, but the system’s own climax when outcome becomes structurally irreversible.

The Setian Tipping Point names that climatic moment when loosh production, crisis management, and eschatological fantasy fuse into a single, runaway dynamic.

This is the point at which the Archontic order, having spent centuries slowly cultivating fear and ignorance, finally commits to maximum acceleration, burning through accumulated stability in a last attempt to secure maximum energetic harvest and lock humanity into a terminal pattern of bondage.

The Iran War appears to be the Archons’ chosen vehicle for global enslavement. Additionally, the Demiurge has promised Israel that it will become the primary benefactor, given its demonstrative lust for loosh.

Whether one names this “the end times” or simply the end‑state corruption of a 2,000-year-old cycle is almost secondary; what matters is that the machine, once fully engaged, stops being responsive to sane correction.

Is there an off ramp or escape hatch for Setian Tipping Points?

I previously mentioned the philosophical concept called “Moment of Truth.” It represents a decisive, often irreversible, instant of judgment or crisis where one's true character, beliefs, or reality are revealed and put to the test.

Perhaps this is one reason a potential attack on the Temple Mount or the rush to build a Third Temple has become spiritually significant for all three spiritual warfare combatants — Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Attacking this holy site would not be just another “provocative act,” but an archetypal trigger and ritualized acceleration of chaos in which geopolitical calculation, religious mania, and apocalyptic expectations all converge.

In a loosh‑economy, such an act of savagery would not merely ignite a regional war. It would function as a deliberately contrived lever on the feedback loop, an attempt to yank history even closer to our age’s Setian Tipping Point by striking the deepest symbolic nerves available on the planet.

If this dynamic requires a focal point, it must converge somewhere symbolically absolute.

Temple Mount as Trigger — Sacrilege, False Flags, and Loosh

If loosh is maximized by acts that wound the deepest symbols of a people, then the Temple Mount is the single most explosive node on the planet.

An attack on this contested plateau, whether overt or “ironically” arranged as a false flag, would not only ignite regional war, it would supercharge the entire feedback loop of fear, humiliation, and apocalyptic expectation.

In our Setian context, the question is not simply who pushes the button, but what kind of system needs such a detonation. One does not have to stretch the imagination far.

A scenario in which the Dome of the Rock is struck by a missile, plausibly deniable but quietly green‑lit by the usual suspects, and then blamed on Iran, would perfectly serve the final scenes of the Demiurge’s warped script.

It would offer Israel a casus belli, galvanize Christian Zionists convinced that Ezekiel’s visions and Hal Lindsey’s charts are finally converging on CNN, and consequently plunge billions of souls into a psychically charged atmosphere of holy outrage.

Whether such an operation might be ordered in Tel Aviv, Washington, or Riyadh is secondary; what matters is that it would strike the planetary nerve center at a time of maximal loosh output.

We can even parse this in scientific terminology. Those who have read me know that not only is mythology important in my metaphysical project, so is physics. In this instance, quantum physics.

The Setian Tipping Point is a moment of quantum coalescence, an eschatological ‘measurement’ event in which the system can no longer sustain superposition. At that instant, one macro‑timeline, for example a high‑loosh juridical world order rather than a non‑Archontic alternative, collapses into dominance. Before that tipping point, meaningful ‘interference’ still exists between timelines, and there remains a real opportunity to shift amplitudes and avoid the worst‑case scenario.

In other words, every living soul will face a decisive reckoning. Hopefully, it leads to an awakening to Truth. At scale, this will be sufficient to avoid an Atlantean-style outcome.

The Great Awakening desperately needs a boost!

From the standpoint of Setian Cosmology, a Temple‑Mount strike would not merely be a military incident, but a ritual act of sacrilege designed to accelerate the first-order paradigm shift from one age (Pisces) to the next (Aquarius).

Hyper acceleration necessitates a location overloaded with centuries of prayer, blood, and expectation, one that can serve as a sacrificial altar for the Demiurge’s final offensive.

The Archons, should they survive the aeonic paradigm shift, would not care who “wins” in any human sense. They care only that the blast wave of horror, vengeance, and prophetic frenzy drives consciousness further into reactive polarity, choking off any possibility of recollection or awakening precisely when it is most needed.

The Demiurge and its Archons had just as soon imprison the Aquarian age as our present one.

Ezekiel the Watchman is not responsible for the people’s repentance, only for the delivery of the warning. The charge highlights that the warning is an act of divine love and compassion, aimed at turning people from destruction.

The political role of the watchman is in warning the nations of their impending downfall. Furthermore, this role emphasizes the urgency of proclaiming God's message.

Halakh 56 — From Chaos to Caesarism

Chaos, in this economy, is not the goal but the solvent. Once societies are sufficiently terrorized and exhausted, once the Setian Tipping Point is approached through unrelenting crisis, a familiar face from the same Religious Control System creeps forward — Judaic Law.

The Demiurge and his legions always arrive at the end with cagey legal code in hand. In our time, the code is being increasingly brought forward by the Seven Noahide Laws. They are presented as universal ethics but function, in practice, as the skeleton for global jurisdiction.

The logic is chillingly simple. After enough war, sacrilege, and ‘random’ catastrophe, a traumatized world will accept almost any structure that promises peace and the restoration of order.

Both Oswald Spengler and Arnold Toynbee had characteristic terms for this process. For Spengler, the passage from crisis into imposed order is the rise of the “Universal State” under Caesarism, a final, coercive politico‑economic regime that promises peace and stability to an exhausted populace.

For Toynbee, the same pattern appears when a “Dominant Minority” in a disintegrating civilization responds to breakdown by constructing a “universal state” that holds things together by force once the creative spirit is gone.

Western civilization now exists as a kind of ‘universal state,’ poised on the cusp of a populist, quasi‑totalitarian Caesarist rule.

Into this fiery vacuum, Noahide idealism offers itself as a minimal, rational, monotheistic baseline for all nations. Six prohibitions that most “everyone” can agree on, plus one crucial commandment in the seventh law: the establishment of Courts of Justice to enforce the other six.

This is not a restoration of order. Far from it! This ruse could portend the end of Christianity and Islam — an extinguishing not only of the Divine Spark within all humans, but potentially of non‑Jewish religious life itself. Like Norm Finkelstein, we shall call out this policy’s objective — “Jewish supremacy.”

What looks like an ethical common denominator is, in Gnostic terms, the Demiurge’s attempt to reinstall the jailer as world‑judge, this time not only over Israel, but over the entire human race.

At this stage, the pattern reaches its juridical expression.

This is where Halakh 56 can be interpreted as a recipe for global dominion. The Sanhedrin foresaw law, path, and codified obligation extended beyond their historical bounds into a fifty‑sixth book of the canon, an unwritten chapter of the control system.

In this eschatological script, the Setian Tipping Point is not followed by liberation, but by the formalization of a Noahide world order, a planetary network of courts, tribunals, and educational regimes that set the Seven Laws as the “foundational principles” of civilization and quietly redefine billions as Gerim Toshavim, or “resident aliens” under Demiurgic jurisdiction.

Herein lies the hidden danger.

For Muslims, the risk is that their own narrative of being a final community (umma) with its own covenant is quietly annulled in favor of a Jewish‑defined universal law.

Any Muslim teaching that denies the Torah’s ultimate authority, challenges Jewish election, or insists on Islamic supersessionism could, in a maximalist Noahide reading, be treated as blasphemous or subversive to the divinely mandated order, with the traditional Talmudic penalty for grave Noahide violations held to be death.

For Christians, the danger runs through the charge of idolatry. Trinitarian worship and devotion to the incarnate Christ can be classified as worship of “another god,” making the ordinary practice of the faith a capital offense in the same maximalist framework.

In such a system, a fully realized Noahide world order would not simply tolerate Islam and Christianity as they are; it would domesticate and reframe them under a higher, external court. This would reduce both ummatic and ecclesial sovereignty to a revocable license, contingent on perpetual doctrinal self‑censorship before the Archontic bench.

From a wide-angle Setian panorama, this is the coveted endpoint loosh-fed chaos is designed to accomplish. An anticipated Temple Mount flashpoint, the war‑of‑choice against Iran, the orchestration of endless other crises; all of these can be read as steps toward a world that has been horse-collared into accepting a juridical theology that replaces interior transformation with external compliance.

The Archons do not expect everyone to become Jewish; they only need everyone to become Noahide in the narrow, legalistic sense — souls under contract, tolerable so long as they submit to a court that is answerable, ultimately, to the Demiurge’s whim.

Halakh 56 therefore masks the final gambit of the Religious Control System in the Piscean cycle of human history. It is the transition from unrelenting chaos to imposed clarity, from accelerating disorder to a New World Order enforced in the name of universal justice.

It is the moment when loosh‑harvesting results in covenantal capture, when the world is coerced or cajoled into trading terror for security, not realizing that both are faces of the same Archontic jailer.

The Setian task, in such a moment, is neither to cheer for the fire nor to bow before the court, but to remember, against both panic and decree, who dismissed the original charges and where true authority actually resides.

If our analysis holds, even in part, then the decisive terrain is not geopolitical but perceptual. The system feeds on misrecognition, on the failure to see the pattern as it coheres. To recognize it is already to stand at a threshold.

The Setian Tipping Point is therefore not only a historical climax but an interior reckoning. What comes next will not be determined solely by events, but by whether enough individuals refuse the logic of fear and recover the capacity for discernment before the pattern locks into place.

Recommended additional reading and a Substack follow:

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