Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

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Paul Cudenec's avatar
Paul Cudenec
1h

"Fascism attempts a more insidious inversion; it creates a parody of tradition by bending the vertical axis horizontally, projecting the reverence due to the divine onto a worldly, terrestrial entity: the State or the Dictator".

That is an excellent insight! Quite so.

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