Introduction

Philosopher of science and author Thomas Kuhn (The Structure of Scientific Revolutions) taught that paradigm shifts do not merely adjust a few theories at the margins, but rather that they overturn the entire “world” in which facts, methods, and meanings once made sense but are now brought into question.

A paradigm is not just a model in one discipline, but a whole way of seeing reality. It presents as a new Zeitgeist (German for "spirit of the time"). A Zeitgeist or worldview refers to the defining intellectual, cultural, moral, and political climate or mood of a particular era.

Zeitgeists capture the collective mindset, beliefs, and trends that characterize a historical period, influencing art, philosophy, fashion, and society. It's the pervasive feeling or dominant ideas that set one epoch apart from another, like the Victorian era's focus on progress or today’s emphasis on money and political power.

It shapes what counts as evidence, who counts as an expert, and which questions even become ponderable. When a paradigm breaks, the shift is not confined to physics or economics; it cascades into ethics, politics, and aesthetics.

This wholesale changing of reality explains the chaos affecting most every aspect of life in our world today. It will get even worse as humanity transits what we defined as a Setian Threshold.

We defined the concept as a critical juncture where accumulated entropy (disorder) within our social, political, and metaphysical systems approaches a tipping point, one that may determine whether we experience civilizational renewal or face annihilation.

For the Religious Control System (RCS), this degree of chaos and disruption is catastrophic. In philosopher Jason Jorjani’s corpus, the RCS is the long‑running complex of institutions, doctrines, and narratives that manages human spiritual experience, policing what may be believed, seen, and said about the supernatural so as to advance and preserve civilizational order.

In order for a new order or Zeitgeist to emerge, the old one must be broken, not gently retired. Worn‑out paradigms rarely dissolve through polite revision, rather they cling to power until crisis, contradiction, and disillusionment make their maintenance impossible.

Systems that have become threadbare, spiritually fruitless, aesthetically stale, and intellectually dissatisfying, do not typically tolerate smooth transitions, because their very function is to prevent the imagination of alternatives.

What follows, then, is not an elegant handoff but a period of rupture, in which the inherited frameworks of meaning lose credibility faster than official institutions can patch them up, clearing the space in which a new cosmic and religious grammar can finally be articulated.

That said, a genuine paradigm shift in consciousness, cosmology, and human self‑awareness will undercut the RCS at its root, because it destabilizes its monopoly on interpretation.

Once the underlying paradigm quakes, either from a juridical, reward‑and‑punishment cosmos to a Christian-Gnostic‑Setian, Creative‑Flux cosmos, the once cherished scriptural stories and metaphors no longer will mean what the RCS insists they mean.

Few cases expose this more sharply than the figure of Judas, whose role oscillates between ultimate traitor and hidden initiate, depending entirely on which paradigm (and which control system) frames the story.

Judas Iscariot

Some mystical and Gnostic writers have interpreted Judas not simply as a moral villain, but as a necessary participant in the unfolding Jesus revelation. In this view, his betrayal serves a structural rather than personal function.

Judas becomes the instrument through which the Religious Control System is permitted to act upon Jesus, the bearer of revelation, and in doing so, exposes itself. The RCS reveals its dependence on authority, accusation, and sanctioned violence, while also demonstrating its inability to recognize or contain the truth it claims to defend.

Of course, its methodology was to suppress, in fact burn, all Gnostic texts. Many of the texts were found at Nag Hammadi in Egypt in 1945. We detailed this find in our piece titled Archontic World War.

In the Gnostic Gospel of Judas, the relationship between Jesus and Judas Iscariot is reimagined from one of betrayal to one of ultimate friendship and sacred collaboration. This portrayal is deeply rooted in Sethian Gnostic theology, which prioritizes the liberation from, or awakening of, the spirit from the material world.

Unlike the canonical Gospels where Judas is a villain, the Gospel of Judas depicts him as the only disciple who truly understands Jesus’ divine origin from the immortal realm of Barbelo, also known as Heaven or the Pleroma. Barbelo (the Divine Feminine) was the first emanation of One True God, who Jesus called “Father.”

Jesus takes Judas aside to reveal “mysteries of the kingdom” that are hidden from the other twelve apostles, whom Jesus mocks for worshiping a “lesser god” (the Demiurge). The Demiurge in Gnostic teachings is Yahweh.

The central theme of their relationship is that Judas “betrays” Jesus at Jesus’ own request. By “handing Jesus over to the authorities,” Judas acts as a metaphorical “life-conserver” or assistant, facilitating the death of the material body so Jesus’ spirit can return to the higher divine realm.

You often read or hear of Gnostic teachings as being “secret” or “hidden.” This is not actually the case. The Gnostics “explained” or interpreted the parables, a favored instrument of Jesus’ teachings.

Accordingly, one can read the text literally — Judas was a villain — or understand the deeper meaning (gnosis).

The word gnosis in Greek means knowledge or knowing, but it is heartfelt knowing, not intellectual knowledge. One may know, for example, mathematics. But one knows a close friend in a different way. The first is an act of the mind; the second an act of the heart.

The relationship in the Gospel of Judas aligns with broader Gnostic motifs found in the Nag Hammadi Library and other early texts:

The Ignorant Apostles — Like the Gospel of Mary, which portrays Peter as misunderstanding Jesus’ message, the Gospel of Judas depicts the other apostles as clueless and even hostile to the truth. This reading, perhaps coincidentally, perhaps not, foreshadowed the Religious Control System, as you will note in the next bullet point.

Cainite Influence — Early Church Fathers such as Irenaeus (c. 180 AD) associated this interpretation of Judas with a group they labeled the “Cainites.” According to these reports, the sect reinterpreted figures condemned in the Hebrew scriptures, including Cain and Judas, not as moral exemplars, but as symbolic opponents of the lower creator god, or Demiurge.

In their inverted reading, such figures were seen as instruments through which the limitations of the Demiurgic religious order were exposed, rather than as heroes in any ethical sense. The Demiurge seeks to preserve the old order or paradigm as it is.

This is the matrix in which we are imprisoned. It can be escaped by awakening to the Divine Spark within, a remnant of the higher divine fullness, and through gnosis, the inner recognition that the true source of being lies beyond the Demiurgic order and its mechanisms of control.

This is a difficult swallow, but allow your heart to think it through. God the Father who Jesus worshipped is not the Demiurge, the Old Testament god. Once that domino is gently knocked over, all other aspects of this deception will fall away.

St. Marcion of Sinope

Early Christianity

In the first centuries following Jesus’ death, Christianity existed not as a unified religion but as a constellation of competing communities, each struggling to interpret the meaning of his life and message.

Among these early currents, none posed a greater threat to the eventual establishment of a Demiurgic Religious Control System than Gnosticism, which rejected inherited law, sacrificial theology, and priestly mediation in favor of direct spiritual awakening.

Figures such as Marcion of Sinope illustrate the intensity of this conflict. Marcion argued that the god of the Hebrew scriptures was not the Father revealed by Jesus and sought to sever Christianity entirely from Judaism.

The Church Fathers who ultimately prevailed instead codified the teachings of more Jewish-friendly communities, condemning alternative interpretations as heretical. In doing so, they recast Christianity around sin, sacrifice, and atonement, a theological structure necessary to preserve continuity with the older religious order.

Ironically, or perhaps by Archontic design, this move inverted the thrust of Jesus’ mission, which aimed not to reinforce the existing paradigm but to transcend it. Within this context, Judas’ role takes on a different meaning.

He alone appears to have intuited or had been informed by Jesus that a collision between revelation and religious authority was inevitable, and that exposing the system required allowing it to act according to its own logic.

Thus, a 2,000-year-old paradigm has brought us to this historical crossroads. Author Malachi Martin, a Jesuit priest, told us in Windswept House that a deeply entrenched, organized conspiracy of high-ranking Vatican insiders, acting in league with secular globalists, actively conspired to destroy the Catholic Church from within by serving demonic forces and advancing a "New World Order."

Another voice is that of Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the former Apostolic Nuncio (ambassador) to the U.S., who is known for his outspoken criticism of the late Pope Francis and Vatican leadership, especially regarding sexual abuse cover-ups and financial corruption.

In a 2024 statement, Vigano reflected that the Catholic Church has been humiliated and discredited, primarily due to scandals and corruption among the leaders of the hierarchy, particularly during the eleven years of Pope Francis' pontificate.

Perhaps the most authoritative commentary came from the Virgin Mary herself at Akita, Japan, in 1973.

The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres... churches and altars sacked. The Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord… The thought of the loss of so many souls is the cause of my sorrow. Virgin Mary to Sister Agnes Sasagawa

Likewise, Bishop Ito, who approved the Akita apparitions, explicitly stated that Akita is also “the message of Fatima” (1917 at Fatima, Portugal).

Division and Persecution — The “Third Secret” of Fatima describes a vision of a “Bishop in white” (the Pope) being killed alongside other bishops, priests, and religious figures.

Apostasy — Many scholars believe the still unrevealed portion of Fatima’s message refers to a “great apostasy” from within the Church, where faith is lost at the highest levels.

The takeaway is not merely that the Church has suffered corruption or internal division, but that these crises represent the long-term consequences of a theological choice made at Christianity’s inception.

By suppressing the Gnostic impulse toward inner awakening and binding the faith instead to law, guilt, and institutional authority, the Church aligned itself with a paradigm vulnerable to inversion, capture, and decay. What now appears as scandal, apostasy, and fracture may therefore be less a sudden collapse than the final exposure of a structure built upon compromise.

In this light, the warnings of Akita and Fatima do not announce the Church’s defeat, but its reckoning; a moment in which the Religious Control System can no longer conceal its inner contradictions, and the call to recover the original liberating essence of Christ’s message becomes unavoidable.

False Authority and the Rise of Many Antichrists

Antichrist, properly understood, is not simply against Christ, but in place of Christ. It signifies substitution rather than opposition, the moment when institutional authority, moral coercion, or ideological conformity stands where inner transformation should reside.

John states that "even now many antichrists have come." These "many antichrists" are precursors or manifestations of this same spirit of opposition to Christ, already active even in the early church.

In this register, antichrist is not confined to a single future figure, but manifests repeatedly wherever the Religious Control System claims the mantle of Christ while negating his message.

Under these conditions, the appearance of many antichrists is not anomalous but inevitable. Each arises where spiritual authority is externalized and obedience to “correct thought” is elevated above individual discernment.

What then follows is not the open rejection of Christ, but a more subtle inversion in which his name is preserved while his message is reconfigured to sustain institutional survival rather than foster inner awakening.

In this way, betrayal of Jesus’ true teachings rarely announces itself as rebellion or disbelief. It arrives clothed in responsibility, policy, and protection — not as heresy but as stewardship.

Those who claim to guard the faith increasingly position themselves as its managers, redefining truth as something to be administered, regulated, or safeguarded from disruption. What is lost in this process is not doctrine alone, but the living, interior encounter that doctrine was meant to serve.

When conflict and cognitive dissonance become overbearing, we are often urged to “return to the source” or “go back to the beginning.” To do so, however, requires more than historical nostalgia. It demands consideration of the earliest Christian currents, including Marcionite and Gnostic traditions, which sought not to manage belief, but to awaken the Divine Spark within and restore direct encounter with the living Christ beyond institutional mediation.

As this inversion deepens, eschatological pressure intensifies. Within the Setian Threshold, contradictions multiply, institutions strain under their own weight, and moral language loses coherence. The resulting atmosphere of confusion is not accidental but symptomatic, a sign that an exhausted paradigm can no longer contain the spiritual energies pressing against it.

At Jesus' death, the temple veil, which symbolized separation from God's presence, was torn in two signifying that the way into the "Holiest of All" is now open to all believers. Jesus promised that the Holy Spirit would "guide you into all truth" (John 16:13), effectively serving as an internal source of divine knowledge or gnosis.

While Marcion famously edited the Pauline epistles to remove references he believed were "Judaizing" interpolations, such as positive mentions of the Old Testament or the Jewish Law, the following teaching can be found in Marcion’s original Bible as well as the Bible we have today.

Those without the Spirit cannot understand spiritual truths, but believers possess "the mind of Christ," enabling them to discern all things. 1 Corinthians 2:14-16

Conclusion: “Trust the Divine Spark Within You”

What now confronts Christians is not merely a crisis of institutions, nor even a crisis of belief, but a crisis of authority. As the Setian Threshold intensifies, the structures that once mediated spiritual meaning can no longer be relied upon to do so faithfully.

The fragmentation of leadership, the multiplication of contradictions and the collapse of moral credibility signal that external guardianship has reached its limit.

In such a moment, survival of the faith cannot depend upon submission to systems that have proven incapable of discerning truth from preservation. What remains is the interior inheritance Christ himself promised: the Divine Spark, quickened by the Holy Spirit and capable of direct apprehension of truth.

This is not private revelation in the chaotic sense, but spiritual discernment grounded in the mind of Christ, formed through conscience, humility and inner listening rather than institutional decree.

Going forward, Christians will increasingly be required to choose discernment over delegation. To “put on the mind of Christ” is no longer a devotional abstraction, but a necessity. It demands courage to trust the inward guide promised by Jesus rather than the collapsing certainties offered by the Religious Control System.

The path through the Setian Threshold, then, is not escape from Christianity, but its fulfillment. Not rebellion against the Church, but fidelity to the spirit that once tore the veil and rendered mediation obsolete.

In an era of “many antichrists,” the task is not to seek perfect authorities, but to cultivate interior clarity. For only those who choose to elevate their Divine Spark into conscious awareness will be able to navigate the chaos in peace without surrendering truth to fear, or conscience to control.

