One’s spiritual journey, if approached with the humility of a questioning mind, can achieve spiritual understanding, greater knowledge of self, and sublime moments of discernment.

The journey becomes an exciting adventure of discovery, filled with fresh ideas but often interrupted by stumbling blocks such as wrong turns, cul-de-sacs, and other disappointments. Mircea Eliade captured this sense of spiritual initiation when he wrote:

These thirty years, and more, that I’ve spent among exotic, barbaric, indomitable gods and goddesses, nourished on myths, obsessed by symbols ... today seem to me to be the stages of a long initiation. Each one of these divine figures, each of these myths or symbols, is connected to a danger that was confronted and overcome ... I realize perfectly well now all the dangers I skirted during this long quest, and, in the first place, the risk of forgetting that I had a goal ... that I wanted to reach a ‘center’. Mircea Eliade

Like Eliade, I have come to see my spiritual seeking as part of a larger continuity of wisdom that transcends any one creed.

I am an advocate of Prisca Theologia, a belief to which Eliade was sympathetic. Meaning ‘ancient theology,’ it asserts the existence of a single, true theology that runs through all religions. I dismiss all arrogant notions of ‘one true religion.’

According to this belief, God imparted this ancient wisdom to humanity in the distant past. It suggests that there is a common thread connecting various religious traditions, and this universal truth was revealed to ancient philosophers.

This perennial thread of divine knowledge, once concealed beneath the vestments of institutional religion, is now reemerging as humanity faces the twilight of an age. We are living, I believe, at the close of an epoch, a transformation spanning science, religion, and politics alike.

For example, we are seeing a political shift from a unipolar world to multipolarity; a scientific shift to AI and the “technical singularity,” an economic shift to digital currencies and the simultaneous unravelling of heretofore sacred religious ideals such as the “Judeo-Christian tradition,” which includes not only a religious but a political dimension.

We will explore this religiopolitical development more fully in the next section.

The Gnostic Overthrow of the Religious Control System

Philosopher Jason Jorjani defines the Religious Control System as a structure designed to keep humanity subservient, unaware of its creative potential, and locked in regressive belief systems.

This “control system,” whether conceived in psychological or metaphysical terms, speaks to the Gnostic insight that ignorance, not sin, is humanity’s true bondage.

According to Jorjani, revealed monotheistic religions (such as Judaism, Christianity, and Islam), as well as more archaic spiritual traditions, function as instruments of social, psychological, and spiritual control, masking their true origins and purposes behind myths of gods, angels, and supernatural authority figures.

He argues that these systems have historically monopolized discourse about the spiritual while promoting paradigms that divide the material and spiritual realms, enabling institutions like the Church or other elite groups, such as the Jesuits, to maintain dominance over human consciousness and social organization.​

Essentially, Jorjani’s Religious Control System is consistent with Gnostic cosmology. Both ideas posit that humanity is subject to a deceptive authority — whether cast as archons, demiurges, or “control-system” architects — whose aim is to keep individuals ignorant of their innate divinity and co-creative potential and responsibility.

Both Jorjani’s concept and the classic Gnostic view suggest that humanity is under the influence of a deceptive force designed to keep it from recognizing its true spiritual potential.

In the classic Gnostic view, a false god or Demiurge and his Archons imprison souls within the material world and use institutionalized religion and dogma to foster control and compliance, obscuring the true Divine Spark within each person.​

Similarly, Jorjani suggests that organized religions serve as tools of psychological and social subjugation, deliberately obscuring transcendent knowledge and maintaining a master-slave relationship between, on one hand, humanity, and, on the other, the powers that claim ultimate authority over meaning and the cosmos.

Both perspectives emphasize awakening, gnosis, or ‘knowledge’ in the ancient sense as a path to breaking the hold of these control systems and recovering one’s true nature and creative capabilities.

Eliade also linked Gnosticism with mankind’s quest for transcendence, the deep yearning for the sacred amid a profane world, and the existential sense of exile or alienation typical of Gnostic cosmology.

In his analyses, Eliade placed Gnosticism alongside other traditions that emphasize a rupture between the human soul and the divine, drawing comparisons to other mystical and esoteric spiritual paths.

This interpretation highlights the universal, mythic structure underlying Gnosticism, seeing it as part of humanity’s broader mythic response to cosmic chaos and the longing for reunion with the sacred.

In The Myth of the Eternal Return, Eliade’s key theme is that spiritual renewal depends on “returning to the beginning.” His idea echoes T.S. Eliot’s famous axiom, ”To arrive where you started and know the place for the first time.”

For archaic man, reality is a function of the imitation of an archetype, a return to the origin. To become real, a thing must repeat the act of creation. The meaning of the repetition of mythical events is to annul profane time, to re-enter sacred time, and thus ‘begin anew,’ starting afresh from the beginning.

This annulment of profane time is hidden in plain sight in Gaza and the Religious Control System’s “Judeo-Christian” tradition.

Christian Gnosticism

I identify as a Christian Gnostic and have come to question certain Old Testament narratives — one of the “cul-de-sacs” on my personal spiritual journey. Accordingly, I have returned to the place where I started and where all Christians start — Bethlehem.

It might be useful at this juncture to define a few terms:

A Christian Gnostic, such as myself, is first and foremost a Gnostic for whom Christianity is only one expression of a broader Gnostic worldview. Such a person’s spiritual journey seeks gnosis, the mystical, salvific knowledge that liberates souls from the material world.

Christian Gnostics draw on a variety of sources, including orthodox Christianity but also Hermeticism, Neoplatonism, Eastern traditions, and other forms of Prisca Theologia literature. However, they may not regard orthodox Christian doctrine as uniquely privileged or essential for attaining salvation.

A Gnostic Christian, on the other hand, is someone who primarily identifies as Christian, but considers Gnostic teachings, especially those found in early Christian-era Gnostic texts (like the Gospel of Thomas or the Gospel of Truth), as valuable.

Both of these nuanced Christian approaches to Gnosticism, to varying degrees, ascribe to Gnostic cosmology, including the existence of the Demiurge as distinct from the transcendent, ineffable God, and the salvific power of knowledge (gnosis).

The Demiurge is a subordinate, secondary being, a sort of “cosmic artisan” responsible for molding or shaping (but not creating) the world and ruling the physical universe.

In Gnostic systems, the Demiurge is often identified with Yahweh, the god worshipped in the Old Testament, and is regarded as an ignorant and actively hostile entity believing himself to be the only god. He infuses the world with malicious intent through his shock troops known as Archons.

The Archons are servants and enforcers of the Demiurge’s order. They maintain the structures of the material cosmos and are often depicted as hostile or ignorant forces, trapping souls away from the higher realm of divine fullness.

In Gnostic mythology, Archons act as jailers. They keep the Divine Spark or spiritual essence trapped within physical bodies, thereby preventing souls from experiencing Unity with the Divine in this life or ascending back to the realm of the One true, transcendent God in the next life.

Unity with the Divine is the spiritual goal of merging with higher consciousness or ultimate reality, found across many religions and philosophies. It can be achieved through various practices such as meditation, prayer, and living a virtuous life, with the belief that such union leads to spiritual liberation and a deeper understanding of existence.

In this state, one experiences a sense of oneness with all of creation and embraces their own divine nature. It is the belief that individuals have an inherent connection to the Divine and can recognize this connection through spiritual awakening (gnosis).

In researching this piece, I came across a tome titled Unity with the Divine by Maha Avatar Babaji that seemed to call out for inclusion. Such reflections remind us that gnosis is a living inheritance, resurfacing in every era through voices both ancient and modern. (The preceding link leads to a free Google Books preview.)

In “Epistle Three,” the author reflects on the primordial origins of the soul and its journey through creation, emphasizing that from the beginning, humanity has carried the potential to realize and embody the divine essence within, a truth encoded in the “matrix of his own divinity.”

Let’s continue our exploration of the unravelling of the Judeo-Christian paradigm.

Gnostics and the Old Testament

Early Gnostic groups generally regarded most books of the Old Testament as inspired by the Demiurge or Yahweh, whom they saw as an inferior or even hostile being, rather than the true, ineffable God.

Their attitude varied from group to group. Some Gnostics rejected the Old Testament almost wholesale, while others, especially the Valentinian group, reinterpreted certain parts as containing truthful insights from the higher divine realm.

Examples can be found in instances when Sophia or One True God (Monad) are mimicked by the Demiurge or prophets. Mimicking implies truth containing a poison pill, highlighting the importance of spiritual discernment.

These are the books attributed to the Demiurge and discounted by the Gnostics:

Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, Deuteronomy — These foundational texts, describing the creation, lawgiving, and history of Israel, were often specifically tied to the Demiurge and his actions.​ The creation story was reinterpreted as the Demiurge’s entrapment of souls. The giving of the Law (Torah) was seen as enforcing material bondage and ignorance.

Historical Books (Joshua, Judges, Samuel, Kings, Chronicles) — Were seen as recounting the actions and wars of Yahweh and his chosen nation, again illustrating the qualities of the Demiurge — wrathful, jealous, and preoccupied with control of the material world.​

Some Prophets — While generally regarded as speaking for the Demiurge, some could be reinterpreted, especially by Valentinian Gnostics, as vessels for Sophia or the higher God’s occasional revelation within or despite the Demiurge’s influence. I place Ezekiel, for example, in the ‘safe’ category as a true prophet of God.

Wisdom Literature (Proverbs, Wisdom of Solomon) — Some Gnostic schools saw this Sophiaic motif as a surviving voice of the divine realm, embedded in the text despite the Demiurge.​ Valentinians claimed Sophia used the prophets “as a mouth” to reveal higher truths, so passages emphasizing light, wisdom, or transcendence could be embraced allegorically.​

Psalms and certain prophetic passages — Rarely, Gnostics allegorized these to depict the soul’s lament in imprisonment or yearning for the True God or Monad.

To summarize, radical Gnostic groups (Sethians, Marcionites) tended to reject the entire Hebrew Bible as the work of the Demiurge and his minions. For them, almost all Jewish scripture was “tainted” by its source.​

On the other hand, Valentinians and moderate Gnostics accepted that the Demiurge was involved, but sometimes accepted that the Monad, Sophia, or Christ revealed higher truths even through the Demiurge’s mouthpieces.

They did not categorically regard the Old Testament as direct, unmediated revelation from the Monad but might use as scripture “esoterically” rather than literally.

Author Karen Armstrong and other historians view the earliest Hebrew patriarchs including Abraham as likely having worshipped a Canaanite high god named El (or El Shaddai), who is distinct from Yahweh.

The Hebrew Bible itself (especially in the Priestly source) acknowledges that Abraham knew the deity as “El Shaddai” and not by the name Yahweh, which is only revealed later to Moses in Exodus. Traditions equate these as the same god, but this is a retrospective harmonization.

My reference to “Priestly source” invites a brief explanation. In the Documentary Hypothesis concerning who wrote the Bible, especially the Torah, biblical scholars identify four distinct sources, each representing different traditions, styles, and theological perspectives.​

Yahwist (J) — The Yahwist source is characterized by referring to God as “Yahweh” and often portrays God with human traits and actions (anthropomorphism). It likely originated in the southern kingdom of Judah and focuses on themes of promise, salvation, and worship.​

Elohist (E) — The Elohist source uses “Elohim” to refer to God and emerged from the northern kingdom of Israel. This tradition has less emphasis on temple worship and often features angels and dreams as authentic modes of divine communication.​

Deuteronomist (D) — The Deuteronomist source is largely associated with the Book of Deuteronomy itself. It focuses on law, covenant, and moral teachings, and is linked to reforms during the reign of King Josiah in the 7th century BCE.​

Priestly (P) — The Priestly source is distinguished by its formal structure, genealogies, ritual laws, concern for priesthood, and the use both of “Elohim” and later “Yahweh” for God. It is believed to have been composed or compiled during or after the Babylonian exile, reflecting a concern for order, ritual, and purity within Israelite worship.

The Abrahamic Covenant from a Gnostic Perspective

In Genesis, three men visit Abraham. Interpretations of the account vary:

Jewish readings — see them as angels/messengers of El or Yahweh.​

Christian tradition — sometimes views them as a theophany, a visible manifestation to humankind of God or a god, but at least one of the visitors acts and speaks as Yahweh/El, while the other two proceed to Sodom and are described as angels.​

Historically and Gnostically — these figures can be seen as intermediaries or messengers (angels in Greek). Some Gnostics consider them Archons, subordinates of the Demiurge delivering mixed messages of judgment and promise, not pure messengers of the True God.

Early Gnostic groups generally regarded the Abrahamic covenant as instituted by the Demiurge, not the true, transcendent God. The promises of land, descendants, and nationhood are interpreted as ways for the Demiurge to bind souls to material existence and ethnic/national identity, reinforcing this world’s order instead of offering liberation to the divine realm.​

The concept of a “chosen people,” a unique divine election of the Israelites, is consistently linked to Yahweh, the Gnostic Demiurge in the Hebrew Bible, most notably in Deuteronomy and Exodus.

From a Gnostic perspective, however, the very notion of ‘chosenness’ may reflect an innovation of the Demiurge designed to set his followers apart, asserting control and reinforcing the material cosmic hierarchy, rather than a universal or spiritual divine plan.​

Gnostic texts such as the Apocryphon of John identify Yahweh/Demiurge as the entity who claims exclusive worship and creates systems of law, choosing one people to perpetuate ignorance of the higher Pleroma or divine fullness.

Similar to the concept of a “chosen people,” the search for God in a temple, city, nation, or “Holy Land” is regarded as a distraction that keeps souls focused on external, finite realities instead of inner, spiritual gnosis and awakening.

Accordingly, the “Holy Land” is a concept to be transcended, much like chosen ethnicity as symbols of material and social attachment rather than true spiritual freedom. The divine is found through awakening, not geography or genetic heritage.

Yet when spiritual truth is entangled with worldly power, it risks corruption, a dynamic nowhere more evident than in the modern fusion of faith and nationalism. The implications of these Gnostic insights are not merely metaphysical; they reach into our modern religious politics. This brings us to the topic of Christian Zionism.

Christian Zionism

Many of us older Americans carry a great deal of intellectual baggage regarding the nation-state of Israel. As I previously mentioned, all religions provide glimpses into the Pleroma. All contribute to the Prisca Theologia corpus of Divine Truth.

About 2 years ago, I wrote a piece titled, “Understanding Christian Zionism.” Last year, I edited the article to include the following:

(Edit July 13, 2024) The ongoing war against Hamas, which began on October 7, 2023, has devolved into what many now recognize as a campaign of ethnic cleansing. Additionally, it was recently revealed that the IDF invoked the so-called Hannibal Protocol in response to the Hamas incursion. Many civilian deaths previously attributed to Hamas were, in fact, the result of deliberate executions carried out by Israeli forces — targeting their own soldiers and citizens — in order to prevent their capture. In light of this disturbing truth, the oft-cited biblical imperative to “Stand with Israel” demands urgent clarification. It is now spiritually prudent for the faithful to distinguish between the government of the modern nation-state of Israel and “Spiritual Israel,” a metaphor for the people of God. Zionism and the Israeli state have been captured and corrupted by an evil Criminocratic Cabal — the hegemonic structure we have elsewhere identified as the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire. For all we Christians know, the seeds of political Zionism may have been nourished by unholy roots. The Balfour Declaration, after all, took the form of a letter delivered by the British government to Baron Walter Rothschild, a scion of one of the world’s wealthiest and most influential families. Draw your own conclusions. For my part, I continue to wrestle with the profoundly complex and morally fraught dimensions of Zionism.

Since the September 10, 2025, public execution of Charlie Kirk, an influential Christian Zionist, a great deal of attention has been circling the tense relationship between the U.S. and Israel. Charlie, as you know, indicated two days before he was assassinated that he could no longer support the pro-Israel cause.

The issue is approaching critical mass. Before Charlie’s murder I didn’t know much about him and never watched Candace Owens’ daily podcast. Now, I cannot miss it. She and Charlie shared a unique friendship.

Charlie, who had precognition of his death, saw Candace as his “David” from the David and Jonathan Bible story about the friendship between Jonathan, son of King Saul, and David, the future king of Israel.

Their bond began after David’s victory over Goliath, but was tested when King Saul grew jealous of David’s popularity and tried to kill him. Jonathan repeatedly warned David and helped him escape, solidifying their covenant and deep loyalty to one another. The story prefigured the bond between Candace and Charlie.

Candace recently interviewed author and historian Norm Finkelstein. Their dialogue underscored the tension between moral conscience and political loyalty, a conflict that continues to test the integrity of Christian witness today.

I highly recommend watching it for those who, like myself, are reexamining their views on Zionism while holding fast to the belief that the Jewish people and the religion of Judaism have a unique and unfolding role in the Cosmic Drama and that they remain firmly embedded in God’s heart (lev), which conveys an unwavering love and desire for Israel’s well-being.

May the image of God’s love (ahavah) bestow protection and gnosis on the author, the readers of this newsletter, and the Jewish people.

