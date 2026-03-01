(Updated July 2024 and June 2025. War Update March 2026)

N.B. This essay is theologically grounded, not politically aligned. We draw on current events and biblical prophecy to explore the metaphysical dimensions of nuclear deterrence and the prophesied Gog-Magog conflict.

Introduction

Proliferating conflict in the Middle East, touched off yesterday by Israel and the U.S., compounded by decayed diplomacy, leaves the shadowy cloud of nuclear deterrence as both cornerstone and curse.

The proposition rests on a fragile presumption: that no actor, however embattled, would risk mutual annihilation. Yet the current hostilities involving Israel, the U.S., and Iran demand a sober reexamination of this assumption.

Some now view the escalating crisis as the potential ignition point for the long-foretold Gog-Magog war, a regional conflagration with global consequences.

The Gog-Magog prophecy comes from the Old Testament, specifically the book of Ezekiel. Those who have read me know that I have gradually come to accept that the Old Testament God known as Yahweh/Demiurge is NOT the same God whom Jesus called “Father.” My article on Marcion of Sinope explains my Gnostic position.

Consequently, it is anyone’s guess how much, if any, Old Testament prophecy remains unfulfilled. In my view, Jesus rendered much of it nugatory. Ezekiel wrote during the Babylonian Exile (Persia/Iran). I believe a cogent argument can be made that his Gog-Magog prophecy remains applicable.

This essay revisits the logic of deterrence through historical precedent, firsthand experience, and the ominous implications of Israel’s Samson Option. We find ourselves once again contemplating the unthinkable, not in abstract but on television and computer screens that bear relentless witness to reality.

Perspective

Nuclear deterrence relies on a Faustian bargain: the promise of mutual annihilation and a presumption that rational players won't cross the ultimate line. That terrifying math somehow kept the peace during the Cold War's closest calls, specifically the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Here we are again, watching yet another Middle East conflict edge humanity closer to the unthinkable, and being forced to recalculate the odds of Armageddon with technological variables that the Cold War never faced nor envisioned.

As a radio announcer back then, I vividly recall the palpable fear, the relentless monitoring of the AP teletype for the ding-ding-dinging bells that signaled an urgent story. All the while, the haunting question persisted: Would reason prevail or would the demonic fires of chaos consume us all?

Today, some 60 years later, as we revisit similar uncertainties, the lessons from that pivotal moment in history remain urgently relevant. Or do they? In 1962, Presidents Kennedy and Khrushchev walked us back from the brink. Today, leaders in Washington and European capitals aligned with Kiev and Tel Aviv seem to be walking directly toward it.

What we are witnessing is not merely strategic drift, but a deeper political pathology long recognized by historians. It’s known as Caesarism.

In moments of perceived existential crisis, republican forms hollow out and decision-making consolidates around executive authority, emergency powers, and appeals to destiny rather than deliberation. Caesarism thrives on spectacle, moral absolutism, and the claim that only decisive force can preserve order.

Under such conditions, deterrence theory, which presumes rational actors constrained by institutions, begins to fail. Nuclear weapons, once guarded by layered restraint, become instruments of will, identity, and historical mission. This is how deterrence erodes, not through madness, but through conviction.

It's widely acknowledged, though unofficially confirmed, that Israel commands a substantial nuclear arsenal, with estimates that range from 200-300 warheads.

This robust nuclear capability underpins Israel’s strategy of deterrence, which signals a readiness to employ these weapons if an existential threat arises, a posture reminiscent of the position adopted by the U.S. Military's Joint Chiefs during the tense days of October 1962. General Curtis LeMay, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, was prepared to pull the trigger.

The Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 represented deterrence theory in its purest form: two superpowers, each capable of destroying the other, engaged in a carefully choreographed pas de deux of escalation and restraint.

Today's Middle Eastern sizzling powder keg presents a more complex equation, one in which regional nuclear capabilities, asymmetric warfare, and overlapping religious and geopolitical narratives create multiple pathways to Armageddon.

Referencing my career again, in 1968 I was War News Editor of the American Forces Vietnam Network headquartered in Saigon. There recently had been a battle in the Mekong Delta at Bến Tre, located some 80 clicks south of Saigon.

The hamlet was destroyed by U.S. Forces during the Tet Offensive a few months earlier. A U.S. officer was quoted as having told the AP’s Peter Arnett, “We had to destroy the village in order to save it.”

Invocation of such an insane “scorched earth” strategy on display during the Tet Offensive sets the stage for our discussion of Israel's Samson Option. This option is intended as deterrence. The doctrine purportedly states that should Israel find itself face-to-face with an imminent existential threat, it is prepared, even compelled, to launch its nukes.

One wonders whether the villagers of Bến Tre, had they possessed that capability, might have done the same.

Regardless of how Americans might “feel” about the escalating Middle East conflagration, of this we may be certain: Israel will not allow itself to be annihilated.

Nor will Iran.

Samson Destroying the Philistine Temple, by Bolognese School

Samson

The name refers to the ancient Biblical figure of Samson, an Israelite judge who pushed apart the pillars of a Philistine temple, bringing down the roof on himself and the thousands of Philistines who had captured him, as recounted in the Book of Judges.

By analogy, the “Samson Option” describes Israel "bringing down the temple" upon itself and its enemies, were it deemed to be on the verge of annihilation.

Put plainly, the Samson Option encapsulates Israel's nuclear doctrine: a commitment to massive action, if deemed necessary, to deter an existential threat. The doctrine was elaborated upon by journalist Seymour Hersh in his 1991 book, “The Samson Option.”

An arsenal of nuclear weapons has never been officially confirmed by the Israeli government. Israel has a policy of ambiguity which, Hersh argued, deters aggressors without technically violating international law. Israel neither confirms nor denies it possesses nuclear weapons, although it’s widely understood that it maintains a substantial at-the-ready arsenal.

Some high-profile individuals, such as Martin van Creveld, a professor of military history at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, have alluded to the Samson Option. He asserts that the very existence of such a drastic measure acts as a deterrent against attacks on Israel.

The Samson Option has been the subject of considerable debate and criticism. While it may serve as a deterrent, it is also a deeply problematic and risky strategy. This is because of the catastrophic implications of its use, not just for Israel and the Middle East, but potentially the entire world.

In 1962, had the Soviet ships then transporting missiles and other weaponry to Cuba run America’s naval “embargo” (blockade), the outcome could have triggered WWIII. That expectation was as palpable then, as it is now.

Hersh's book delves into the history of Israel's nuclear capability, focusing on how the country cultivated its nuclear program as a last-resort in the event of an existential threat. Below is a summary of Hersh’s key findings.

Key Points

Secrecy and Deception — Hersh outlines how Israel managed to keep its nuclear program under wraps for years, despite being under close international scrutiny.

International Collaboration — The book details Israel's collaborations with countries like France to develop its nuclear program, often in secret, even as it was officially denying the existence of any such program.

The Role of Individuals — Important figures in the Israeli government and military, such as David Ben-Gurion, Shimon Peres, and others, are discussed in terms of their roles in making the nuclear program a reality.

Ambiguity as Policy — As I mentioned, Israel has never officially confirmed nor denied its nuclear capabilities, a policy of ambiguity that, according to Hersh, serves its interests by deterring potential aggressors without explicitly breaking international laws or norms.

Deterrent or Offensive — Hersh discusses the ethical and strategic implications of Israel having a nuclear arsenal. Is it purely for deterrence, or could it be used preemptively? The Samson Option raises complex ethical questions.

International Reactions — His thorough exploration tracks back to Lyndon Johnson’s presidency and the ascendance of the Military Industrial Complex, which continues to metastasize.

The Existential Question — At the heart of the Samson Option is the existential question for Israel: how far it is willing to go to survive in a region where it has so many adversaries? We may soon find out.

Wars and rumors of wars thrust topics that once seemed remote into sudden relevance. While the Samson Option is considered a last-resort scenario, its theoretical and strategic implications, while valuable for assessing broader issues in international relations, must now be factored into today’s Middle East strategic calculus.

Two distinct, yet equally pivotal, analyses vis-à-vis the 1962 missile crisis are required to fully appreciate the potential trajectory of recent events.

The first is mundane and geopolitical. In 1962, the U.S. could not permit nuclear missiles under an enemy’s control only 90 miles from Miami; the Monroe Doctrine explicitly forbids it.

The Israeli-Iranian war evokes a second, less common metaphysical analysis, which is equally important, in my opinion. It appeals to the authority and messianic prophecies contained in the Torah and Christian Bible.

We refer specifically to Christian Zionists’ desire to “hasten the eschaton,” which refers to actions taken to bring about the end of the world and machinate the Messianic Age by human agency.

Attempts to "hasten the eschaton" can lead to dangerous or manipulative behavior, including promoting conflict or neglecting social justice in favor of an imminent apocalyptic scenario.

An example is the plan to construct the Third Jerusalem Temple, supported by Christian Zionists and Jewish groups such as HaTenu'ah LeChinun HaMikdash (The Movement to Rebuild the Holy Temple).

In his book, Hersh claims that Robert Maxwell, the late British media magnate and owner of the Daily Mirror, maintained close ties to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. Maxwell was accused of acting as a long-term asset or collaborator for Mossad. He was Ghislaine Maxwell’s father.

Shortly after Hersh’s book was published in 1991, Robert Maxwell was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean near the Canary Islands after apparently falling overboard from his yacht, the Lady Ghislaine.

The vessel was named after his daughter, who is now serving time in prison for sex trafficking to apparently no one. Ghislaine was Jeffrey Epstein’s associate and close companion.

Blood Red Moon and Lunar Eclipse Coming March 3 at 3:33 a.m.

The Gog and Magog War

We previously wrote in detail about this prophecy in an essay [here]. Briefly, the current Middle East war is rapidly escalating into a regional conflict. Should this happen, we might expect Israel to invoke the Samson Option, as it would be faced with a clear existential threat.

A coalition potentially led by Turkey and Iran — encompassing the Axis of Resistance, with potential organizational support from the Muslim Brotherhood and involvement of states such as Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan, Libya, and even Azerbaijan — reflects the current potential for an Islamic alliance against Israel and the rousing of the Ummah. This coalition mirrors the list of nations waging war against Israel, as identified in interpretations of the Gog and Magog prophecy.

We don’t know if Iran has access to nuclear weapons. For thirty years they’ve been only two weeks away, according to the ever-clanging neocon war tocsins. Pakistan has stepped in to provide Iran with second-hand deterrence by promising to nuke Israel if the Zionist state nuked Iran.

It’s believed that Israel also possesses a neutron bomb, a device known as an enhanced radiation weapon (ERW) — a low-yield (tactical) thermonuclear bomb. We don’t know if ERWs fall under the aegis of the Samson Doctrine. The weapon’s design aims to maximize lethal neutron radiation in the immediate vicinity of the blast while minimizing the physical power of the blast itself to protect infrastructure.

Overnight, Trump alluded to such a weapon:

Unlike traditional nuclear weapons, which primarily cause blast and heat damage, a neutron bomb intentionally allows the neutron release generated by nuclear fusion to escape the weapon. This neutron burst is more effective at penetrating enemy armor, making it more lethal as a tactical weapon with anti-personnel attributes.

The concept was originally developed by the United States in the late 1950s and early 1960s. ERWs were first deployed for anti-ballistic missile systems, where the burst of neutrons would prevent nearby warheads from exploding properly.

Biblical prophecy, particularly in the book of Ezekiel, describes a future confrontation known as the Gog-Magog conflict, including Divine intervention. Some see the emergence of weapons capable of unprecedented destruction as a possible fulfillment, or at least a foreshadowing, of these prophetic visions.

The prophecy leaves little doubt that God is prepared to assert his will in the Gog-Magog conflict.

Then I will knock the bow out of your left hand, and cause the arrows to fall out of your right hand. You shall fall upon the mountains of Israel, you and all your troops and the peoples who are with you; I will give you to birds of prey of every sort and to the beasts of the field to be devoured. You shall fall on the open field; for I have spoken, says the Lord God. Ezekiel 39:3-5

Against this prophetic backdrop, the convergence of calendar, ritual, and conflict takes on added significance.

Purim by Andrew Szyk

Purim and a Blood Red Lunar Eclipse

The two-day celebration of Purim begins Tuesday evening. A total lunar eclipse (Blood Moon) will occur later that night (early hours Wednesday March 3rd) with maximum eclipse (when the moon is deepest red) at 3:33 a.m. PST (11:33 UTC). That’s 3:3:3:33! The entire event will be visible across North America, with totality lasting nearly an hour.

Interestingly, the March 3 Blood Moon, peaking around 3:33 AM PT in Virgo, signifies a powerful time for karmic shifts, emotional release, and rapid life changes. The number 333 often represents divine guidance and spiritual alignment, while the Virgo eclipse focuses on releasing energies that no longer serve personal growth. Make of that what you will.

Purim is a joyous Jewish holiday commemorating the rescue of the Persian Jewish community from a genocide plot, as told in the Book of Esther. Meaning "lots" in ancient Persian, referring to the lottery Haman cast to set a date for destruction.

In the Purim story, Haman is the primary villain, a powerful vizier serving King Ahasuerus of the Persian Empire. He is traditionally identified as a descendant of King Agag and the nation of Amalek, ancient biblical enemies of the Jewish people.

Author Daniel Haqiqatjou posted this on X (quoted verbatim):

Israel made sure to initiate its attack against Iran in Purim.



The annual Jewish festival of Purim is perhaps the most evil and violent festival found in any religion.



During the festival, radical Jews are reminded of their sacred duty to genocide various non-Jewish populations.



Here [video below] a contemporary Rabbi extremist explains that Jews have a sacred duty to kill enemies of the Jewish people (Amalekites) — including women and children — in all times and places.



Purim is not merely a historical relic. Rather it continues to be celebrated, and contributes to Israel's notorious Jewish culture of extreme hate and violence towards Arabs, Muslims, and Christians.

