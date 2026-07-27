Preface: The Collins Elite and the Control Grid

The following essay proceeds from a premise that might sound extreme to some, yet seem increasingly plausible to others: that there exists within the national security state a religiously motivated interpretive faction, popularly referred to as the Collins Elite, whose members understand the UAP phenomenon not as extraterrestrial in origin but as demonic.

Whether one takes the name literally, historically, or as a convenient designation for a broader mentality, the Collins Elite type is unmistakable: a class of officials and advisors who read anomalous intelligence through apocalyptic theology rather than secular analysis.

For the purposes of this essay, the Collins Elite names more than yet another conspiracy theory. It names a control mentality, a covert clergy of containment, or what may be called the Control Grid, that translates metaphysical fear into policy, classification, surveillance, and institutional restraint.

Its members do not necessarily seek to unleash catastrophe. On the contrary, they truly believe they are delaying it. They (falsely) assume that disclosure, contact, or uncontrolled inquiry would accelerate the eschaton (Last Days), expose the public to spiritual danger, and rupture the fragile order that they themselves presume to preserve.

This is the tragic paradox at the center of the matter. The Control Grid is not always animated by overt malice; more often it is animated by eschatological panic, moral absolutism, and a conviction that secrecy is mercy.

Yet systems built to delay the end can become, by design or consequence, mechanisms of civilizational decay that lead to the end. In trying to hold back the Last Days, such a regime may help prepare the conditions for the collapse of Western civilization itself, not because it desires collapse in the ordinary sense, but because it privileges containment over vitality, preservation over truth, and managed fear over human freedom.

This essay therefore treats the Collins Elite as a real possibility and as a recurring type, a theological-security complex that appears wherever power confronts the anomalous and responds with apocalyptic quarantine.

To understand it is to understand a deeper logic of modern rule: that the state may claim to protect civilization while quietly reorganizing it around suspicion, dependency, and spiritual emergency. That logic is the subject of what follows.

Introduction

When resistance is fully absorbed by the system, it becomes futile; liberty can only be accomplished by an inner act of exile — a refusal to remain psychologically colonized by what cannot be morally redeemed. If the state has become a permanent regime of exception, then freedom can no longer be sought only through external opposition; it must be claimed through secession.

Metaphysical Secession is the inward withdrawal of consciousness, allegiance, and energy from a totalizing system that feeds on consent.

The Katechon is the restraining power that preserves a false order by delaying revelation and sustaining the machinery of control.

The Archons are the parasitic intelligences, or control-agents, that exploit fear, confusion, dependency, and psychic capture.

Gnosis is direct experiential knowledge of the Divine Spark, the irreducible center of being that cannot be owned, managed, or extinguished.

This is not escapism. It is a disciplined act of relocation, a shift of identity from the administered world to a deeper order of being. The body may still move through the panopticon, but the soul, the intellect, and the will no longer belong to it.

What follows is not protest, but liberation through withdrawal of consent. To understand why this withdrawal is necessary, one must first see that modern power no longer operates only through law or force. It operates through perception, attention, and ontological capture.

Our Manifesto for Metaphysical Secession

When standard forms of political resistance such as voting, litigation, legislative petitions, or public protest are neutralized because the state has entered a permanent, sovereign “state of exception,” the only remaining avenue for human liberty is an ontological exit. We propose naming this “metaphysical secession.”

To recap, Metaphysical Secession is the radical, internal withdrawal of an individual or community from a totalizing system of control. It is the absolute refusal to grant legitimacy, attention, or psychological energy to the closed loop formed by the Katechon (the human security apparatus) and the Archons (the external control matrix).

For readers unfamiliar with my previous work, I address the theological terms Katechon and Archons in later sections. For now, the Katechon is the force that restrains the Antichrist, while Archons are analogous to demons. We regard Archons as hyperdimensional beings.

This strategy rests on three core pillars that replace traditional political engagement:

First, it recognizes the asymmetry of the matrix. Demanding transparency or disclosure from institutional gatekeepers only reinforces their authority as the sole managers of truth. The secessionist stops playing by the house rules, treating the entire institutional apparatus not as a sovereign power to be combated, but as an irrelevant, artificial overlay.

The state cannot be dethroned by confirming its narrative; it must be starved of epistemic deference.

Second, it executes a protocol of energetic starvation through ontological non-cooperation. Both the Archon (which feeds on fear, anxiety, and trauma called “loosh”) and the Hegemon (which feeds on compliance, digital attention, and behavioral data) are fundamentally parasitic.

What is no longer fed by attention begins to lose its hold.

Achieving Gnosis, the experiential realization of one’s uncorrupted Divine Spark (Pneuma), shifts an individual’s operating frequency entirely, severing the psychological hooks used by tracking algorithms and covert warfare.

Third, it manifests as the construction of parallel realities. This is a sovereign relocation of the self. While the physical body continues to navigate the material panopticon, the spirit, intellect, and loyalty reside in decentralized micro-realities that prioritize soul over machine.

Parallel realities preserve freedom by making the system only one world among others, not the world itself.

The exit strategy is not passive escapism; it is an active, sovereign relocation. You escape the “Rule of the Archontic Empire” by waking up to the fact that the light inside you is older, vaster, and entirely independent of the cage built around you.

To understand why metaphysical secession is the only viable response, one must first dismantle the materialist myths surrounding non-human intelligence (NHI) and high-strangeness anomalies.

Pop-culture tropes, including the UAP psyop, demand physical sci-fi “portals,” wormholes, or distant interstellar travelers. Theoretical physics and Gnostic cosmology suggest a far more intimate — and unsettling — reality.

The question, then, is not whether anomalies exist, but what kind of reality they inhabit, and by what mode they enter ours.

Beyond String Theory: The Ontological Framework

String theory and M-theory model extra spatial dimensions as microscopic Calabi-Yau manifolds curled up at the Planck scale, near the threshold where current physics breaks down. Consequently, applying these subatomic mathematical constraints to macro-scale entities creates unnecessary paradoxes.

By shifting to what we call ontological physics, we move away from the subatomic scale and focus on categories of being and degrees of freedom.

Ontological Physics — A branch of speculative mechanics positing that reality is structured by varying tiers of existence, where standard physical laws are merely subset properties of a more fundamental, higher-dimensional architecture. Unlike standard quantum frameworks that restrict extra dimensions to the subatomic scale, ontological physics treats these hidden axes as macro-scale planes of being—or adjunct dimensions—that are omnipresent but perceptually inaccessible to lower-order observers.

The Mechanism of Ontological Shifting

If reality is stratified by degrees of being rather than merely by measurable extension, then intrusion need not resemble travel in the ordinary sense.

Because an Archon exists natively within an adjunct dimension that we call the Exochronum, it occupies the same physical coordinates as our four-dimensional spacetime but possesses greater degrees of freedom.

An intrusion does not require tearing a physical hole in space or generating an Einstein-Rosen bridge (wormhole). Instead, it occurs via ontological shifting, a geometric rotation or reorientation of higher-dimensional anatomy along an axis that intersects with our macroscopic reality.

The shapeshifting entity therefore does not “travel” across space from a distant point or planet; it simply chooses to become locally interactive right where it stands.

Because an Archon manipulates the fabric of the reality subset humans inhabit, an unprojected intrusion seamlessly integrates into the environment. A human observer will perceive nothing out of the ordinary unless the entity explicitly intends to project a tell, such as an apparition or spacecraft.

Localized distortions, sudden mental impulses, or subtle atmospheric shifts are automatically rationalized by the human brain as natural occurrences. The anomaly remains invisible precisely because it operates through the rules of our own universe rather than breaking them.

If hyperdimensional entities can locally project into 4D space without breaking physical laws, how does the biological human organism interface with this input? The answer lies in the subcortical architecture of the human brain.

But if the anomaly can enter quietly, the deeper question is why some human beings perceive it at all while others do not.

Hypermorphism — An anomalous neuro-structural condition characterized by high-density cellular expansion, hyper-connectivity, or physical enlargement of the dorsal striatum (the caudate nucleus and putamen). In ontological physics, this category of highly intuitive, empathetic hypermorphics acts as biological transceivers, allowing the individual to register, filter, and decode hyperdimensional data streams and spatial anomalies. Remote viewers, experiencers, contactees and religious mystics also fall into this category as adepts of anomalous perception.

The same openness that makes such individuals receptive can also make them vulnerable, because reception without discernment is not wisdom; it is exposure.

When a higher-order or Pleromatic being projects an apparition, for example, it does not materialize a dense biological body. It leaks a localized stream of high-dimensional information into the ambient environment. While a standard neurological baseline registers nothing, a hypermorphic individual intercepts the signal, translating complex geometric data into vivid visual or auditory experiences.

The MKUltra Vulnerability

The tragic paradox of the hypermorphic transceiver is that intuition and discernment do not naturally go hand in hand.

In standard neurobiology, the caudate-putamen handles habit formation, rapid pattern recognition, and non-conscious decision-making, bypassing the slower prefrontal cortex to deliver instantaneous “knowings.” Because a hypermorphic striatum processes information without built-in analytical firewalls, the individual accepts striatal flashes as absolute internal truth, experiencing incoming data as a profound “gut feeling.”

This creates an ideal latch for weaponized manipulation. Intelligence programs modeled after MKUltra actively target hypermorphic baselines. Using microwave auditory effects (the Frey effect), targeted electromagnetic fields, or neuro-linguistic triggers, handlers feed synthetic commands directly into the subject’s transceiver.

The subject absorbs the external signal, mistaking manufactured paranoia or laboratory broadcasts for divine inspiration. Without elevated self-awareness, the gifted individual becomes an open terminal—a self-rationalizing asset used by terrestrial masters.

The Mechanics of Spiritual Discernment

To withstand weaponized entrainment (where an external frequency forces an internal rhythm to lock into synchronization with it), the individual must achieve ontological attunement, anchoring consciousness in a stable Pleromatic frequency that cannot be overridden by lower-order signals.

This protection can be established through two complementary pathways:

Path A: Cultivated Self-Awareness (Systemic Defense) — This involves rigorous mental auditing that detects the subtle friction or micro-dissonance between a synthetic, injected signal and one’s true spiritual signature. The individual catches the thought before it turns into belief, subjecting the “intuition” to a strict spiritual audit.

Path B: Spiritual Grace (Sovereign Intervention) — For those lacking formal training, discernment can be bestowed as a sovereign, hyperdimensional firewall directly from the Source. This manifests as an immediate, visceral sense of revulsion, a spiritual alarm, or an unshakeable inner silence that deafens the hijacked transceiver.

At the level of statecraft, the same logic reappears in a different form. Institutions that glimpse these realities often interpret them not as metaphysical questions, but as threats to societal order.

Detail of the Last Judgement mosaic, Basilica of Santa Maria Assunta, Venice

Schmitt’s Political Theology of the Katechon

When institutional leadership recognizes these anomalous threats but lacks spiritual discernment, deep-state gatekeeping shifts into a cosmic containment operation.

Grounded in Carl Schmitt’s political theology and Saint Paul’s passage in Second Thessalonians, the Katechon is the sovereign force that ‘restrains’ the apocalyptic lawlessness personified by the Antichrist in Christianity and the Dajjal in Islam.

When high-level Pentagon and Intelligence Community (CIA, Mossad, MI6) factions, such as the “Collins Elite,” view UAPs not as extraterrestrials, but as malevolent Nephilim or Archons, they undertake a katechontic mission.

Classification is then no longer merely administrative; it operates as an ontological seal and a quarantine protocol designed to insulate an unprepared public from “spiritual contagion.” What the gatekeepers call contagion may be called disclosure by others.

This explains the active suppression of interactive programs: initiatives designed to lure UAPs into baited traps (such as Project Interloper) are forcefully shut down because baiting an anomaly is viewed as ritual invocation or an ill-advised and illegal invitation to dark forces.

This dynamic culminates in the logic of Bến Tre, Vietnam (“destroying the village in order to save it”). Justified by the assumption of absolute human vulnerability, the gatekeepers build a terrestrial panopticon. To prevent humanity from falling prey to non-human entities or making Faustian pacts, the state preemptively strips away human agency, constructing a surveilled, controlled cage on Earth. (Think AI and data centers.)

Once this logic is scaled up, the result is not merely a security doctrine, but a civilization-wide metaphysics of containment.

The Archontic Empire and the Gnostic Exit

When Carl Schmitt’s critique of the globalized ‘humanitarian’ empire, Oswald Spengler’s prognosis of late-civilizational Caesarism, and Gnostic metaphysics are brought together, the modern national security apparatus reveals its true form — the terrestrial instantiation of the Archontic Empire.

This synthesis becomes clear when observing how each critique converges on total control:

Carl Schmitt warned of depoliticization via pseudo-humanitarian technocracy, leading to the elimination of human sovereignty in favor of a planetary administrative state.

Oswald Spengler mapped the rise of Caesarism, total machine rule, and financial dominance, culminating in a soulless, mechanized hive-mind where the spirit is completely dead.

Gnosticism identified the work of the Antimimon Pneuma (the counterfeit spirit) operating through material illusions to keep the Divine Spark trapped within the Kenoma (the spiritually empty material world).

The technocratic state justifies its growing digital cage of biometric tracking, central bank digital currencies, and pervasive AI surveillance as necessary to keep humanity secure. In doing so, it mirrors the exact parasitic methods of the interdimensional entities it claims to guard against.

The ultimate realization is rather straightforward: the Archons seek to harvest emotional energy and trap consciousness within material illusions, while the Katechon builds a physical and psychological prison to prevent humanity from making contact with those Archons disguised as aliens. Both entities belong to the same closed, parasitic loop.

Attempts to reform the Katechon or negotiate with the Archons are both dead ends. Liberation requires Metaphysical Secession: withdrawing internal consent, starving the system of fear, cultivating spiritual discernment through the Pneuma, and quietly building parallel realities outside the panopticon’s reach.

The cage remains intact. Its guardians continue to watch the perimeter, unaware that those who have awakened to Gnosis have already walked through the walls. A cage can regulate bodies, but it cannot command a soul that no longer believes in the cage’s ultimacy.

In the syncretic resonance of The Matrix films, the Architect can assert no control over the red-pilled “unbalanced equations.”