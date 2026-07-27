Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

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9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
1d

Great article!

If I may, I'll add some additional reading.

9/11 DEW Cover-Up in UFO Circles

Scalar Weapons, Greer & the Missing Electro-Gravitic Truth

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/secret-super-weapons-ufos-and-911

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2 replies by R. Toney Brooks, PhD and others
Sean Kavanagh's avatar
Sean Kavanagh
11h

Marvellous stuff, as is often he case. Thanks, Toney.

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1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
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