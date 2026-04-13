This past week has been alarming. As the wars in Ukraine and Iran climb the escalatory ladders in a two-steps-up, one-step-down rhythm, chaos and confusion continue their metaphysical march toward a decisive tipping point and dramatic resolution.

Frequent readers of our newsletter are familiar with my metaphysical project’s worldview, whose overarching premise is that everything is connected. Events in time and space have real-world (material) connectivity as well as connections to their other world (spiritual) reflections and ramifications.

In what we term Setian Cosmology, the interpretation and connection of material, observable dots often provides a useful form of pattern recognition, though seldom a complete one. If the spiritual, unseen dots — the reflections — are taken into account, a more accurate pattern can be discerned.

This is nominally referred to as “five-dimensional chess.”

Those adept at the material, the journalists and political pundits, certainly aid our understanding of the world we inhabit. However, the interpretive process can be hijacked and manipulated by nefarious agents with agendas. These become psyops. The most notable and recent deception, the “Covid Crisis,” attained the level of a worldwide mass psychosis.

Mind control psyops have immense influential power.

On the other hand, the spiritual perspective is not immune to deception either. The nefarious spiritual entities that we call Archons are also adepts at manipulation. Moreover, the Archons are far smarter than political pundits and reporters who are often paid to parrot the narratives generated by governments, bankers, corporations, and multinational NGOs.

The success of Archontic deceptions can be lessened by an individual’s spiritual awareness and disdain for being told what to believe (“approved narratives”). Truth is apprehended through the spiritual exercise of discernment and “testing the spirits.”

In that context, let’s look at the previous week or so and connect some dots and their reflections. There’s generally a catalyst; imagine an explosion observed in slow-motion reverse with fire and myriad debris being sucked back into that specific point-in-time of detonation.

In fairy tale parlance, the name often given to this unique observational approach is “through the looking glass.”

I’m not crazy; my reality is just different from yours. The Cheshire Cat

Alice in Wonderland - Cheshire Cat

Connecting dots can be akin to “doing a jigsaw puzzle,” but one that has neither corner pieces nor borders. The puzzle, in this approach, becomes a metaphor for the unconstrained emergent properties and patterns of reality.

It effectively is developing a prophetic image of the future. The catalyst (organizing principle) must first crystallize, be recognized, interpreted, and then contextualized. We will attempt to accomplish this in this essay.

Let’s identify a catalyst. They can often be characterized by an unexpected incongruent one-off to a prevailing narrative. In this case, the Epstein Files.

You may not have watched this video in its entirety. But in that it catalyzed this essay, please consider doing so. Don’t simply hear the First Lady’s words. Please see the reflections of your thoughts within them with eyes of grace and charity.

Do You Hear What I Hear?

That title is itself a fun play on words. Recall the lyrics to this well known Christmas carol. They progress to greater understanding. Same question, “Do you see/hear/know?” First from the night wind to the little lamb… the little lamb to the shepherd boy… the shepherd boy to the mighty king…

Said the king to the people everywhere:

"Listen to what I say

Pray for peace, people everywhere

Listen to what I say

The child, the child, sleeping in the night

He will bring us goodness and light

He will bring us goodness and light." Hear the complete tune here.

In classical philosophy, this song’s progression evokes a process called “apprehension of the mind.” This refers to the three mental acts necessary to understand or discern some-thing.

The first, fundamental act of the intellect involves grasping, perceiving, or forming a concept of something without affirming or denying anything about it. “Hey, let me see that!" is a phrase often used.

The second act of the mind is judgment — or connecting dots. The third act is that of reasoning or drawing a conclusion.

Apprehension therefore becomes the basis for all further reasoning. It is always considered veridical (truth-telling) because any error will usually occur during the second act of judgment. This causes dots to be inaccurately connected.

Obviously, this occurs most often when biases obviate the process; when judgments are formed before one bothers to apprehend truth. It’s difficult because it can require cognitive dissonance, the mental discomfort experienced when holding two or more contradictory beliefs, values, or attitudes simultaneously.

As Tucker Carlson might phrase it, “Who does that!?”

Everyone has at one time or another, sometimes with a brush-off quip to, “consider the source.” Such preemptive judgments in avoidance of cognitive dissonance are useful shortcuts to drawing conclusions that would have benefited by critical thinking that requires a degree of cognitive dissonance.

While these acts allow us to apprehend (know) the truth, they do not produce physical action; they only provide the "blueprint" for action. The bridge requires that the intellect present its conclusion to the individual’s Will.

Among the spiritually aware, the intellect is often influenced by synchronicity. We’ll acquire a better understanding of synchronicity as we move along.

Melania Trump’s Synchronicity

As Donald Trump’s wife, by definition Melania represents the metaphysical presence of Trump’s anima. We plan to use some Jungian terms as we progress, so we best define them at the outset.

Anima — This term generally refers to the "soul" or "inner self," most notably as the unconscious feminine side of a man. It originates from Latin for "breath" or "soul." Anima instantiations (Melania) often appear as spiritual guides or muses, pushing individuals, sometimes unwittingly, toward unknown, transformative knowledge and/or action.

Coniunctio — In a sacramental mystical marriage, especially one in which spiritual awareness plays an important role, two become as "one" by being two whole, conscious individuals who no longer need to "possess" the other to feel complete. When experience of the sacred is shared, the Anima remains the husband's personal guide to the collective unconscious (archetypes). Jung would say the "oneness" of sacramental marriage is the mutual recognition of the Divine within each other.

Synchronicity — Jung defined it as an acausal connecting (of dots) principle, where an internal mental state and an external physical event align through meaning. Jung called it meaningful coincidence. Because it’s spiritual, synchronicity carries a heavy emotional charge, acting as a “signpost” that guides a person toward psychological wholeness.

Jung developed the concept of synchronicity in concert with physicist Wolfgang Pauli. This can perhaps explain why Jung insisted that synchronicity was acausal (not subject to Newton’s laws of cause and effect).

Personally, I never thought much of acausality until I came across a Jason Jorjani philosophical rant about why synchronicity could not be acausal. Until then, I required no explanation for spiritual phenomena. However, our Rational Spirituality approach to synchronicity does elicit further explanation.

There’s no need to delve into our solution to that dilemma in this piece. There are more important matters to address. Suffice it to say, we attribute the causality of synchronicity to Shadow Sapiens, a class of sentient beings who assist humanity from an abode outside time and space we named the exochronum.

For the most part, Shadow Sapiens are archetypal constellations of the Divine Feminine. A brief explanation of why this is relevant follows. Eastern theology distinguishes between God’s unknowable essence (ousia) and his activities (energia) in the world. God’s essence is considered to be male; his activities or energies to be female.

I discern that Melania’s speech was inspired. You have every right to disagree.

President Trump’s Moment of Truth

The term “Moment of Truth” is also borrowed from classical philosophy. It refers to a critical, often sudden, juncture where true reality is revealed, typically transcending everyday appearances.

It is a "moment of reckoning,” a crisis, confrontation, or deep contemplation where one’s actions, knowledge, and true nature are brought into sharp focus and ultimate validation or realization.

And I looked, and behold a pale horse. And his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth. Revelation 6:8

The passage uses four specific judgments: the sword (war), hunger (famine), death (plague/pestilence), and wild beasts.

The inclusion of "wild beasts" as a fourth terror is often seen as a progressive culmination of societal collapse. Cities and farms are abandoned. Predatory animals naturally move in to occupy "scenes of waste and depopulation."

Those who have read me know that Rational Spirituality’s metaphysical project prefers early Christianity, specifically Marcion and the gnostic worldview, to the Romanized, Judaized version of today’s ‘traditional’ Christianity.

Be that as it may, the geopolitical dangers we face can be expounded upon using various dualities such as good vs. evil, materialism vs. spiritualism, or as I propose, the Demiurge (Yahweh), tribal God of the Old Testament, vs. the unknowable Monad and “Ground of All Being” who Jesus called “Father.”

War and wild beasts couldn’t care less.

But I will say who does care: The Demiurge and its cosmic wardens that imprison humanity in blue-pill shades of their own ignorance. I have ranted about these theological concerns and inconsistencies elsewhere. All our End Times’ pieces can be located on our Substack homepage here.

Time is of the essence. More and more highly regarded geopolitical experts, commentators, religious leaders, etc., are slowly arriving at the same conclusion: The United States is fighting (and losing) a war of choice against Iran at the behest of a particular political faction (some say Death Cult) in Israel that is championed by Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud Party.

The perversion of Christianity known as Christian Zionism has allied with this faction that is determined to force the revelation of the messiah. In fact, all three monotheistic religions — Christianity, Islam, and Judaism — have factions bent on “immanentizing the eschaton (End Times) thereby hastening the coming of a messiah.”

As of Monday, April 13, a U.S. naval blockade is expected to take effect at 2 p.m. Eastern. Either sane heads will prevail or the blockade, which is an overt act of war, could lead to Armageddon.

More than any other factor, this choice, this Moment of Truth, relies upon President Trump’s ability to renounce the Epstein Class and sever ties with Israel, thereby putting America First, stepping back, and allowing a multipolar world with shared hegemony to peacefully emerge.

And now this blasphemy appeared in a Sunday Truth Social post. I believe the post came in response to an ongoing spat between Trump and Pope Leo. The Pope mentioned “idolatry of self” in his critique of U.S. foreign policy and Trump, since pretty much everything is about him, naturally took it personally.

Trump’s Truth Social post

It’s interesting that both Trump and Netanyahu regard themselves, and perhaps each other, as messianic figures. Renowned Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of righteous memory, once informed Netanyahu that he would be “the last Prime Minister of Israel.”

Jewish Eschatology

Standard Jewish law-based eschatology, which Chabad explicitly endorses, is basically Maimonides plus Hasidic imminence (an event that is about to happen). Chabad-Lubavitch is a major Hasidic movement and Jewish outreach organization founded over 250 years ago in Russia. It is based in Brooklyn, NY.

A human Davidic king (“Melech Ha‑Mashiach”) arises, restores the Davidic monarchy, rebuilds the Third Temple, gathers the exiles, and re‑institutes Torah law in full (Temple, sacrifices, Jubilee, etc.).

He then “restores the Davidic Kingdom to its former state and original sovereignty,” and “all laws will be re‑instituted as they were before.”

This is not imagined as a vague spiritual influence but as a real, political kingship centered in Jerusalem, with the nations recognizing his rule. In other words, a parallel presentation of “idolatry of self.”

Chabad messianism radicalizes the imminence of that scenario. Read in this light, the famous line attributed to Schneerson (Netanyahu as the “last prime minister” who will hand the scepter to the Messiah) functions as a quiet death knell on the Knesset and, for that matter, the entire secular‑Zionist experiment.

The parliamentary state, with its parties, its basic laws, its fragile gestures toward liberalism, is rendered provisional, a scaffolding to be kicked away once the Davidic monarch appears.

Netanyahu’s own rhetoric has begun to close that circuit. He now speaks of war in Gaza and beyond as the path to “the era of the Messiah,” casting military escalation and civilizational conflict as necessary steps toward that restored kingdom.

In that sense, he behaves like a functional Messiah ben Joseph: the hard, bloody precursor who prepares the ground for Davidic glory (Messiah ben David), even if he never says the title out loud.

His “prophetic” posture is not merely personal neurosis; it is the psychological form that Jewish eschatology takes once it is fused with an embattled ethno‑state and a permanent war footing.

At the same time, across the Atlantic, an American iconography has emerged that mirrors this self‑deification almost perfectly. In the recent image circulated on Truth Social and pictured above, Trump appears in quasi‑Christic garb, bathed in apocalyptic light, laying hands on the sick as though dispensing salvific power while angels and fighter jets wheel overhead and the flag billows behind him.

The visual logic is the same. Here too the nation’s fate and the world’s destiny are condensed into the body of one man, presented as healer, warrior, and mediator of a new age. It is, in its own key, another liturgy of “idolatry of self,” only this time the messiah is draped not in tallit and tefillin but in red, white, and blue.

These messianic complexes reveal two versions of the same Demiurgic project. One dreams of a Davidic king enthroned in Jerusalem, presiding over Temple, Sanhedrin, and Noahide world‑order.

The other dreams of a Christ‑Emperor of America, healing the nation and subduing its enemies under a providential banner. Both displace authentic spiritual maturation of the Divine Spark with political theater. Both offer a counterfeit “revolution in human consciousness” in which awakening is measured by loyalty to the Leader and his worldly eschatological state.

Conclusion

I was raised an Anglican, converted to Catholicism as an adult, and now identify as a Marcionite Christian Gnostic. In the Anglican communion, which is the Episcopal church in America, every Sunday a prayer was offered for the President of the United States, whoever held the office at the time.

Amidst what I perceive as Melania’s “cry for help” and the nerve-wracking drama of an unfolding eschaton that implicates all three monotheistic (Abrahamic) religions and threatens global destruction, I believe that we should all be praying for the President.

I’m reminded of the words of Air Force Chief of Staff (and World War II hero) General Curtis LeMay to President John Kennedy during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, “You’re in a hell of a fix, Mr. President.” Kennedy replied, “In case you haven’t noticed, you’re in it with me.”

The recollection is a harsh reminder. We all face this peril together. And we could all perish together if the President of the United States does not step back from the insane messianic fervor generated by secular Israel and its political slaves who identify as Christian Zionists and adhere to a false gospel.

But to swing back to the US, the disastrous war was clearly a golden opportunistic convergence between Trump’s age-old boomer-hatred for Iran with his being the perfect Zionist bagman for Israel. The fact that serious negotiations continue to be mediated by an unelected claque of billionaire henchmen with close ties to Israel is a true disgrace to the “America First” vision, particularly given this year’s special occasion as being the 250th anniversary of America’s signing of the Declaration of Independence. Simplicius

Privately, in your own space, pray that the scales fall from Trump’s eyes and that he awakens to the truth before it is too late. Publicly, we must go on naming his self‑destructive megalomania for what it is. Awareness is one step closer to truth, and many Americans still do not grasp how rapidly the world is turning against us.

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