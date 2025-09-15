Atomwaffen

We are born into this time and must bravely follow the path to the destined end. ~ Oswald Spengler

I began researching this piece before Charlie Kirk’s assassination. We still do not know for certain who killed him; reports of a confession appear premature. My efforts to grasp what is defined as accelerationism have taken unexpected twists and turns. Accelerationism reminds me of Nietzsche's quote from Beyond Good and Evil — “When you gaze into the abyss and the abyss gazes back at you.”

For my part, I am unconcerned about becoming a part of the darkness I am researching. My spiritual constitution and prayer life are sufficiently strong enough to resist.

In this post, I will present my theory of where events will lead and also provide an information dump for those wishing to know more about online accelerationist cults like the ones Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, became exposed to via his transgender romantic partner — Transtifa and the Zizians.

The post necessarily will require a number of definitions, which I will display in block-quote format.

Transtifa, a portmanteau of transgender and Antifa, is an informal label for a loosely affiliated group of far-left, militant transgender activists who align themselves with anti-fascist (Antifa) principles and tactics, actively opposing what they perceive as systemic oppression of trans people. The group employs direct action, often violent, using confrontational or militant rhetoric to advance transgenderism.

The NY Times recently published an article about the Zizians. It details the evolution of this group from idealistic rationalist origins to their involvement in a string of violent incidents, including six deaths across multiple states in the US.

Zizians are known for their advocacy of anarchism, radical veganism, opposition to artificial intelligence, and a distinctive take on transhumanism and environmental rights.

The Times piece focuses on the central figure, Ziz LaSota, a philosophically inclined tech developer whose ideologies diverged into militant and fringe territory. It highlights how the group’s intense commitment to their beliefs, and their opposition to both artificial intelligence and mainstream rationalist communities such as the Effective Altruism (EA) movement, set them on a radical path.

talks about Transtifa and Zizians. Both are accelerationist groups distinct from the more familiar (thanks to media bias) Neo-Nazi variety, which we also will detail. All accelerationist subcultures pose an existential threat to society.

Accelerationism is the view that the quickest way to produce radical social or systemic change is to significantly increase the speed or intensity of current trends, such as technological growth or economic dynamics, in order to reach a point where the existing order is forced to break down and transform, rather than attempting to slow or reform it gradually.

Accelerationism, whether an outgrowth of conservative or liberal ideologies, first and foremost describes agents of chaos operating on a global scale. A convincing case can be made that accelerationist groups are Psyop pincer movements exploited by the Ruling Cabal to usher in global totalitarian governance.

To understand how this works on multiple levels — psychological, political, and even cosmic — we return to our earlier taxonomy of accelerationist influences. In our Substack article titled “Accelerationism and the Temple of Set,” we identified three streams of influence:

The First Stream — Archetypal forces, notably shadow archetypes such as the Nazi Black Sun, the giant wolf Fenrir (the Norse precursor of Ragnarök), and Sorath — whom Rudolf Steiner likened to Revelation’s “Beast from the Sea” — exert tremendous influence on the human psyche during periods of civilizational stress.1 The Second Stream — Centers on psychopathy, which runs rife within the ruling Criminocratic Cabal. Andrzej Lobaczewski asserts in his book Political Ponerology that psychopathic individuals in positions of political power can generate an epidemic of psychopathology among non-psychopathic individuals. The Third Stream — Requires a novel theory to account for the acceleration of entropy (chaos and disorder) both within society (on the microcosmic scale) and throughout the universe (the macrocosmic scale). We call this cosmic force the Entropic Accelerant, a modulating force defined by quantum physics that operates through what we term "intentional fields"— coherent patterns of information and agency generated by collective human consciousness.

These streams point beyond politics into metaphysics, where accelerationism becomes not just a social phenomenon but a cosmic principle.

Another important point from that article: Unlike archetypal forces that operate symbolically, Setian Accelerationism functions as a cosmic principle — a mechanism of entropy that dissolves exhausted paradigms to clear the ground for new configurations of order.

Two Choices

On the one hand, we can clearly see the potential rise of Caesarism. This would mark the devolution of Western Civilization into a totalitarian state, sometimes called the New World Order or Great Reset. Philosopher Oswald Spengler called this stage of civilizational decline “Caesarism.”

The Ruling Criminocratic Cabal now acts as the primary source of manufactured global chaos and societal division in pursuit of this choice. Or we can manifest a multipolar world order comprised of Civilization States with geographically defined areas of influence.

A third possibility envisions a brief interregnum of Caesarism (#1) as the means of arriving at a multipolar world (#2).

Rather than interpret the dilemma via the usual and somewhat meaningless binary constructs of right vs. left or conservative vs. liberal, I think we would do well to interpret it using different terminology.

Historical (French Revolution) and Metaphysical

Philosopher Nick Land contends that human agency is increasingly diminished in the face of what he calls the "techno-capital singularity," a rapidly accelerating convergence of artificial intelligence and global capitalism that develops according to its own internal logic, largely independent of deliberate human direction or control.

This perspective bears a striking resemblance to arguments made by certain historical thinkers, such as Joseph de Maistre, who, for example, interpreted the French Revolution not as the result of rational actors and political calculation, but as a dramatic episode orchestrated by Providence, a transcendent force that overtakes and subordinates individual will and historical contingency.

In both approaches, human agency is depicted as subordinate to systemic forces that move history forward according to principles and imperatives far exceeding the intentions of individuals or even collective human actors.

Land envisions techno-capital as a self-organizing, self-optimizing process, a form of nonhuman intelligence that absorbs and reconfigures society, dissolving traditional boundaries and leaving humanity as little more than an impediment or necessary fuel for its relentless advancement.

Analogously, De Maistre and other providential historians regarded the French Revolution as an inexorable event, driven by divine or metaphysical design rather than the calculated actions of men; the revolutionaries themselves are cast as unwitting vessels carried along by the tides of Providence, rather than rational architects of change.

Both Land and Maistre articulate philosophies in which agency is eclipsed or rendered secondary, and history appears as the manifestation of a logic greater than any deliberate planning or collective choice.

For Land, this logic is grounded in accelerationist metaphysics: the immanent laws governing technology and capital produce outcomes that escape and outpace human comprehension and control.

For Maistre, the deeper logic is supplied by theological fatalism, the inscrutable will of Providence, whose cosmic purposes become legible in moments of revolutionary upheaval.

Each of these perspectives arrives at a common insight regarding the experience of historical crisis and transformation: that humans are often agents in name only, swept along by forces that shape and direct history on a scale beyond their grasp.

Their respective philosophies offer nuanced responses to the question of agency in moments of upheaval: Land sees the process as one of impersonal intelligences outcompeting and replacing the human as the center of history.

Maistre casts the process as an unfolding drama in which even the most spirited actors are tools of a divine will, manifesting fates that lie outside the ken of ordinary reason.

Rational Spirituality’s Philosophical Synthesis of Agency

A third philosophical possibility transcends the rigid dilemmas posed by either absolute determinism or complete human autonomy.

Rather than seeing agency and Providence as mutually exclusive, this perspective insists that the greatest philosophical questions are not either/or propositions, but rather both/and. I credit this insight to my friend Peter Kreeft, a professor of philosophy at Boston College.

The unfolding of history and consciousness is the result of a co-creative partnership between human agency and Providence. Here, we humans are not passive instruments nor are we wholly independent actors. Rather, we are conscious collaborators in a divine or metaphysical process that draws upon spiritual awareness and intentional cooperation.

In our view, human agency is activated and empowered in tandem with Providence, reflecting a reciprocal influence. Divine will sets the broader context, but it is up to humans, imbued with creativity, foresight, and moral responsibility, to work in concert with that higher order.

The true driver of historical change, then, is not the ego-bound will of isolated individuals, but the sublimation of ego to the common good, enacted through spiritual insight and the conscious effort to align one's actions with a universal or transcendent Ideal.

In this context, we consider accelerationism to be the means to this end. In other words, as chaos accelerates and world devolves into the various breeds of dystopian disorder, we awaken to our collective responsibility.

This process of co-creation requires the articulation and pursuit of values that transcend mere self-interest. The historian Arnold Toynbee famously argued that civilization survives through the leadership of a creative minority.

This is a small group attuned to spiritual realities and moved by genuine vision, who offer fresh, courageous expressions of the common good and inspire wider social transformation. In today’s world, such creative minorities rarely emerge from traditional institutions. They are today’s “whitewashed tombs, full of dead men’s bones and all sorts of impurity.” (Matthew 23:27)

Instead, new voices of reason are today found in alternative media and networks of critical thinkers. I believe that Substack is here for that purpose. These individuals and collectives devote themselves to rigorous inquiry and creative articulation, providing new frameworks for cooperative action that seek to harmonize individual agency with the invisible hand of Providence.

The "both/and" model suggests that our highest task is to cultivate spiritual awareness and surrender self-centered desires in favor of a participatory striving for the common good. By doing so, through dialogue, reflection, and co-creative enterprise, with Charlie Kirk as our exemplar, we may forge a world where agency and divinity are not opposed, but mutually reinforcing.

Offensive and Defensive Accelerationism

Atomwaffen Division (National Socialist Order) is a hardcore, offensive accelerationist neo-Nazi paramilitary group, founded in the U.S. This group, and many in what loosely is referred to as the 764 Network, advocates for violent revolution, racial war, and collapse of “the System.” Atomwaffen is notorious for murders, bomb plots, and transnational links (UK, Canada, Germany). It is an example of right-wing accelerationism whereas Zizians subscribe to leftist ideology.

Defensive accelerationism advocates the use of force or disruptive action not to attack or overturn the existing order preemptively (as in offensive accelerationism), but rather to defend an “endangered” group (often coded as white majorities) from threats such as immigration, radical cultural change, or demographic shifts that eviscerate democracy.

Regardless, both varieties serve to accelerate chaos and confusion throughout society. This will only get worse, as many pundits have predicted.

As faith in democracy erodes, populations conditioned by defensive accelerationist rhetoric may seek extraordinary authority to “defend” the group, setting the stage for Caesarism.

A strongman is called not only to accelerate transition but to “restore order” and provide group survival in a world portrayed as hostile or apocalyptic. Such is the fragile tightrope we walk.

Earlier, I mentioned ‘archetypal influence.’ This is paramount, for what we are witnessing today represents the nascent stage of a global Fourth Reich. In our post titled Sorath - Sun Demon of Revelation 13, we noted:

The Black Sun archetype dominated and ruled Nazi Germany, influencing Heinrich Himmler’s creation of the regime’s death cult (Totenkult) and the Einsatzgruppen. Today, the Sun Demon Sorath, progenitor of the Black Sun, possesses not only the leaders, but also the legions of Western technocrats — the new Fourth Reich we discussed here. Rudolf Steiner posited that Sorath is the antithesis of the sun’s life-giving holy energy, representing the negation of humanity and embodying extreme evil, hence his epithet, Sun Demon. He suggested that Sorath’s influence could be recognized in radical and destructive behaviors, such as mass murders and other forms of extreme violence. Sorath currently maintains an iron grip on the West that cannot be broken, only mitigated by rejecting wokeism, egalitarianism, and breathing life into dormant spiritual values and the prophet Ezekiel’s ‘dry bones.’

Here Scripture itself provides the most fitting counterpoint to Sorath’s negating force: Ezekiel’s vision of dry bones restored to life.

“This is what the Sovereign Lord says to these bones: I will make breath enter you, and you will come to life. I will attach tendons to you and make flesh come upon you and cover you with skin; I will put breath in you, and you will come to life. Then you will know that I am the Lord.” (Ezekiel 37:4-6)

“Dry Bones” by Rebekah Osborn

May the above image of the prophet Ezekiel's dry bones invoke protection and healing for the author and readers of this newsletter.

