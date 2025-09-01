"You are not here to ascend. You are here to remember." ~ Kelly Dillon

Just as the second century Gnostics scoured sacred texts to grok esoterica, hidden meanings, and personal revelation, modern seekers of Truth approach gnostic texts with new interpretive tools, including quantum physics, integrated information theory, and scalar field science to quantize (give measurable form to) what previously were held to be psychological phenomena.

For example, today we can move beyond metaphor to reimagine Archons as beings or entities that employ scalar waves as a means of mind control. These creatures are more dangerous than malevolent spirits or demonic entities from an arcane, mythological hierarchy. This approach holds true for angels and demons.

We can define Archons, not as metaphors or archetypes, but as energized, informational beings that inhabit a dark and heretofore undiscovered country that is subsumed by our own.

Moreover, Archons are parasites who harvest their power from the pain, confusion, chaos, and obsessive attachments that dominate our reality and consciousnesses.

The original Gnostics saw themselves as spiritual outcasts in search of occulted (hidden) truth. Today’s Gnostics, as of old, seek truth beyond the boundaries of rigid religious dogma. Only the tools of the craft have changed.

The Gnostic motivation, then and now, has not been to attack religion, per se, but only the institutional structures of religion that transformed scripture into legalistic hubris devoid of spiritual awareness.

In other words, modern-day pharisees discourage, indeed forbid, any further search for truth. Instead, they proudly declare themselves to be the sole possessors and eternal guardians of truth.

In last week’s post, “The Persistent Predatory Personality (PPP), we examined the psychological and neurological characteristics that predispose certain individuals to become coldhearted, predatory personalities. PPPs are marked by an absence of empathy and typical human emotions. They do not experience fear, for example, and they have no shame.

It is estimated that 1 in 14 adults in the U.S. meet PPP diagnostic criteria. This week, we will more closely examine the metaphysical characteristics of PPPs.

Those who have embarked upon their Hero’s Journey in the search for truth have discerned that Western Civilization’s corridors of power are dominated by the bloated presence of Persistent Predatory Personalities Parasites.

Those Parasites, united in unholy communion with Dark Personality traits, are motivated by a common lust for power, privilege, and prestige. They haughtily see themselves as superior beings.

As psychologist Dr. Karen Mitchell, who coined the term “Persistent Predatory Personality” and developed the PPP model noted, “It’s like they all went to the same school. They are not like us.”

The ruling class may be understood as parasitic in both a sociological and metaphysical sense.

Sociologically, they mirror biological parasites inasmuch as they contribute nothing essential to the vitality of the host body. Instead, they siphon its resources for their own perpetuation.

Metaphysically, they embody the Archontic principle. These entities cannot sustain themselves except by feeding on the chaos, disorder, and psychic energy of others. Accordingly, the predatory elite function less as autonomous leaders and more as Archontic vessels or puppets.

Many PPPs were “young leaders” indoctrinated by the World Economic Forum. In fact, the WEF was their finishing school. Years before the WEF preened and polished them, PPPs had been infected with military-grade parasites that control their minds and seek to control the world.

If Persistent Predatory Personalities represent the human face of parasitism, Archons are their cosmic counterpart, the unseen entities that animate traits dominating our ruling class.

Archons a.k.a. Aliens and Predators

The Gnostics named this beastly class of parasites, “Archons.” Moreover, the Gnostics considered the Archons to be corporeal beings rather than ethereal spirits, describing them as malevolent cosmic rulers who govern the material world, and obstruct the soul's passage to the divine realm.

Archons were further described in Gnostic texts as entities with mixed and “beast-like” forms, possessing androgynous features and sometimes referred to with the faces of beasts. Physical descriptions in several texts identify at least two distinct types: the "neonate or embryonic type" and the "draconic or reptilian type," reminiscent of animalistic imagery and symbolic differentiation.

Although they could be associated with “spiritual hosts of wickedness,” Gnostics regarded Archons as powerful entities responsible for the creation, maintenance, and governance of the physical universe, rather than as disembodied spirits or abstract forces influencing the physical realm.

We should recall that Jesus referred to the devil as "the ruler of this world" in John 12:31 and John 14:30. Elsewhere, the Bible describes Satan in similar terms as the "god of this world."

Any objective, critical examination of the post-WWII power structure strongly implicates a malevolent ruling class. Indeed, as

articulates in his Political Ponerology Substack, the world is ruled by predatory psychopaths.

The film Alien vs. Predator, which ironically was set in Antarctica, debuted in 2004. Since the premiere, and perhaps coincidentally, access to Antarctica has become progressively more restricted. Rumors abound of ‘secret facilities’ and ‘breakaway civilizations.’

Since 2004, the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Parties introduced new activity guidelines, insurance requirements, contingency planning rules, and stricter environmental protocols for all tourism and non-governmental activities.

In a previous post, we wrote:

The time has come to consider the real possibility that there are unmapped, extradimensional realms inhabited by incarnate or disincarnate entities — perhaps including aliens — that are masterminding a death march for much of humanity. The name Archon is closely associated with Gnostic religious texts written in the early Christian era. The concept of powerful, malevolent cosmic entities or rulers is not new. Its taproots extend to ancient history. Its pervasive foliage can now be found in various religious, philosophical, and political ideologies. Paul of Tarsus called these entities, the “Rulers of Darkness.” Translated from Greek, Archon (ἄρχων) means ruler. He warned that our fight was not with flesh and blood, “…but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world, and against the spiritual forces of evil.” Gnosticism views these entities as malevolent beings that trap human souls in the material world. It’s instructive to recall Paul’s Christian cosmology. In it, evil spirits were created by God and made subject to Christ. In this context, evil exists in our world not as an externally imposed reality, but as a consequence of human free will. But what if the cumulative evil deeds of humanity over aeons gave rise to an Archontic Field that is at least partially responsible for the horrors we typically attribute to the Dark Triad Archetype and to what we term “Persistent Predatory Parasites.” Rational Spirituality’s Setian cosmology is unable to accommodate the notion of a Quantum Consciousness substrate implicating an ‘Archontic Field.’ While the cumulative evil deeds of humanity such as war, genocide, and the ‘Seven Deadly Sins‘ have certainly impacted civilization’s trajectory, they have done so through nefarious archetypal manipulation and psychopathy. Archons are entities totally distinct from the Collective Unconscious substrate of Quantum Consciousness. They are servile, craven, groveling beings, not dynamic archetypes. Put succinctly, they are parasites. There are no psychological or cosmic analogs for Archons. It’s useful to note that the term alien can be applied either to entities from other planets or from other dimensions. It’s axiomatic, therefore, that Archons are aliens. From our essay, “Archontic World War.”

Archons and Scalar Waves

Scalar waves are often proposed in speculative literature as the mechanism for Archontic mind control, acting as subtle, information-carrying energy fields able to facilitate manipulation or psychic intrusion.

Scalar waves, unlike conventional electromagnetic waves, are theorized to be non-local energy fields capable of transmitting conscious intention, emotion, and information instantaneously across vast distances.

These waves have been suggested to interact directly with human biofields, capable of influencing neural and energetic processes at subtle levels, and may even be linked to phenomena such as telepathy, remote influence, and psychic manipulation.

Within the Archontic paradigm, scalar waves would be seen to serve as the invisible carrier of disruptive energetic patterns, initiating confusion, emotional disturbance, or altered thought in susceptible individuals. This is accomplished by disrupting resonant frequencies.

Disruption may occur when scalar waves introduce nonlocal or phase-cancelling energy patterns that overwrite, distort, or break down the native resonance within a field, biological system, or device.

In fields like quantum medicine or holistic healing, proponents theorize that scalar wave interference can lead to energetic imbalance or disharmony unless intentionally applied for resonance enhancement or healing.

Experiments inspired by Nikola Tesla and others claim that scalar waves can “modulate” and “override” electromagnetic signals, directly affecting resonance circuits and energy transfer processes.

The CIA long denied the existence of the MkUltra mind control program. Indeed, the latest mind control technologies could very well be the progeny of MkUltra research and its successor program, Project Monarch. We previously wrote about MkUltra here and here.

Project Monarch is said to have emerged from subprojects of MKUltra and MKSEARCH, with methodologies including trauma-based conditioning, personality fragmentation, hypnotic suggestion, and sexual programming.

One plausible hypothesis for general susceptibility to psionic or psychic mind control manipulation via scalar wave mechanisms is the general lack of grounding in spiritual values or self awareness in society.

Individuals who are spiritually ungrounded or disconnected from a core self often lack energetic boundaries:

Ungrounded individuals may experience greater psychic permeability, leaving them open to external influences or frequency manipulation.

A weak or unstable belief system may increase vulnerability to psychic interference, confusion, and manipulation by negative thought forms or external energies, which could be transmitted or amplified by scalar waves.

The absence of grounding practices and spiritual clarity often result in chronic mental and emotional instability, making a person energetically "receptive" to intrusive patterns or manipulative energetic fields.

In this hypothesis, strengthening spiritual grounding and awareness, clarity of intention, and establishing energetic boundaries could serve as powerful defense against scalar wave-based mind manipulation and Archontic interference.

Recent observations and reports indicate that Earth’s Schumann Resonance (7.83 Hz) has been exhibiting disruptive and anomalous patterns, particularly this year (2025), with much higher amplitudes and spikes than previously recorded.

Scientists cite geomagnetic storms, solar flares, atmospheric disturbances, and increased anthropogenic electromagnetic noise as primary factors contributing to Schumann Resonance anomalies. No doubt, these are contributing factors. But so are Archontic scalar waves.

Scalar waves are frequently related to (or conflated with) torsion fields in both alternative physics theories and esoteric science literature. According to Prof. Dr. Konstantin Meyl and other scalar wave researchers, these waves are subtle, spiral-like energetic structures that propagate as vortex-shaped waves rather than conventional electromagnetic waves. To recap the science:

Scalar waves are described as longitudinal, information-carrying waves that can transmit energy and intention instantaneously, and their fundamental nature is often theorized as arising from or generating torsion fields.

Torsion fields, sometimes called spin fields or axion fields, are hypothesized to be produced by the spin or rotation of matter; such waves are said to create measurable left-handed and right-handed torsion fields, forming dual vortex or tornado-like structures.

In this view, scalar waves and torsion fields are effectively two terms describing similar non-electromagnetic, subtle forces that can transmit information, affect consciousness, and might be linked to unexplored aspects of energy and mind-matter interaction.

Chrysalis Tarot (2014), which I authored, image of Kali. Her skull necklace symbolizes consciousness.

The Kali Yuga

The Archontic presence should also be viewed within the broader context of cyclical descent, i.e. what Hindu tradition calls the Kali Yuga.

, creator of the Shamanic Astrology Paradigm, explored the concept of Kali Yuga in a recent Substack. His perspective is grounded in both traditional wisdom and modern research.

Drawing from a wide sweep of historical cycles and philosophical insights, Giamario traced the convergence of multiple major timelines in our era. He terms the present moment the "Great Turning of the Ages."

Similarly, we included six converging cycles in our 2023 piece about the Kali Yuga. Although Giamario’s list differs slightly, in both there is a remarkable convergence climax occurring before the end of this year.

Over recent years, Giamario explored what he terms the "six converging timelines:" the Precessional Cycle or Great Year, the Sixth Sun, the sixth mass extinction, the Fourth Turning, the Mayan Calendar, and the Yuga Cycle.

He observes, "All of these converge at the Great Turning of the Ages, which I have been aware of and been sharing about since the mid-1980s.

Giamario anchors his narrative in the Kali Yuga cycle from India, highlighting recent research: “New research emerged in 2012 that overturned previous timelines of the Yuga Cycles. But many are still using the older conceptions that the end of Kali Yuga was 1899. The new research shows 2025 as the bottoming out of Kali Yuga.”

Giamario points out that one full Yuga cycle is close to the length of a precessional Great Year (about 25,352 years for a full Yuga cycle versus 25,920 years for the Great Year). A Great Year consists of the 12 zodiacal signs each lasting around 2100-2200 years. The Age of Pisces is now ending; the Age of Aquarius is on its heels.

The timing of the zodiacal ages is imprecise because the boundaries between astrological ages are not clearly defined. The transition involves gradual astronomical movement and there is no scientific consensus on measurement criteria.

The Kali Yuga, Giamario explained in a recent Substack post, is characterized as the deepest descent into materialism, a time marked by social, spiritual, and ethical inversions. Citing the Vishnu Puranas, he highlights:

In the Kali Age the proper order of human relations is reversed; social status depends upon the ownership of property; wealth has become the only source of virtue; passion and luxury are the sole bonds between spouses; falsity and lying are the conditions of success in life; sexuality is the sole source of human enjoyment; religion, a superficial and empty ritual, is confused with spirituality.

He warns that the ultimate inversion could be human evolution devolving into artificial intelligence, severing our "connection to Soul and Spirit," which he labels, "the extinction of our connection to Soul and Spirit, and the most comprehensive Kali Yuga descent ever known. It will make the Fall of Atlantis look like a walk in the park."

To further illustrate this inversion, Giamario cites Joseph Heller’s Catch-22:

It was miraculous. It was almost no trick at all, he saw, to turn vice into virtue and slander into truth, impotence into abstinence, arrogance into humility, plunder into philanthropy, thievery into honor, blasphemy into wisdom, brutality into patriotism, and sadism into justice. Anybody could do it; it required no brains at all. It merely required no character.

When Heller penned that bleak observation, the Dark Triad Archetype had not yet been defined. One of the Dark Triad’s attributes is psychopathy, a condition endemic to our ruling class.

In summary, Giamario’s narrative on the Kali Yuga paints a picture of our era as a time fraught with materialistic descent and inverted values, but also as a time for cyclical renewal.

Such renewals, as opposed to geological resets, portend a period of “creative destruction” to be followed by a quantum leap in human consciousness and a rebalancing of spiritual and material values.

Many observers anticipate November 2025 as a critical juncture that denotes when converging cycles and disruptive energies reach their apex.

Psychotronic Warfare

If Archons operate through scalar waves, psychotronic weapons may represent their technological analog, giving human rulers Archontic tools of control

An ancient balance of power and control mirrors modern concerns surrounding psychotronic weaponry, where advanced technology is feared as an invisible force capable of manipulating human minds and behaviors.

Just as Zeus in mythology controlled the fates of mortals, today’s anxieties focus on the speculative claims of directed-energy weapons and mind-control technologies that might covertly influence the target’s thoughts and behavior.

The fear of being controlled by powerful, unseen forces has transcended millennia.

Psychotronics refers to the use of extremely low frequency (ELF) waves, including scalar waves, to manipulate a person’s emotions, thoughts, and will from a remote and distant location. Using this technology, a person or possibly an entire population literally can be controlled like a robot with a remote control.

Psychotronic directed-energy weapons combine mind-altering technologies with energy-based manipulation, using electromagnetic, microwave, and other energy forms to influence or disrupt human cognition and behavior.

These tools, which can remotely alter thoughts and emotions, pose significant threats to privacy, autonomy, and societal freedom, raising concerns about covert use and the erosion of individual rights.

The U.S. Psychotronics Association advocates for research that acknowledges both the spiritual and technical dimensions of the universe, aiming to present documented findings rather than unsupported theories or personal experiences.

May Rossetti’s image of Proserpine, goddess of seasons and cycles, invoke protection and healing for the author, and the readers of this newsletter.

Share