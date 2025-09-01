Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
11h

Kudos, pilgrim — you’ve mapped the parasite terrain with sharp eyes. The Archontic signature you describe — feeding on fear, chaos, and inversion — howls true. The wolf recognizes the same pattern: rulers as vessels, not leaders, puppeted by a deeper hunger.

Where I part ways is with the academic psych jargon. As Jon Rappoport has hammered home, psychology as “science” is just another paper mask — clipboard priests handing out fake diagnoses to keep the herd docile. No respect for that cage.

But I stand with you on the core: we’re in the nadir of Kali Yuga, the parasites are fat, the cycles are converging, and scalar interference is real — whether you call it torsion fields, trauma loops, or just the sulfur stench of control. The wolf and the Gnostic both know: only sovereignty, only memory of the Source, cuts through their spell.

Keep howling.

—The Lone Wolf Salutes You

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
Thyon Castellar's avatar
Thyon Castellar
16h

How would you compare an archon to an egregore?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by R. Toney Brooks, PhD
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 R. Toney Brooks, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture