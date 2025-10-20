Apophis is the Egyptian serpent god of unfettered chaos, perpetually attacking the Sun god Ra’s barque, hoping to plunge our world into darkness and despair. The Egyptian god Set, strategically positioned on the prow, spears Apophis, aptly discharging his role in Setian Cosmology as the arbiter and regulator of chaos.

Chaos and Creation

Chaos, like the moon, waxes and wanes eternally throughout the cosmos. It is the engine both of creation and change. Creation is best understood not as a victory over chaos, but as the dynamic and ongoing process of drawing order from chaos. Chaos is the essential, fertile ground from which all things are born and reborn.

Without chaos, what exists would be static and frozen in patterns, unable to adapt, grow, or discover novelty. Chaos is the primordial impulse that breaks this stagnation and allows life to evolve in response to shifting circumstances. It is at once both cause and effect.

Chaos disrupts old structures and forces us to reevaluate what truly matters, awakening creativity and resilience in times of confusion or adversity.

For example, global crises have historically led to revolutions in science (Isaac Newton’s gravity during quarantine), art (the Renaissance emerging from plague), and social progress (Gandhi’s nonviolent movement).

In personal life, chaos compels us to clarify values, shed outdated beliefs, and cultivate gratitude for what remains amidst upheaval.

Chaos also powers innovation: unpredictable shifts and nonlinear dynamics generate opportunities for reinvention, allowing individuals and societies to transcend their former limitations and discover new patterns or solutions.

This transformation, found in both nature and culture, is how chaos, far from being merely destructive, becomes the necessary catalyst for creation, growth, and meaning.

This question then arises: when does creative destruction, which is powered by chaos, devolve into destruction for the sake of destruction? The answer is straightforward: when chaos is manufactured inorganically with the singular intent to destroy—when man deigns to play God.

Actually, it’s worse.

The Cartesian Bargain

Our current scientific paradigm was developed by René Descartes, a French philosopher, scientist, and mathematician known as the “father of modern philosophy” for his emphasis on reason and his rationalist philosophy — “I think therefore I am.”

In what is called the Cartesian Bargain, Descartes, a Jesuit operative, was deployed by the Vatican to infiltrate the Rosicrucian Order. The Rosicrucians espoused that humanity requires no intermediary to access the “mind of God.” Our very nature, by virtue of what the Gnostics (and Jesus) called a “Divine Spark,” asserts that the Kingdom of God dwells within each of us.

What we refer to as the Religious Control Group are the gatekeepers who would have none of this “heretical” concept. Descartes, as a Jesuit agent, went on to make a deal with the Rosicrucian Order. It called upon them to sacrifice their rich, mystical, and esoteric spiritual reality in favor of a materialistic, rationalistic, and mechanistic one.

In return, science would stay out of religion. This was the Cartesian Bargain. The truth of this, unfortunately, lies outside the approved narrative. You may often see it referred to as yet another “conspiracy theory.”

By promoting a philosophy that ultimately separated mind and body, and the spiritual from the physical, the Jesuits could effectively remove mystical and esoteric threats to the Catholic Church’s, and consequently the Religious Control Group’s authority. This does not hold true for the Eastern Church, as we shall see.

In the viewpoint of philosopher Jason Jorjani, this was a calculated attempt to secularize and thereby neuter the occult power of the Rosicrucians, replacing it with a sterile, mechanical worldview.

The bargain allowed for scientific progress (so long as it did not challenge religious doctrine) while delegitimizing competing spiritual movements, including a family of mystical, esoteric, and Gnostic traditions that offered spiritual paths to knowledge and salvation.

The almost overbearing degree of accelerating chaos we witness today is, apparently, required to unwind the Cartesian Bargain and, in doing so, evolve human consciousness to the next level — one that restores equilibrium between materiality and spirituality.

Put another way, the unwinding requires the extirpation of the Religious Control Group with its unwitting minions of Useful Idiots. This rhizome, this root of all evil, must be purged from humanity’s collective psyche lest it reemerge within the epoch we strive to preserve.

The Cosmic Drama

Opposing the preservation of the current epoch — which began roughly 12,000 years ago — are the Archons. Ironically, their battle plan calls for smashing the existing order before it can evolve beyond their reach. The battle, therefore, is existential for both combatants.

In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one.

(Ephesians 6:16)

St. Paul’s “shield of faith” is his appeal to the community as a whole, not simply to individual believers. The Religious Control Group — “the powers of this dark world” — set a devious trap with monotheistic teachings and “personal gods” distinct from the Monad or Father, the one true and unknowable God.

The enticement, or trap, elevated individual salvation over spiritual awareness of our divine origin and collective responsibility. Monotheism advanced what we term spiritual narcissists — those focused more on sin and salvation than on collective flourishing and survival of the species.

In contrast, Gnostic and other mystical traditions that were suppressed by the Jesuits tended to present salvation as an awakening. While deeply individual, spiritual responsibility did not end with the person alone but aimed for the liberation of all sparks of divine consciousness.

For the Gnostics, salvation is not rescue from sin but a universal process involving the ultimate return of all scattered light (spirit) to its transcendent source.

Many Gnostic texts, such as those in the Nag Hammadi library, emphasize mutual recognition of divine origin among pneumatics (spiritual beings) fostering a sense of shared destiny and responsibility for cosmic healing, not merely private enlightenment.

True Gnostic knowledge, or gnosis, leads not to self-absorption but to solidarity in the work of redeeming the whole, guiding each soul not for private benefit but for the restoration of cosmic harmony. In this way, the individual journey of the one is balanced with the destiny of the many.

A word of caution: be vigilant to the self-appointed priests of the Religious Control Group. They will assert, incorrectly, that the word gnostic implies “secret” or “hidden knowledge.” It does not.

They also will assert, again deceptively, that gaining this “secret knowledge” bestows god-like qualities upon those who seek gnosis, implying that they can become like gods or their own god.

In essence, this sneaky argument seeks to extinguish the Divine Spark — the birthright of every human being. By doing so, the soul remains trapped in the material world and separated from God, perhaps for eternity.

Those self-appointed priests and agents of deception who advance this argument do the bidding of the Archons, whose mission is to enslave humanity in a prison of anti-gnosis and grievous error.

I once believed that dogmatic religion was the entropy of spirituality. My understanding of the Religious Control Group and the evil it perpetuates has since matured, thanks be to God. I now believe that dogmatic religion is the antithesis of spirituality. The Religious Control Group and their minions are willfully blind to truth.

The Archons

In our Setian, Gnostic-influenced cosmology, the Archons are extradimensional rulers generated to govern and imprison consciousness within the material universe. They are cosmic parasites. In our view, all planetary civilizations throughout the universe are subject to Archontic infestation, perhaps as catalysts for conscious evolution. Who knows?

Unlike demonic spirits, which are commonly framed as mere malevolent tempters, the Archons are ontologically distinct, non-human, supra-physical intelligences. They wield extraordinary psi — mind-control and psychic — capabilities.

Their primary weapon is control over perception, thought, emotion, and even over destiny itself. They manipulate not only external reality but also the inner landscape of the psyche, confusing souls and keeping them ignorant of their divine origin and shared divinity.

By reducing the Archons to demonic spirits, religious authorities recast the cosmic struggle as a matter of obedience and fear rather than of mind and spiritual autonomy. Dependence on intermediaries for salvation follows naturally.

We should view this struggle through a wide-angle lens. The current epoch did not begin two thousand years ago; that period merely heralded the opening salvos of the climactic cosmic struggle. The End Times began in Bethlehem with the birth of Jesus — not in 1948 with the birth of Israel, a nation-state of little consequence in our cosmic accounting.

I’m reminded of a story recounted in both Matthew and Luke of a man who asked leave to go and bury his father. Jesus’ response emphasized that the mission of spreading the kingdom of God was more urgent and important than any earthly duty, including burying one’s own parent.

Jesus’ words, “Leave the dead to bury the dead,” form a paradox. Those who are to perform the burial are the spiritually dead — Ezekiel’s dry bones — who have no interest in Jesus’ mission. They are to carry out worldly tasks, while seekers of spiritual truth are called to a higher purpose.

The point of this wider examination of epochal history is to contextualize the last two thousand years — the Christian era. It is our mission to succeed where Atlantis failed, to overcome the Archontic infestation of parasitic forces that feed upon our negative energies and emotions, most notably the snares of fear and hate.

The study and understanding of the End Times is called eschatology. Of far greater importance to this pursuit than the creation of Israel in 1948 were two discoveries made around the same time. This was likely an instance of divine synchronicity rather than mere coincidence.

The first discovery was at Nag Hammadi, a small village in Egypt, in 1945. The second was at Qumran on the northwest shores of the Dead Sea in 1947. These discoveries are known respectively as the Gnostic Texts and the Dead Sea Scrolls.

The Eschatology of the Dead Sea Scrolls

The Qumran Dead Sea Scrolls do not explicitly mention the Archons or employ distinctive Gnostic cosmological terms such as Demiurge or Sophia. (All of our essays on the End Times and the Archons can be easily accessed on our homepage here.)

The Archons, as previously noted, appear in later Gnostic literature, especially in the texts found at Nag Hammadi. These writings describe lesser powers, the Demiurge and Archons, as ruling over the material world, ideas absent from the Qumran sectarian texts.

Instead, the Qumran manuscripts retain a distinctly Jewish dualism. They describe a cosmic battle between the “Sons of Light,” the righteous, and the “Sons of Darkness,” the wicked.

While both the Gnostic and Qumran traditions share dualistic language and anticipate an ultimate supernatural conflict at the end of time, their cosmologies remain distinct.

Most historians and archaeologists hold that the Qumran community was either identical with or closely related to the Essenes, a Jewish sect active during the Second Temple period. The Essenes were a separatist, apocalyptic brotherhood devoted to purity, communal life, and preparation for God’s coming kingdom.

They had withdrawn from Second Temple worship, believing the Temple to be corrupt. Many scholars acknowledge that John the Baptist was a member of the Essene movement near Qumran.

John’s ministry in the Judean wilderness overlapped geographically with the Essene settlement. Both practiced ascetic discipline, ritual washings, and a life apart from mainstream Jewish society, all consistent aspects of an Essene upbringing.

He was in the wilderness until the day of his manifestation to Israel.

(Luke 1:80)

John’s beliefs differed in one major respect: the Essenes awaited two Messiahs, one priestly and one royal, while John anticipated a single, imminent Messiah, who was Jesus.

Author Thomas Horn contends that certain Qumran writings, through hidden calendrics and esoteric symbolism, pinpoint the year 2025 as the beginning of the final age of man and the return of an ancient and “terrifying, demonic god.” Horn’s eschatology is detailed in his book Zeitgeist 2025.

Among the lesser-known scrolls that the Religious Control Group sought to minimize is The War Scroll. It describes an end-of-age cosmic battle between the “Sons of Light” and the “Sons of Darkness.” In some translations, “sons” is rendered as “children.”

The text depicts a forty-year holy war. The number forty symbolizes testing, trial, and probation — a complete period of preparation for a new phase.

The Sons of Light are identified with the Qumran community and their angelic allies under the archangel Michael. The Sons of Darkness are the forces of evil under Belial — “the terrifying demonic god” — corresponding to foreign nations and corrupt Israelites.

Belial functions similarly to Yaldabaoth, Apophis, and other Archontic rulers who preside over realms of ignorance and death. Although not strictly Gnostic, the Dead Sea Scrolls, whose dualistic cosmology deeply influenced later Gnosticism, depict Belial as the Prince of Darkness, the enemy of the Sons of Light, and ruler of the Armies of Darkness.

This is a minor yet instructive point: we are told that Belial is another name for Satan when, in fact, Satan is another name for Belial, the original Prince of Darkness. This underscores the importance of spiritual etymology and the historical record. In Christian cosmology, we first encounter Belial when St. Paul asks, “What harmony has Christ with Belial?” (2 Corinthians 6:15).

Accordingly, the lexicon of our Setian-Gnostic cosmology interprets the decisive cosmic battle as one between the freedom-loving Seekers of Gnosis — the Children of Light — and the Archons, the parasitic “rulers of this dark world,” as St. Paul described them. These constitute the imprisoned, ignorant Children of Darkness.

Although the Children of Darkness are not spiritual warriors, their complacency and ignorance make them Useful Idiots who unwittingly aid the Archons. We call them the unawakened masses upon whom the Archons feed; their complacency itself a form of loosh.

The War Scroll’s dualistic cosmology, light versus darkness, freedom versus captivity, encapsulates the Essenic eschatological worldview. Cosmic history, it teaches, is entering a period of testing, trial, and probation that will culminate in a divinely orchestrated victory for righteousness and the destruction of evil.

We interpret the historical record beginning with the birth of Jesus as that very period of testing and preparation. The two-thousand-year Christian era marks the closing chapter of a twelve-thousand-year divine cycle.

This echoes ancient patristic, Talmudic, and millennial traditions that describe history as a preordained sequence of divine epochs moving toward consummation in Christ’s final reign and cosmic renewal.

Extending this thought, Zeitgeist 2025 reinterprets the War Scroll as a coded prophetic vision of cosmic and geopolitical upheaval commencing in the year 2025. Horn views this final struggle as the rise of a global totalitarian system under the Antichrist, or many antichrists.

In related works such as The Wormwood Prophecy, Horn aligns the asteroid Apophis — due April 13, 2029 with Revelation 8’s “Wormwood.”

Counting back 3½ years (half the duration of the 7-year Tribulation) places the beginning of this period around October 2025, a period of time we have termed the Setian Threshold.

In this formulation, which offers an inexact timetable, the Essenic periodicity of “testing, trial, and probation” implies that the final 3½ years will be probationary. In essence, it can be seen as the last divinely allotted opportunity for repentance and purification before judgment.

The timetable syncretizes Jewish eschatology, Christian revelation, and modern geopolitical realities into a unified end-time vision symbolized by the Whore of Babylon — a corrupt totalitarian world system encompassing false religion, political corruption, and luxuriant materialism.

The Whore of Babylon

Central to the end-times leitmotif is the apocalyptic figure of the Whore of Babylon, described in Revelation 17. The Book of Revelation, written by John of Patmos around A.D. 90, is a chilling story twice told and conflated, a double dose of mystifying visions we will now interpret.

The woman who symbolizes Babylon sits on “many waters,” an allusion to many nations, peoples, and tongues. Her reach is universal. She is adorned in luxury and intoxicated by the “blood of the saints,” emblematic of false religious systems and secular powers that stand in opposition to the spiritual ascension of humanity (evolution of consciousness).

The Whore of Babylon represents the pinnacle of worldly corruption, mendacity, and spiritual deprivation. She rides upon a Beast with Seven Heads, symbolizing cultures or empires associated with false religions.

Many early church figures interpreted the Whore of Babylon as a representation of pagan Rome. Supporting evidence for this view includes:

Seven hills — The description of the woman who “sits on seven mountains” is widely understood to refer to the seven hills of Rome.

Dominant power — When Revelation was written, the Roman Empire was the dominant world power persecuting Christians, aligning with “the great city that rules over the kings of the earth.”

Opulence and idolatry — Rome was notorious for its wealth and its widespread pagan practices, including the deification of emperors.

Another historical view, supported by some biblical scholars, posits that the Whore is apostate Jerusalem.

Old Testament parallels — This interpretation draws from prophets such as Ezekiel, who condemned Jerusalem for spiritual harlotry, forming alliances with foreign powers and engaging in idolatry. (Ezekiel could have penned that thought yesterday.)

Persecuting prophets — The Whore is described as drunk with the blood of prophets and saints, echoing Christ’s condemnation of the Pharisees for the bloodshed of the righteous in Jerusalem.

Roman destruction — The alliance with Rome would ultimately fail, as the Roman army (the Beast) turned on Jerusalem and destroyed it in A.D. 70, fulfilling the prophecy that the Beast would “eat her flesh and burn her up with fire.”

The Beast with Seven Heads is Apophis manifesting in his most recent form as a dragon. Acting upon the authority of the Demiurge, Apophis grants “his power and his throne and great authority” to the scarlet beast with seven heads and ten horns.

The Gnostic text The Secret Book of John describes the Demiurge, Yaldabaoth (also known as Yahweh) as having the body of a snake and the head of a lion. In Gnostic philosophy, the lion symbolizes the irrational passions of the material world that the Demiurge crafted.

The Gnostic text Exegesis on the Soul employs the metaphor of the soul as a promiscuous woman who has fallen from her pure state. This “whoredom” represents the soul’s entanglement with the material world and its pursuit of worldly pleasures, which blind it to its divine origin.

Decadence and wealth — The Whore is “arrayed in purple and scarlet,” “decked with gold and precious stones and pearls,” and holds a golden cup full of “abominations and the filthiness of her fornication.” This symbolizes the seductive allure of luxury and power.

Idolatry — The term whore or harlot is a prophetic metaphor in the Old Testament for spiritual adultery and unfaithfulness to God.

Political alliance — She commits “fornication” with the “kings of the earth,” signifying a corrupt union between a powerful religious or cultural system and worldly political authority (the Religious Control Group).

The Eastern Church

The schism that split the Eastern and Western churches, known as the Great Schism, officially occurred in A.D. 1054 and resulted in the separation of the Roman Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church.

The division was the culmination of centuries of political, cultural, and theological differences, plus disputes over papal authority, liturgical practices such as the use of leavened bread, and abstruse clauses within the Nicene Creed.

What is most telling for our exposition of Gnostic versus traditional Christianity is that the Eastern Church teaches theosis — the concept of deification or “becoming God.”

Believers participate in the divine life to become more like Christ. It is the goal of salvation in Eastern Orthodoxy, a lifelong process of union with God leading to transformation into the divine image through stages of purification, illumination, and unitive transformation.

It sounds quite similar to Gnostic teachings, does it not? Still, both the Eastern and Western Churches regard Gnosticism as heretical. Here’s why.

Gnostics hold that every human being carries a Divine Spark integral to spiritual essence. Each person can therefore experience God directly through inward (not secret) knowledge (gnosis), rather than through external priesthood or institutional mediation.

This perspective denies that bishops, sacraments, or religious authority are the sole arbiters of salvation. The claim of orthodoxy to monopolize divine truth through apostolic succession is, in the Gnostic view, a human power structure rather than a divine necessity, and we quite agree.

Theological disputations are often rooted in the preservation of authority rather than in individual spiritual growth and free will, both of which are implicit criteria in spiritual discernment and growth.

Gnostics understood Jesus not primarily as a sacrificial savior but as a revealer of spiritual truth, a bringer of consciousness who enlivens the Divine Spark within humanity. His crucifixion and resurrection were not denied but seen symbolically. The outer drama reflected the inner mystery of spiritual death and rebirth.

In other words, the Divine Spark is not a theory to be understood but a mystery to be contemplated. In Greek, the word theoria means contemplation. Western rationalism transformed theoria into theory.

Author and former Catholic nun Karen Armstrong explained it this way:

Wisdom (Sophia) was the highest of all the human virtues; it was expressed in contemplation (theoria) of philosophical truth which, as in Plato, makes us divine by imitating the activity of God himself. Theoria was not achieved by logic alone but was a disciplined intuition resulting in an ecstatic self-transcendence. Very few people are capable of this wisdom, however, and most can achieve only phronesis, the exercise of foresight and intelligence in daily life.

Phronesis is an ancient Greek term for practical action. It implies good judgment and an excellence of character.

Conclusion

The long contest between chaos and order, spirit and matter, remains the central drama of existence. What began with the gods and goddesses of Atlantis, precursors to those of Egypt, and was formalized in the logic of Descartes has brought us to a turning point in consciousness. The way forward is not to reject chaos but to understand it as the womb of renewal.

If the Cartesian Bargain fractured the unity of body and spirit, the task before us is their reconciliation. The Gnostic path, long obscured, points inward to the Divine Spark that waits to be remembered, and to Sophia, whose wisdom restores balance to creation.

May the image of Sophia, represented as the Dove, the Holy Spirit, the AUM/Amen, Mary Magdalene, Isis, the Queen of Sheba, and the Presence of Divine Wisdom. Here she is Quan Yin, the Great Celestial Bodhisattva who listens to the “cries of the universe” to alleviate suffering. May she bring peace, understanding, and deliverance to the author and readers of this newsletter.

