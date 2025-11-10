Satan , by Coppo di Marcovaldo, c. 1260, Baptistery of Florence mosaic

Gnosis is not a heretical religious doctrine, nor is it secret knowledge. In fact, it is not even knowledge as customarily defined. To know something is to grasp it objectively, as with 2+2=4. Gnosis, on the other hand, is the subjective illumination conveyed through spiritual awareness and critical discernment.

This difference matters because subjective insight (gnosis) cannot be controlled in the same way external information can be shaped or managed. It arises from interior awakening, not institutional instruction, which is precisely why competing systems attempt to suppress or distort it.

Why is this distinction important?

First, because two deceitful forces, one political, the other religious, are diligently attempting to control your mind. Literally. There is the “official narrative” fed to us by mainstream media, and there is the truth or gnosis. Secondly, while this may sound like another version of the Red Pill vs. Blue Pill dichotomy, it is actually far worse.

The accelerating collapse of political, religious, and informational credibility reveals that their narratives are losing traction, and their responses have grown increasingly coercive. When the Religious Control System and the Criminocratic Cabal suffer setbacks, as is now the case, they resort to increasingly desperate measures. The signs are all around us for those with ears to hear.

This post aims to connect the voices of Four Horsemen of Truth with the manifestation of consciousness and the ordering of chaos. These figures are not grouped for ideological uniformity but for their willingness to challenge imposed narratives regardless of personal cost. At this critical time in human history, we should be listening to iconoclastic voices unafraid to oppose the official story.

Before naming these voices, it is necessary to establish the metaphysical framework through which we interpret them, beginning with the archetype that models how truth enters the world: Seshat.

Seshat, Divine Feminine Archetype

Seshat is the Egyptian goddess of wisdom, writing, and cosmic measurement, depicted as the feminine counterpart of Thoth, who is associated with both Atlantis and Ancient Egypt.

She represents the feminine qualities of intuition, creativity, and the power to seed and nurture order within apparent chaos, all core attributes of the Divine Feminine archetype. Her roles as scribe and “Mistress of Books” illustrate her guiding hand in mediating between the One True God (Monad) and humanity. She embodies the feminine capacity to pattern chaos into intelligible form, guiding the mind toward order and insight.

Gnosticism frames the journey from ignorance (chaos) to gnosis (order/illumination) as a passage of divine light, which the feminine archetype both inspires and activates. She bridges the seen and unseen, marking sacred thresholds. As “Mother of Time,” Seshat emphasizes the feminine power to shape cycles, seasons, and destiny, especially through rituals of intentional creation and sacred ordering.

Her archetype illustrates the transformative capacity to bring harmonious order out of spiritual chaos, a metaphor for gnosis and the awakening of consciousness within sacred tradition. She exhorts us to align ourselves and our societies with the patterns of the divine realm.

As one commentator observed, “Everything about Seshat symbolizes the vital task of integrating, harmonizing and tying together the divine realm and the material realm.”

Truth and Entropy

Entropy is, at its core, a measure of disorder and the tendency for organized structures to break down over time. Everyday examples illustrate this. When a dropped egg shatters or cream disperses into coffee, each reflects a one-way movement from order to disorder.

Civilizations also undergo entropy. Systems once vibrant and unified slowly fragment through neglect, internal contradictions or the depletion of their sustaining energies. In Rational Spirituality’s Setian cosmology, entropy is not just a physical law. It becomes a social and metaphysical force, described as the Cosmic Accelerant of Entropy, which drives collective evolution.

As systems age and lose coherence, entropy dissolves whatever cannot adapt, creating pressure for new cultural, social, and spiritual possibilities. Societies, civilizations, and the deep patterns of consciousness we call souls function as structured fields of intention shaped by countless human thoughts and choices. These structures hold coherence only for a time.

As entropy rises, foundational patterns inevitably fragment. Old worldviews, institutions, and habits strain under internal stress and eventually collapse under their own contradictions. This collapse does not merely produce chaos. It clears the ground for renewal and reorganization.

This dynamic provides the rationale for elevating Set to the status of a cosmic principle. Entropy is never only destructive. It dissolves and catalyzes at the same time. It creates space for new organization, just as broken eggshells cannot be restored but may be discarded or repurposed into new forms.

In the Setian schema, this process belongs to the natural order. Change arises not solely from outside forces but through conscious co-creation. Spiritual awareness, adaptability, and intentional renewal help civilizations move through these thresholds, making evolution a participatory act.

In myths, the breaking of forms is not failure but preparation for ascent. Figures such as Set, Prometheus, and the Divine Feminine, including Mary, Sophia and Seshat, embody disruption, rebellion, and illumination, the essential dimensions of regeneration.

Wherever rigid order suppresses novelty, entropy opens a path for innovation. Societies reorganize at higher levels, turning uncertainty into emergence and breakdown into breakthrough.

Thus, entropy is not an ending but a channel for transformation. The passing of one order carries the seeds of the next. Evolution is not a detour from decay but its fulfillment.

Across myth, history, and cosmological cycles, collapse is less an erasure than a vital threshold. The end of a world age, abrupt or gradual, foreshadows an opening for further evolution.

Our current chaos need not signal an Atlantis-style end. Instead, it represents a trial that, with awareness and guidance, can lead civilization toward greater coherence. Entropy is not the finish line. It is the wellspring of new beginnings, a Sophia-like midwife of renewal.

Four Horsemen of Truth

Candace Owens is an American political commentator known for her provocative media presence and vocal conservative advocacy. She frames contemporary sociopolitical issues through lenses of revelation, metaphysical struggle, and institutional deception. Her style is divisive, but her influence is undeniable.

Candace’s You Tube Channel and X account

Tucker Carlson is one of the most influential media voices in the West. His commentary blends skepticism of official narratives with critiques of ideological orthodoxy. His appeal rests in positioning himself as a defender of truths uncomfortable to power.

Tucker’s You Tube Channel​ and X account

Nick Fuentes is a polarizing figure, which is not inherently negative, and he advocates for Christian traditionalism, anti-Zionist critique, and theological nationalism. His rhetoric is often inflammatory, but his movement, particularly among younger and mostly male audiences, reflects the growing revolt against both mainstream conservatism and state-aligned narratives.

The Groyper movement, closely associated with Fuentes, is a network of young, online activists who seek to redefine American conservatism through a platform of Christian nationalism, strong anti-immigration stances, and opposition to institutions aligned with Zionism and the Religious Control System.

Nicholas J. Fuentes’ Rumble Channel and X account

Jason Reza Jorjani is a philosopher and scholar whose work explores gnosis, spectrality, consciousness, and political esotericism. He challenges materialist assumptions and argues for a radical reimagining of knowledge, meaning, and civilization. His contributions on disclosure, metaphysics, and esoteric history are unmatched in scope. His brilliant work on UFO Disclosure was summarized in our essay titled “Mother of all Psyops.” Jorjani coined the term “Religious Control System.”

Jason Jorjani’s Substack and X account. Jorjani’s recent appearances on Ashton Forbes’ Hard Truth podcast and with Jesse Michaels on his American Alchemy podcast.

Humpty Dumpty

Returning to the broken-egg analogy: Western civilization’s egg is going to crack. The End Times, which began with the birth of Christ, concern not destruction but transformation, not doom but the evolution of consciousness.

The sum total of entropy in our corner of the cosmos determines the extent of Humpty’s crack, best described as an ontological shock.

This metaphor anticipates a deeper rupture, one not merely political or cultural but metaphysical. Entropy, understood metaphysically, is not just physical disorder; it is unresolved identity and potentiality.

The present moment is where entropy transitions, as possibilities collapse into a single actuality. We detail this mechanism in our essays on Quantum Coalescence. The past has zero entropy because all possibilities have been resolved; the future remains high because it is not yet determined.

Ontological shock refers to an acute crisis in an individual’s or society’s foundational understanding of reality. Such shocks are triggered by encounters or revelations that radically undermine previously held beliefs about the nature of existence, identity, or the limits of what is or is not possible. Unlike ordinary psychological trauma, which impacts emotion and cognition within an established structure, ontological shock disrupts the very scaffolding of meaning, compelling a reassessment of one’s worldview. Setian Threshold: Ontological Shock in the End Times

In Conclusion

The visible disintegration of our political, religious, and informational structures is not random; it is the outworking of a deeper metaphysical rhythm. Entropy loosens the bolts on the old order because its internal contradictions can no longer be sustained. What we are witnessing is not the end of civilization, but the end of a worldview built on illusion.

In this moment of unraveling, truth does not emerge from institutions but from the edges: from the iconoclasts, the dissenters, the rebels, and the seers. Whether through spiritual insight or raw confrontation, these Horsemen trample the narratives that shield power from accountability. Though often controversial, they perform an archetypal function long recognized in sacred tradition: the revealing of that which has been concealed.

The ontological shock ahead will not spare anyone, but its purpose is refinement, not annihilation. The Setian Threshold forces humanity to confront the false certainties it has wrongly worshipped. Yet in the ruins of those certainties lies the yoke for ascent. Through gnosis, spiritual awareness, and alignment with the Divine pattern, mythologized as Seshat’s symbolic ‘measuring cord,’ a higher coherence can be forged.

In Gnostic terms, this ascent is impossible without remembering what has been forgotten. Beyond institutions, ideologies, and collapsing narratives, the true battleground is interior. Every soul carries a fragment of divine light, the immaterial spark veiled by fear, conditioning, and the illusions of the age.

And ontological shock, for all its violence, tears open that veil. It compels the individual to recall their origin in the Monad, to awaken the latent divinity that neither church nor state can mediate.

The concept of anamnesis (spiritual remembering) is foundational to Gnostic metaphysics. It is the reclaiming of sovereignty from the ossified systems that thrive on spiritual amnesia. Only through such memory does gnosis complete its work, illuminating the path from dissolution to rebirth.

May the image of Thoth and Seshat at the Temple of Seti I bring gnosis and peace to the author and readers of this newsletter.

