The above image is fictional art created specifically for the Apple TV series Severance. The art appears in the show's Optics and Design department at Lumon Industries. It depicts a dramatic, almost religious scene with human figures and a human-like ram recoiled in awe or fear.

What at first appears to be a fictional narrative about workplace culture and memory control gradually reveals itself as something deeper — a parable for the mechanisms of psychological manipulation deployed at scale. Severance uses absurdist satire and symbolic art to depict a world in which identity is fragmented for institutional ends, offering more than entertainment.

The series operates as what researchers term "predictive programming" — the strategic placement of future-shaping themes in media that serves both to acclimate audiences to forthcoming realities and to conceal the mechanisms by which those realities are constructed.

In Severance's fictional universe, employees voluntarily submit to a procedure that fractures their consciousness between work and personal identities, creating compliant "Innies" who exist solely within corporate confines, separated from their "Outie" selves who live in the external world.

This narrative framework of willing participation in consciousness manipulation mirrors a pattern in contemporary information warfare, particularly surrounding the phenomenon of UFO disclosure.

Just as Severance presents psychological severance as a workplace innovation rather than a control mechanism, current UFO narratives may be conditioning public perception for a carefully orchestrated revelation that serves institutional rather than truth-seeking purposes.

The Four Tempers

The psychological severance imagined in fiction echoes a growing body of evidence suggesting that mass perception itself is being shaped in anticipation of a controlled "revelation."

Both the fictional Lumon Industries and real-world intelligence operations employ similar strategies: they fragment understanding, control information flow, and present institutional narratives as benevolent solutions to complex problems.

The painting's imagery of a dominant figure wielding power over recoiling subjects becomes a visual metaphor for this dynamic — whether enacted through corporate "wellness programs" or government "disclosure" initiatives.

The painting's dominant figure represents what Severance calls the Jester, one of the 'Four Tempers' central to Lumon's corporate philosophy. The Jester is a trickster-type archetype who, in the show’s parlance, is named Frolic. Tricksters represent the irrational, chaotic, and unpredictable aspects of human thought and behavior.

These Four Tempers — Woe, Frolic, Dread, and Malice — are represented in the company’s art and rituals as allegories for fundamental human emotions that must be "tamed" or controlled to produce the ideal worker — or ideal society.

The series, which Apple has renewed for a third season, may be another instance of predictive programming. A recent example, as noted by Mike Benz on X, predicted the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities. The medium was “Top Gun: Maverick,” the 2022 blockbuster.

(The video, which runs around 22 minutes and is repetitive, is interesting and revealing.)

Psyop: Disclosure

Whether or not UFOs are real, the phenomenon is real and thus the stage for “Psyop: Disclosure” is set. Over the last several months, the rhetorical signal to noise ratio has dramatically increased.

Louis Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon program responsible for investigating UFOs, delivered the following testimony in November 2024 before a Congressional Committee focused on UFO disclosure.

Let me be clear, UAP [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena or UFOs] are real! Advanced Technologies not made by our government or any other government are monitoring sensitive military installations around the globe. Furthermore, the U.S. is in possession of UAP Technologies, as are some of our adversaries. I believe we are in the midst of a multi-decade secretive arms race one funded by misallocated taxpayer dollars and hidden from our elected representatives and oversight bodies for many years.

We assess — intuit — that the long-trumpeted “UFO Disclosure” will occur soon. The revelation will herald the concluding chapter to the UFO psyop and will be illuminated by a far darker component — some “Great Disturbance in the Force.”

While this disturbance might manifest in various ways, we consider a false flag operation, perhaps on the order of an existential threat by a foreign power or an alien invasion. Magruder’s Principle (cited in U.S. military deception doctrine), acknowledges that such false flags would amplify existing public fascination with UFOs or extraterrestrials and make the propaganda more credible.

Elizondo made it clear that, within classified circles, both foreign adversaries and extraterrestrial intelligence are considered possible explanations for these phenomena. Some observers have speculated that one explanation could be promoted as a psyop to deflect attention from the other.

Disclosure likely would be accompanied by additional distractions. For example, the use of electromagnetic frequencies or brain-implant technologies could be utilized to create mass hallucinations. Suspension of civil liberties under an emergency protocol would aid attempts toward authoritarian consolidation, which perhaps would be the prime objective of the false flag.

The psyop would likely synthesize technological deception and socio-political engineering to create a controllable “existential crisis.”

To fully grasp the psychological contours of today’s UFO psyop, one need look back to its doctrinal ancestor — MKUltra. While the Pentagon now speaks of advanced aerospace threats and non-human intelligence, the deeper threat may lie not in the skies but in the mind: a long-established pattern of cognitive manipulation and identity fragmentation carried out under the guise of national security.

MKUltra’s Legacy: Consciousness Control and the UFO Psyop

The historical precedent for such deception lies in MKUltra, the CIA’s illegal program (1953–1973) that explored mind control through LSD, hypnosis, and psychological torture. The program was run by CIA operative Sidney Gottlieb.

Some individuals, including journalist Stephen Kinzer, have drawn parallels between Gottlieb's experiments and those of infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, highlighting the ethical violations and disregard for human life in both cases. MKUltra itself had Nazi origins.

The CIA, as part of Operation Paperclip, recruited and utilized former Nazi scientists, some of whom had been involved in horrific experiments during the Holocaust, to gain knowledge and expertise for mind control programs like MKUltra.

MKUltra’s efforts to fragment consciousness — through drugs, hypnosis, and psychological manipulation — aimed to weaken individuals, induce amnesia, and potentially create more suggestible or controllable subjects for intelligence purposes.

This resembles, in a metaphorical sense, the “Severance” procedure, which surgically isolates groups known as Innies from the Outies to enforce compliance by splitting memory and identity. Both MKUltra and Severance involve the intentional disruption of consciousness and memory to exert control over individuals.

Innies are the "work selves" who exist only while an employee is physically present at Lumon. Their consciousness is activated when the person enters the workplace and deactivated when they leave.

Innies have common knowledge and general skills but no memories of their personal lives, not even their own names, families, or where they live. They are essentially blank slates, living entirely within the confines of Lumon, with no awareness or understanding of their existence outside the office.

Outies are the "personal selves" who live outside of Lumon. They retain all memories of their lives except for what happens during work hours. When an Outie enters the company, their consciousness is put on hold, and they have no recollection of what their Innie experiences or does at work.

Conversely, when Outies leave the workplace, it feels as if no time has passed, and they are unaware of the events or relationships formed by their Innie — a fictionalized version of MKUltra dissociation.

This dichotomy echoes the World Economic Forum’s transhumanist agenda, which implicates elite Big Brothers who preside over a compliant society — the Control Grid, as it’s often called. Orwell called it The Party. The separation of Innies and Outies is enforced by a microchip implanted in the brain, which creates a strict boundary between work and personal life.

In Severance, the result is two distinct identities sharing one body, each unaware of the other's experiences, leading to profound ethical and existential questions about identity, autonomy, and what it means to be a person. Or, as the WEF’s Yuval Noah Harari characterized it — a ‘useless eater.’

As previously noted, the Severance painting with its whip-wielding founder and recoiling figures serves as an emblem of authoritarian control masked by ritualized imagery.

By embedding such themes in entertainment, Severance prepares audiences for a future where advanced technologies — whether corporate or military — are accepted without question.

Immaculate Constellation and Kona Blue

Immaculate Constellation, a Pentagon Special Access Program, exemplifies the Jester’s trickster role in the UFO psyop. Immaculate Constellation focused on data collection, rather than physical technology. The latter was the domain of Kona Blue, a Homeland Security program.

Kona Blue, a covert forerunner of Immaculate Constellation, studied UFO-related psychological effects. It suggests a modern echo of MKUltra, potentially testing psychotronic or electromagnetic weapons that influence cognition, disguised as extraterrestrial phenomena.

Immaculate Constellation’s data collection could analyze public reactions to these “UFO encounters,” refining the psyop’s effectiveness in shaping public perceptions.

In Severance, the Jester’s Frolic masks this control, presenting severance as a playful corporate perk. Similarly, the psyop may use the allure of alien mysteries to obscure weapons programs that could manipulate perception or behavior, much like MKUltra’s experiments.

The six-year gap between Kona Blue’s termination (2011) and Immaculate Constellation’s start (2017) suggests a strategic reframe, with the latter serving as a less provocative cover for ongoing weapons development.

Just as Lumon’s painting that was created for Severance uses dramatic imagery to glorify control, Immaculate Constellation’s mission glorifies UFO research while deflecting from technologies like directed-energy weapons, AI-driven surveillance systems, or other Pentagon Black Projects.

The Jester’s Frolic, seen in both Severance rituals and the UFO psyop spectacles, ensures that the public remains captivated by mysteries rather than questioning intelligence agency and military agendas. Even Congressional “oversight” is unable to penetrate the thick walls of deception.

The Force and Force Awareness

The sophisticated psychological operations explored above — from Severance's fictional severance procedure to the UFO disclosure psyop — operate by fragmenting perception and overwhelming critical thinking. Understanding how to maintain cognitive autonomy in such an environment requires what might be called 'Force awareness.'

First, the Force itself. The metaphysical notion of “The Force,” though fictionalized in the Star Wars movies, provides a useful analogy for the intuitive faculties required to resist psychological fragmentation and manipulation.

In Star Wars, The Force is a metaphysical, mysterious energy field that is created by all living things and binds the universe together. It is described as omnipresent, surrounding, and penetrating everything. It is the source of extraordinary abilities for those who can sense and discern it.

The Force is often depicted as having a will of its own, and those who are attuned to it — such as the Jedi and Sith — can use it to perform feats like telekinesis, mind control, precognition, and healing.

In Rational Spirituality’s cosmology, The Force is equivalent to human Higher Consciousness and the ubiquitous energy field known as Quantum Consciousness. We elucidated our theory in a post titled, “The Symphony of the Void: A Theory of Consciousness, Will, and Cosmos.”

Force awareness refers to a person’s ability to sense the presence, flow, and disturbances of the Force. It is the foundational skill for anyone seeking to become a Jedi or Sith — or to attain higher consciousness. The evolution pathway proceeds from the egoic self > to self awareness > to spiritual awareness > to higher consciousness and Force awareness.

Speaking of the egoic self, the “I-me-my” mindset is a fitting description for a two-year-old. Unfortunately, it also describes many hive-minded indoctrinated adults in society. This may sound harsh, but with such individuals there is very little going on other than biology.

Force awareness allows individuals to detect danger, perceive the emotions and intentions of others, and sometimes glimpse the future. In film, this is illustrated when characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi sense dramatic events — such as the destruction of the planet Alderaan.

A Force-sensitive person intuitively knows when something is amiss or experiences a strong emotional connection to another being, another dimension, or another time.

In Star Wars Episode Four, the evil Empire commits perhaps the most infamous war crime in the history of film: the destruction of Alderaan. Using the Death Star battle station, the Empire reduces the entire planet to dust in a matter of seconds.

Predictive Programming and MK Ultra

Predictive programming involves media embedding ideas or events to precondition audiences for future societal shifts. In Severance, the severance procedure—a fictional technology that fragments consciousness—may normalize the concept of dissociative mind control by presenting it as a workplace solution wrapped in sci-fi intrigue.

Top Gun: Maverick, as noted by Mike Benz in the video, foreshadowed an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities by embedding geopolitical events in blockbuster entertainment. Similarly, Severance’s portrayal of severance as a voluntary choice could desensitize viewers to psychological fragmentation, making such control seem plausible or even desirable.

MKUltra, the CIA’s illegal human experimentation program (1953–1973), explored mind control through drugs like LSD, psychological torture, and other methods to manipulate mental states without consent. Its goal was to create techniques for interrogation and behavioral control, often targeting unwitting subjects.

Severance could be seen as a fictionalized exploration of MKUltra-like technologies, presenting a sanitized version where employees "choose" severance, unlike MKUltra’s coercive methods. The show’s focus on corporate control and psychological manipulation reflects MKUltra’s legacy of exploiting human cognition, potentially priming audiences to view such interventions as futuristic rather than unethical.

UFO Research as a Psyop: Deflecting from Advanced Weapons

The UFO phenomenon, amplified by recent disclosures like the 2021 Pentagon UFO Task Force report has captivated public imagination. However, this fascination may be a carefully orchestrated psyop to mask the development of advanced weapons programs, such as hypersonic missiles, autonomous drones, or directed-energy weapons.

Historically, UFO narratives have served as cover for military projects. The 1947 Roswell incident, later tied to Project Mogul’s surveillance balloons, and Project Blue Book’s UFO investigations (1947–1969), which deflected attention from U-2 spy planes, demonstrate this strategy.

The DoD’s denial of Immaculate Constellation’s existence reinforces this ambiguity, mirroring the trickster’s obfuscation in Severance’s corporate rituals. The following is quoted from the whistleblower’s report presented by Michael Shellenberger.

Immaculate Constellation’s primary mission is collecting imagery intelligence on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) and ARV/RV* (Reproduction Vehicles) utilizing tasked and untasked U.S. military-intelligence resources. As part of a network of SAPs linked to Non Human Intelligence (NHI) and UAP technologies, Immaculate Constellation acts as a nexus for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating intelligence on the activities, capabilities, and locations of anomalous aerospace threats that originate from foreign or unidentified sources.

ARV denotes an Alien Reproduction Vehicle. A Reproduction Vehicle is a man-made aircraft or aerospace vehicle that is designed and built using technology that has been reverse-engineered or otherwise derived from analysis of captured, recovered, or observed non-human or extraterrestrial craft.

The UFO psyop leverages media amplification — from congressional hearings to documentaries — to reinforce the extraterrestrial narrative and shape public perception. This process resembles how the TV series Severance uses entertainment to make the fictional procedure of splitting consciousness (between “Innies” and “Outies”) seem normalized within its world.

In both instances, storytelling and media are used to make extraordinary ideas feel familiar and accepted, but in Severance, this is a narrative device rather than a real-world phenomenon.

Trickster Frolic is evident in the spectacle of UFO sightings — grainy videos, unverified claims, and Orwellian doublespeak — that captivate while diverting focus from military advancements.

Documentaries and articles about agencies like DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) often mention that such organizations are always 20 or 25 years ahead of the public knowledge curve.

For example, hypersonic craft or drones with advanced stealth capabilities, or even exotic weaponry such as plasma orbs, could be misidentified as UFOs, allowing the government to test technologies in plain sight while attributing them to alien origins. This aligns with predictive programming’s goal of conditioning society to accept secretive technologies as inevitable or benign.

Summary: Unmasking the Deception

Severance’s portrayal of dissociative mind control, cloaked in the Jester’s Frolic, reflects a broader pattern of predictive programming that normalizes control through entertainment.

The UFO phenomenon, characterized by Kona Blue and Immaculate Constellation, may be a multifaceted psyop to mask advanced weapons programs, using extraterrestrial narratives to divert public scrutiny.

MKUltra’s legacy of consciousness manipulation provides historical context, suggesting that these programs could involve technologies that influence perception, disguised as alien encounters.

The Severance painting, with its awe inspiring, quasi-divine founder and recoiled fearful figures, symbolizes this authoritarian control, with the Jester concealing the truth behind a playful facade.

We surmise that the Mother of All Psyops is not only masking classified weaponry, but is concealing knowledge of “interdimensional conscious entities.” These ‘entities’ are projections of humanity’s collective shadow. In other words, they hail from the psychic "dark side," a repository manifesting “cosmic tricksters like Prometheus, demons, djinn, and nefarious Ahrimanic archetypes.”

These projections instantiate all that Earth’s varied cultures deem undesirable, unacceptable, or shameful.

The phenomenon is an unintended consequence or offshoot of sophisticated psychotronic warfare; the negative psychic energy necessary to produce sophisticated predictive programming, mass media divisiveness, and social media hysterics.

As Top Gun: Maverick foreshadowed geopolitical events, Severance and the UFO psyop may be preparing society for a future where advanced technologies — whether corporate or military — are accepted as routine.

This calls for critical scrutiny of media and government narratives — challenging us to awaken and look beyond the Jester’s Frolic and its devious minions, to uncover the realities of control and deception shaping our minds and our world.

