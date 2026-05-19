Introduction

A gathering of angels is an event that takes place in the locus of the human heart. Angels gather together for one simple reason — to syncretize truth, beauty, and justice. In the metaphysical anatomy of us human beings, the heart is the gravity-well for such gatherings and the heart will inform the mind of her findings in due course.

Yes, the human heart is feminine and the mind is masculine. When we employ this terminology, we do so with humble reverence; for with all things both seen and unseen, the cosmos creates using feminine (passive/receptive) and masculine (active/projective) dialectics. Creation is a synthesis of the two.

This viewpoint is characteristic of our symbolic gender metaphysics. We read “masculine” and “feminine” as structural features of being (ontology) and understanding (epistemology).

In our syncretic triad, truth focuses on accuracy, evidence, and how well models or understandings reflect reality. True beauty blends aesthetic value, structural efficiency, and an inherent sense of rightness. Justice deals with ethical, moral goodness, thereby ensuring a fair and positive impact on quality of life.

Mystical psychology is often expressed using similar yin/yang terminology. Spiritual authors sometimes align mind/logic with the “masculine” and heart/intuition/feeling with the “feminine,” and then frame spiritual growth as integrating or balancing these aspects.

Here’s a spiritual example:

When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.” So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them. But Mary treasured up all these things [including the Star that led the three Kings bearing gifts from the East] and pondered them in her heart.

The human heart, which generates 60 times more energy than the brain, constantly communicates with the brain in a bidirectional loop, sending more signals to the brain on a daily basis than it receives.

Why did Mary “ponder these things in her heart” rather than simply “think about them?” She did so because the mind is capable of extraordinary syncretization (active), whereas the heart is capable of extraordinary synthetization (passive).

Syncretize means to blend different ideas or beliefs while leaving the original parts somewhat separate yet still recognizable. Synthesize means to merge separate elements into a single, brand-new whole where the original parts lose their distinct identities.

The Greek roots behind symbolism and synthesis both imply a bringing together of separate realities into meaningful unity. Mary brought these disparate events (Star of Bethlehem, Wise Men, Shepherds, Angels) together in her heart (not her mind). This amplifies the central reason theologian John Henry Newman called symbolism the “language of God.”

I don’t want to wander too far afield from our essay’s topic, but for Newman the material and visible world is a veil through which the spiritual and unseen realities of God are expressed and communicated to the human heart by symbols and synchronicities. More on synchronicities later in the essay.

One can (and often does) “overthink” God into the twin deserts of secularism and atheism. So, rather than preach religion to “turned off and tuned out” minds, let’s preach Syncretic Resonance to attuned hearts.

If symbols and synchronicities remain active modes of communication between the visible and unseen worlds, then modern culture may function as a symbolic transmission system whether its creators consciously intend it or not.

Syncretic Resonance Defined

Our novel “Theory of Syncretic Resonance” posits that mass-market pop culture (film, fashion, music) and accessible high culture (art, poetry, public architecture) inadvertently channel universal archetypes, re-constellated within the psyche as recursive symbolic patterns. In other words, let’s regard pop and high culture as one vast field of datapoints ripe for synthesis.

When an individual consciously or unconsciously assimilates ("constellates") these same psychological archetypes within themselves, external media often acts as the catalyst. The media and the mind resonate, forcing hidden (occulted) archetypes into conscious awareness, which in turn can trigger self-awareness and spiritual growth.

This assumes, of course, that benevolent or benign archetypes are constellated. However, this is not always the case. For example, the psychopaths in high positions of power — the flesh and blood equivalents of St. Paul’s “powers and principalities” — have constellated the Dark Triad archetype. In many cases, the Nazi Black Sun archetype is also evident.

Archetypes, however, are not always benevolent. Some orient consciousness toward compassion and awakening; others toward domination, inversion, and spiritual decay.

The masses, who have not sold their souls for material gain, are warned of the malevolence of the Black Sun in the Book of Revelation, where it is the 666 Beast or Sorath, the Sun Demon. The Beast is the father of death and energizing force behind genocides and death cults.

Clairvoyant Rudolf Steiner similarly identified the cosmic dragon in Revelation 12 as the spiritual form of Sorath who attempts to devour the solar child.

Our theory aims to ponder and harmonize a modern 'Gathering of Angels' in a secular world. The word angel derives from the Greek angelos, meaning “messenger.” They no longer appear only in burning bushes.

In today’s world, the word “angel” can represent both heavenly messengers and human messengers, such as the Wachowskis (Lily and Lana), creators of The Matrix films; George Nolfi, writer-director of The Adjustment Bureau; or the Duffer Brothers, whose Stranger Things introduced modern audiences to the “Demogorgon” and “Vecna.”

The Archontic Demogorgon is a predatory foot soldier, while Vecna is the mastermind behind the hivemind who controls such monsters and manipulates reality.

All three are creative examples of stories, characters, and concepts that resonate with corresponding metaphysical archetypes constellated within our psyche. The word psyche, by the way, is also Greek. It translates to “soul,” “spirit,” or “butterfly.”

The analogy is appropriate. The Gnostic “Divine Spark,” which is represented in Chrysalis Tarot as the “Divine Child,” exists in every human being. Chrysalis mirrors the Hero’s Journey: a transformational passage from fragmentation toward awakened consciousness.

If you’ve ever looked into what a caterpillar must go through in its chrysalis, our human journey might well be the easier one. The caterpillar’s transformative roadmap is a hardwired physical process. Ours is a choice-laden spiritual process.

Neo (Keanu Reeves) in a famous scene from The Matrix Reloaded was schooled on choice and free will. Borrowing from The Matrix vernacular, like Neo we should strive to become “unbalanced equations” — cyberpunk anomalies that create glitches in the Archontic Control System that imprisons us.

Detail from Mère Flamme (Mother Flame) by digital artist Miquel De Morias . The Fire Mother is a sacred mediator between the mortal and spiritual realms.

Abstract metaphysical ideas become easier to grasp when embedded within narrative and symbol. Popular film often performs this function remarkably well.

Syncretic Resonance Applied

“You’re asking me how a watch works. For now, let’s just keep an eye on the time.” Benicio del Toro from Taylor Sheridan’s Sicario

The medium that catalyzes syncretic resonance, whether it be movies, books, or art, varies from person to person. The following brief scene from Sicario will serve as our primary example.

Here’s my interpretation of this scene’s symbolism and its syncretic resonance with the viewer.

Taylor Sheridan, the writer of this film and numerous other hits, including Landman, appears unusually attuned to archetypal and civilizational themes. We’ll elaborate on synchronicity and divine frequencies later in the essay.

Del Toro’s jolted awakening, evidently from a bad dream, is equivalent to what’s known as ontological shock — the experience of suddenly shifting from one reality to another. This can be equated with the tipping point in a paradigm shift.

Emily Blunt’s character (Kate), who is a rather naive, down-to-earth, by-the-book FBI agent, thinks he’s CIA. She thinks she’s going to El Paso, not to Juarez, a city in Mexico known as “The Beast.”

Kate occupies a more masculine order: legal structures, rules, procedure, and the belief that “CIA,” “FBI,” and “going to El Paso” still name a coherent, reliable world.

Her assumption that Del Toro (Alejandro) is CIA and that she’s en route to El Paso dramatizes epistemic misrecognition, a term that describes the mind’s habit of relabeling the unknown in terms of familiar institutional tags so it can more easily adapt to circumstances.

In our masculine-feminine schema, the watch-mechanism line reins in the logical masculine mind and forces a more receptive posture: notice, endure, be present to the unfolding. The architecture of everything “The Beast” represents is not yet for you to fully dissect or understand.

Earlier in the film, Alejandro tells Kate that events will not make sense to her American ears, but “in the end you will understand.”

Sicario presents a microcosm of The Beast: drug cartels, Medellín, and managed chaos described as “a time when one group controlled every aspect of the drug trade, providing a measure of order that we could control. And until somebody finds a way to convince 20% of the population to stop snorting and smoking that shit, order is the best we can hope for.”

The film’s macro-critique is that the supposed order-from-chaos project is itself another layer of chaos, rebranded as strategy. Order is not emerging from chaos; rather, chaos is being curated by those who claim to be imposing order.

That one minute clip is not only entertaining. It speaks volumes to the hearts of those who view it. We can spot the template: chaos as strategy, also known as accelerationism. And it is a psychopathic-tinged strategy that is taking today’s world to the brink.

“The heart has its reasons, of which reason knows nothing.” ~ Blaise Pascal

The Lovers of Vence by Marc Chagall

Angels, Familiars, and Divine Grace

Marc Chagall’s goats (above), like all familiars, are loving creatures. Goats reminded him of his youth growing up in a Jewish shtetl in modern-day Belarus. The peaceful goat in the Vence art symbolizes harmony and love of nature.

The young couple in the Vence art symbolize Chagall and his first wife, Bella, who was his eternal muse.

Chagall’s body of work often includes examples of syncretic resonance. We often feature his paintings in our essays.

Animals such as Chagall’s goats and roosters assume both material and spiritual roles in human lives. The material animals known as “familiars” are usually our pets like dogs, cats, and birds. Familiars are distinct from Spirit Animals, sometimes called Spirit Guides.

One may have many Spirit Animals during a lifetime and more than one at any given time. They embody traits, instincts, and energies that reflect your inner self and life path.

The easiest way to understand the difference is that a spirit animal is a teacher from the spiritual realm, while a familiar is a working partner in the physical world.

I’ve recently noticed on Facebook an increasing interest in crows and ravens, who appear to be befriending humans. For these individuals, this may represent a spirit animal introducing itself. Facebook’s “Crow Addict” page boasts nearly a half-million followers. This is an informative article with video about spirit animals.

Why does this matter?

The deeper point is that symbolic encounters, intuitions, and synchronicities often function as invitations to heightened spiritual awareness.

As those who have read me know, I spent a good deal of time in Medjugorje in the former Yugoslavia (Bosnia) both as a pilgrim and academic (Mariology) researcher. Six visionaries in the small hamlet have been receiving apparitions of Mary since 1981.

In her messages, which are intended for the world, she notes that most divine graces, which are unmerited gifts from God, are left unopened. In other words, they are ignored as meaningless coincidences or not even noticed. Many such gifts are known as synchronicities.

The term was coined by psychologist Carl Jung. He defined a synchronicity as an acausal “meaningful coincidence.” In a famous 1959 BBC interview, Jung was asked if he believed in God. He famously replied, "I don't need to believe. I know."

By this, Jung meant that the inner experience of the sacred was psychologically undeniable and empirically observable within human consciousness. Jung viewed God as an archetypal image of the "Self" with a capital S. It is the organizing center of the total psyche.

Jung rejected the idea that faith required simply accepting religious dogma or believing in a literal, supernatural being. There is a lesson there for all of us. We humans carry within us an essence of the Godhead, however defined, that the Gnostics called the “Divine Spark.”

This Divine Spark can be likened to a data center deprived of power. The data center in this instance is human consciousness. We need to reconnect with our energy source, which is spiritual. This is what the Matrix series of films is about.

There’s a somewhat cryptic passage in the Gnostic Gospel of Thomas that quotes one of Jesus’ sayings not found in the Bible.

If you bring forth what is within you, what you bring forth will save you. If you do not bring forth what is within you, what you do not bring forth will destroy you.

The idea is that gnosis (spiritual knowledge and awareness) is salvific. The institutional Church regarded Thomas’ gospel and many other Gnostic texts as dangerous and heretical, which led to their suppression and destruction.

Fortunately, and at the precise right time in human history, copies of Thomas’ gospel and many other banned gnostic treatises were rediscovered in 1945. They’d been buried in the Egyptian desert by Christian monks.

In closing, a brief word on philosopher Martin Heidegger’s notion of an Age of “enframing.” For fun, we can juxtapose his definition with Sicario’s description of “Medellín” referencing a “time when order prevailed.”

In contrast, the “Age of Enframing” refers to a time when technology shapes how we perceive reality, reducing nature and humans to mere "standing reserve" (resources) for efficiency. It refers to our times.

Enframing describes the march straight toward this hellish landscape via unbridled chaos, not systematic order. In Matrix terminology, it represents the victory of machines over humanity. It’s not that technology is bad. But it risks trapping humanity into a narrow, mechanical worldview.

To escape the Matrix, Heidegger suggests engaging with art, poetry, or a more meditative, "rhythmic" way of being to break free from this purely instrumental view.

He also suggests bringing forth what is within us, the Divine Spark of spiritual awareness or risk our destruction.

In such a world, synchronicities cease appearing as random accidents and instead begin to resemble moments of spiritual disclosure.

Note: I normally publish on Monday, but held up for a day for reasons that were, frankly, unclear to me at the time. Then, Paul Cudenec’s recent piece arrived via email a week late.

Acausal synchronicity? I think not!

Synchronicity and other graces are gifts from God. These gifts wrapped in divine love are delivered to us by Angels (Divine Feminine messengers) and compassionate bodhisattvas like Quan Yin, all of whom dwell within the Exochronum.

Perhaps a “gathering of angels” is not an event occurring somewhere beyond the world of our geometry, but within it and within us. Symbols, synchronicities, art, memory, and grace converge effortlessly in the human heart, anticipating synthesization into conscious awareness.

Though modernity and technic surround us with distraction and noise, the deeper patterns of reality remain visible to souls willing to perceive them. The angels still gather and always will. We have merely forgotten how to listen, perceive, and ponder their inspiration within our hearts.

Definition of Syncretic Resonance: The Theory of Syncretic Resonance posits that symbols, archetypes, myths, and synchronicities recursively emerge across religion, art, philosophy, media, and culture because human consciousness participates in a deeper metaphysical order, one broadly consistent with panpsychism and theories of nonlocal consciousness. Through resonance between the psyche and external symbolic forms, latent archetypes become “constellated” within the individual, catalyzing heightened self-awareness, spiritual awakening, and ontological transformation. In this view, culture functions not merely as entertainment or social expression, but as a symbolic transmission system through which unseen realities communicate with the human heart.

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