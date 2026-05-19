Rational Spirituality

Rational Spirituality

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KG Take Aim's avatar
KG Take Aim
2d

There is also the affect of "the original" classical music, that transmits the frequency of universal harmony. This was a very interesting exposure: https://youtu.be/KW6ZnbsxIE8?si=Fx4Z6jsq9vnqTi2h

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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
1d

This was a wonderful read and I loved reading it!!

Thank you!

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